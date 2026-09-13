Chief Financial Officer Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 20,000 shares of NuScale Power Corporation (SMR -15.67%) on August 17, 2026, as disclosed in a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 20,000 Transaction value $189,800 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 97,192 Post-transaction value $893,194.48

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($9.49); post-transaction value based on August 17, 2026 market close ($9.19).

Key questions

What was the structural nature of the equity disposition?

The transaction followed the exercise of 20,000 stock options at $3.20 per share, with the resulting Class A Common Stock immediately sold on the open market. This mechanism allowed the executive to capture the spread between the strike price and the market price while maintaining a stable net share count of 97,192 shares.

The transaction followed the exercise of 20,000 stock options at $3.20 per share, with the resulting Class A Common Stock immediately sold on the open market. This mechanism allowed the executive to capture the spread between the strike price and the market price while maintaining a stable net share count of 97,192 shares. How does the execution timing align with the executive's trading plan?

The sale was non-discretionary, occurring automatically according to a Rule 10b5-1 plan established on March 31, 2026. This arrangement pre-determines trade timing and volume, ensuring the activity is separated from any current non-public developments at NuScale Power.

The sale was non-discretionary, occurring automatically according to a Rule 10b5-1 plan established on March 31, 2026. This arrangement pre-determines trade timing and volume, ensuring the activity is separated from any current non-public developments at NuScale Power. What is the current equity exposure for the CFO?

Following this transaction, Robert Ramsey Hamady continues to hold 97,192 shares of Class A Common Stock directly. This direct ownership represents approximately 0.0726% of the company as of the September 11, 2026 market close.

Following this transaction, Robert Ramsey Hamady continues to hold 97,192 shares of Class A Common Stock directly. This direct ownership represents approximately 0.0726% of the company as of the September 11, 2026 market close. How has the stock performed leading up to this transaction?

At the time of the August 17, 2026 transaction, shares were priced at $9.49. The company has recorded a -74% return over the 12 months ending on the transaction date, reflecting the broader market context in which this pre-scheduled liquidity event occurred.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-09-11) $8.61 Market Capitalization $2.8 billion Revenue (TTM) $10.7 million Net Income (TTM) -$415.7 million

Company Snapshot

NuScale Power Corporation develops and commercializes proprietary small modular reactor (SMR) nuclear technology, with its primary product offering being VOYGR SMR plants that utilize NuScale Power Modules (NPM), light water nuclear reactors capable of generating 77 megawatts of electricity per unit.

The company operates a technology development and licensing business model, generating revenue through the design, engineering, and deployment of its advanced nuclear power systems for utility-scale electricity generation and industrial heat applications.

NuScale targets utility companies, energy developers, and industrial enterprises seeking reliable, scalable, and carbon-free baseload power generation solutions to support the global energy transition.

NuScale Power Corporation is a pre-revenue commercialization-stage nuclear technology company currently operating from its headquarters in Corvallis, Oregon. The company's competitive differentiation lies in its proprietary small modular reactor design, which offers enhanced safety characteristics, scalability, and reduced capital requirements compared to conventional large-scale nuclear facilities.

NuScale's strategic positioning within the expanding SMR market reflects growing institutional demand for dispatchable, carbon-free energy solutions amid the global decarbonization imperative.

What this transaction means for investors

CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady's Aug. 17 sale of NuScale Power stock was amended on Sept. 11 to correctly reflect his exercise of 20,000 stock options and immediate sale of the resulting shares that left him with 97,192 directly held shares.

Hamady's disposal represented a sizable 21% of his directly held shares. However, the disposition was executed as part of a pre-established Rule 10b5-1 plan, making this a non-discretionary transaction. Despite this, the sale does not instill investor confidence in the stock's future trajectory, considering shares had dropped 74% over the trailing 12 months leading up to the CFO's liquidation.

NuScale's stock price is down because the company has not secured deals for its nuclear energy offerings despite the artificial intelligence boom, which is creating a massive demand for electricity to power the thousands of computer servers required for AI. NuScale produced only $75,000 in sales in the second quarter while its net loss totaled $50.1 million, an increase from 2025's loss of $37.6 million.