Chief Executive Officer Aaron Levie reported a sale of 15,000 shares of Box, Inc. (BOX -1.08%) on September 10, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $514,000 Shares sold 15,000 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 2,859,673 Post-transaction value $97.57 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($34.24); post-transaction value based on September 10, 2026 market close ($34.12).

Key questions

What was the primary context of this transaction?

The sale was part of a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on March 20, 2026. These plans allow corporate insiders to schedule share sales at predetermined times to address liquidity needs while avoiding concerns related to trading on material non-public information.

The sale was part of a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on March 20, 2026. These plans allow corporate insiders to schedule share sales at predetermined times to address liquidity needs while avoiding concerns related to trading on material non-public information. What is the status of the insider's equity position after this filing?

Following this transaction, Levie retains direct ownership of 2,859,673 shares. The filing clarifies that a portion of these holdings consists of restricted stock units, which represent the right to receive shares of common stock upon meeting specific vesting requirements.

Following this transaction, Levie retains direct ownership of 2,859,673 shares. The filing clarifies that a portion of these holdings consists of restricted stock units, which represent the right to receive shares of common stock upon meeting specific vesting requirements. How has the stock performed leading up to this disposal?

Shares of the cloud-based content management firm have seen a one-year return of 4% as of the September 10, 2026 transaction date.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-09-11) $33.75 Market Capitalization $4.7 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.2 billion Net Income (TTM) $130.7 million

Company Snapshot

Box delivers a cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform for comprehensive content management, enabling organizations to manage, distribute, and access digital assets across any device and location while generating recurring subscription revenue.

The company operates on a subscription-based business model, monetizing its platform through tiered pricing tiers that scale with customer usage, feature access, and storage capacity, supplemented by professional services and implementation support.

Box serves enterprise customers across multiple industries including financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, and media, targeting mid-market to large organizations that require robust content collaboration and workflow automation capabilities.

Box is a mature SaaS infrastructure provider with $1.2 billion in annual revenue. The company's cloud-native platform differentiates itself through comprehensive content management capabilities, seamless collaboration features, and extensible application development frameworks that enable customers to automate complex business processes.

With a market capitalization of $4.7 billion and positive year-over-year growth of 4.34%, Box maintains a strong competitive position in the enterprise content management software market.

What this transaction means for investors

Box CEO Aaron Levie's Sept. 10 sale of company shares for a weighted average price of $34.24 comes after the stock hit a 52-week high of $36.34 at the end of August. However, the timing was fortuitous since this was a non-discretionary transaction executed as part of a pre-established Rule 10b5-1 plan, rather than being a market-timed investment decision.

Post-transaction, Levie retains a sizable equity stake of 2.9 million directly held shares. This ensures his continued alignment with shareholder interests.

Box stock soared after the company reported results for its fiscal second quarter ended July 31. It achieved record revenue of $321.1 million, a 9% year-over-year increase. Box expects Q3 to also deliver 9% sales growth over the prior year to $329 million.

The company has embraced artificial intelligence capabilities to fuel its success, partnering with prominent AI businesses such as OpenAI. Box is integrating with ChatGPT, using AI to enable actionable insights from the enormous amount of business knowledge stored in documents on Box's platform.