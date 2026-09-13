Paul McNab, EVP, Chief Mktg & Stgy Officer of Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV +3.61%), sold 11,032 shares of common stock on Sept. 11, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 11,032 Transaction value ~$429,917 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 25,639 Post-transaction value $993,511.25

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($38.97); post-transaction value based on Sept. 11, 2026, market close ($38.75).

Key questions

What is the current scale of the executive's direct equity position?

Following the sale of 11,032 shares, the insider retains 25,639 shares held directly. This position is valued at $993,511.25 based on the Sept. 11, 2026, market close of $38.75.

Following the sale of 11,032 shares, the insider retains 25,639 shares held directly. This position is valued at $993,511.25 based on the Sept. 11, 2026, market close of $38.75. How does this transaction relate to the insider's previous stake?

The 11,032 shares sold represented 30% of the 36,671 shares the executive held before this transaction. This reduces the total ownership interest to 0.0104% of the company.

The 11,032 shares sold represented 30% of the 36,671 shares the executive held before this transaction. This reduces the total ownership interest to 0.0104% of the company. What are the financial fundamentals of the issuer?

Viavi Solutions reported trailing twelve-month revenue of $1.5 billion and a net loss of $30.4 million. The company, which provides network testing and monitoring solutions, has a market capitalization of $9.6 billion.

Viavi Solutions reported trailing twelve-month revenue of $1.5 billion and a net loss of $30.4 million. The company, which provides network testing and monitoring solutions, has a market capitalization of $9.6 billion. At what price levels was the transaction executed?

The shares were sold at a weighted average price of $38.97 per share. This execution occurred on a day when the stock closed at $38.75.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-09-11) $38.75 Market Capitalization $9.6 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.5 billion Net Income (TTM) -$30.4 million

Company Snapshot

Viavi Solutions provides a comprehensive suite of network testing, monitoring, and assurance solutions that generate revenue across multiple customer verticals, including telecommunications service providers, equipment manufacturers, and governmental organizations.

The company operates through three core business segments--Network Enablement, Network Intelligence, and Optical Security--delivering software and hardware solutions that enable customers to construct, maintain, and optimize their network infrastructure.

Viavi's primary customer base encompasses telecommunications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, governmental entities, and the aviation industry, positioning the company as a critical infrastructure provider across multiple end markets.

Viavi Solutions is a $9.6 billion market capitalization provider of network testing and assurance solutions serving the global telecommunications and infrastructure sectors. With $1.5 billion in TTM revenue and 4,100 employees based in Chandler, Arizona, the company maintains a diversified customer base spanning service providers, equipment manufacturers, and government agencies. The company's multi-segment operating model and focus on network infrastructure assurance position it as a critical enabler of digital connectivity across telecommunications and enterprise networks.

What this transaction means for investors

Paul McNab's sale of Viavi stock is likely to leave investors confused. This recent sale was the third share sale this year, though the 11,032 shares sold on Sept. 11 were the largest. He unloaded 2,727 shares in May and another 1,595 on Aug. 10.

McNab could be locking in some profits amid the 216% run in Viavi stock over the last year. The company has benefited from the AI-driven demand for its network testing, monitoring, and assurance solutions.

Expand NASDAQ : VIAV Viavi Solutions Premium Feature Moneyball Superscore 77 /100 Today's Change ( 3.61 %) $ 1.35 Current Price $ 38.75 Key Data Points Market Cap $9.6B Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 38.00 - $ 39.73 52wk Range $ 11.96 - $ 60.43 Volume 4.7M Avg Vol 6.1M Gross Margin 56.17%

Still, even though the volume of shares McNab has sold may leave investors confused, they have good reason to keep the faith in the stock. Viavi's revenue rose by 40% over the last year to over $1.5 billion. Interestingly, it turned back to losses as the company ramped up investment in its growing business.

Moreover, at a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 6, it is relatively cheap. Although investors might want to approach Viavi stock with caution amid McNab's selling, the tech stock's long-term growth could continue.