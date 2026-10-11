Jose Augusto Ramalho Miranda, an Executive Officer of Banco Bradesco (BBD -0.47%), purchased 63,719 shares of the company's preference shares as disclosed in an SEC Form 4 filing.

Expand NYSE : BBD Banco Bradesco Premium Feature Moneyball Superscore 71 /100 Today's Change ( -0.47 %) $ -0.02 Current Price $ 4.28 Key Data Points Market Cap $24B Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 4.23 - $ 4.29 52wk Range $ 2.91 - $ 4.58 Volume 26.7M Avg Vol 33.7M Dividend Yield 1.01%

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value ~$1.1 million Shares purchased (direct) 63,719 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 220,933 Post-transaction value $757,800.19

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($17.98); post-transaction value based on Sept. 18, 2026 market close ($3.43).

Key questions

What is the significance of the purchase price relative to recent market valuation?

Jose Augusto Ramalho Miranda executed the purchase at $17.98 per share, a level considerably higher than the $3.43 price at the Sept. 18, 2026 market close. The acquisition also sits above the equity's $3.52 price as of the Sept. 21, 2026 market close, suggesting a high-conviction entry point compared to current public trading levels.

Jose Augusto Ramalho Miranda executed the purchase at $17.98 per share, a level considerably higher than the $3.43 price at the Sept. 18, 2026 market close. The acquisition also sits above the equity's $3.52 price as of the Sept. 21, 2026 market close, suggesting a high-conviction entry point compared to current public trading levels. How does this transaction impact the executive's overall ownership structure?

The executive increased his direct ownership by 41% from a prior balance of 157,214 shares. His total beneficial ownership, which represents 0.0021% of the bank's equity, consists entirely of directly held preference shares with no reported indirect interests or outstanding derivative securities in this filing.

The executive increased his direct ownership by 41% from a prior balance of 157,214 shares. His total beneficial ownership, which represents 0.0021% of the bank's equity, consists entirely of directly held preference shares with no reported indirect interests or outstanding derivative securities in this filing. What is the core business structure of the company?

Banco Bradesco functions as a prominent financial institution delivering a broad spectrum of banking and financial services to individual, corporate, and business clients. Its operations are structured around two core divisions: Banking and Insurance, providing services both within Brazil and across international markets.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-09-21) $3.52 Market Capitalization $37.2 billion Revenue (TTM) BRL 341.3 billion Net Income (TTM) BRL 24.3 billion

Company Snapshot

Banco Bradesco provides a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services, including deposit accounts, lending products, investment services, and insurance offerings that generate revenue across both retail and institutional customer segments.

The company operates through two primary divisions--Banking and Insurance--generating revenue through net interest margins on loan portfolios, fee-based services, insurance premiums, and investment management activities serving individual clients, corporate organizations, and businesses.

Banco Bradesco serves a diverse customer base encompassing retail depositors, corporate enterprises, and institutional investors across Brazil and international markets, positioning itself as a comprehensive financial services provider.

Banco Bradesco S.A. is one of Brazil's largest financial institutions, with approximately 82,095 employees and a market capitalization of $37.2 billion. The company leverages its dual Banking and Insurance divisions to deliver integrated financial solutions across retail and institutional markets, maintaining a competitive position through its extensive branch network and diversified service offerings in Brazil and internationally.

What this transaction means for investors

Miranda has been an executive officer at Bradesco for years and oversees its Global Private Bank, which is its wealth management division. With more than 25 years of experience in local and international financial markets, he has a strong focus on wealth management and investment strategies for high-net-worth individuals, according to his corporate biography. Clearly, he knows the business inside and out. That makes his purchase of shares bullish.

It's also bullish because of the dynamic behind insider buying and selling. Consider that there are many reasons an insider may sell a company's shares. One reason could be the need to raise cash to fund a large personal expense. Another reason could be for a reasonable portfolio diversification unrelated to their outlook for the company. A third reason could be what investors fear most: a bearish outlook on the company's future.

However, there is only one reason an insider buys stock: they believe the share price is going up.

By that investor's rule of thumb, Miranda's million-dollar-plus purchase of Bradesco shares is inherently bullish. On top of that, studies show that, more often than not, an insider purchase predicts a higher share price 30 days later.

There are reasons for an insider like Miranda to be bullish. Brazil's economy continues to perform better than expected, with unemployment falling to 5.4% in June this year, a low level for the country. This has supported Banco Bradesco's credit costs while also leading to accelerating loan growth. The Brazilian central bank has begun to cut interest rates, with the benchmark rate falling to 14% in August, down from a high of 15% at the start of the year. Interest rate cuts should be a positive tailwind for the bank's loan growth and credit results. The bank has also recently expanded into the U.S. market, providing a new growth region.

Last week, Bradesco shares leaped on a JP Morgan upgrade. Now, Wall Street is starting to see what Bradesco executives like Miranda have been predicting with their buying.