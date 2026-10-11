William Wallace McMullen, the Chairman of the Board, reported purchasing 34,514 shares of Mach Natural Resources LP (MNR +1.49%) on Sept. 15, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Expand NYSE : MNR Mach Natural Resources Premium Feature Moneyball Superscore 55 /100 Today's Change ( 1.49 %) $ 0.16 Current Price $ 10.89 Key Data Points Market Cap $1.8B Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 10.77 - $ 10.92 52wk Range $ 10.14 - $ 15.02 Volume 294K Avg Vol 642.1K Gross Margin 25.65% Dividend Yield 16.53%

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value ~$389,000 Shares purchased 34,514 Shares purchased (directly held) 22,124 Shares purchased (indirectly held) 12,390 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 22,124 Post-transaction shares (indirectly held) ~74.9 million Post-transaction value $838.8 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($11.27); post-transaction value based on Sept. 15, 2026 market close ($11.20).

Key questions

Which entities hold the company's indirect shares?

The majority of the equity is held by BCE Mach Aggregator LLC, which is managed by Bayou City Energy Management LLC, where McMullen serves as Managing Partner.

The majority of the equity is held by BCE Mach Aggregator LLC, which is managed by Bayou City Energy Management LLC, where McMullen serves as Managing Partner. How has the stock performed leading up to this acquisition?

The purchase at $11.27 per share followed a negative 16% return for the stock over the 12 months ending Sept. 15, 2026.

The purchase at $11.27 per share followed a negative 16% return for the stock over the 12 months ending Sept. 15, 2026. What is the current scale of direct versus indirect ownership for the insider?

Direct holdings account for a minimal portion of the position at 22,124 shares, while indirect holdings through affiliated entities total ~74.9 million shares.

Direct holdings account for a minimal portion of the position at 22,124 shares, while indirect holdings through affiliated entities total ~74.9 million shares. What is the company's core operational focus?

Mach Natural Resources operates as an independent firm in the upstream energy sector, focusing on the development and production of crude oil and natural gas within the Anadarko Basin.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-09-17) $10.97 Market Capitalization $1.80 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.40 billion Net Income (TTM) $243.60 million

Company Snapshot

Mach Natural Resources LP operates as an independent upstream oil and gas exploration and production company, generating revenue through the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and associated liquids primarily within the Anadarko Basin.

The company's business model centers on identifying and acquiring acreage with development potential, executing capital-efficient drilling and completion programs, and monetizing hydrocarbon reserves through sales to major integrated oil companies and independent refiners.

The company's primary customers consist of major integrated oil and gas companies, independent refiners, and midstream infrastructure operators that purchase crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids produced from its Anadarko Basin operations.

Mach Natural Resources LP is a mid-cap independent exploration and production company with a focused geographic footprint in the Anadarko Basin across Western Oklahoma, Southern Kansas, and the Texas Panhandle. The company generated $1.40 billion in revenue and $243.60 million in net income on a trailing twelve-month (TTM) basis, demonstrating operational profitability in the upstream energy sector. Founded in 2023 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, with 840 employees, Mach pursues a disciplined development strategy targeting conventional and unconventional hydrocarbon accumulations within one of North America's most prolific sedimentary basins.

What this transaction means for investors

There are many reasons an insider may sell shares, some of which have no reflection on their belief in the stock's direction, like having to pay a large personal expense or diversifying their holdings.

There is only one reason an insider, like McMullen, buys shares: they believe the stock price will rise.

By that investor's rule of thumb, McMullen's purchase of Mach shares is inherently bullish. On top of that, studies show that, more often than not, an insider purchase predicts a higher share price 30 days later.

The business has been performing well. Mach has a history of strong cash returns on capital invested and cash distributions. Over the past 5 years, it delivered an industry-leading cash return on capital invested (CROCI), averaging 35%, not only industry-leading, but also in the top 1% of all public companies in the U.S. It has also distributed an industry-leading distribution yield of 15% since 2024 through the first quarter of 2026. Wall Street consensus sees revenue rising to $1.43 bllion in the current fiscal year, a rise of 22%.

McMullen founded Mach Natural Resources and the entity that holds a large portion of its shares, Bayou City Energy Management, in 2015, and has been an energy industry analyst and investor since at least 2008. Clearly, he knows the U.S. oil and gas business very well and certainly has his finger on the pulse of Mach's business. It is bullish that he is a buyer.

McMullen's buying now suggests he expects Mach Natural Resources to deliver strong performance this year. High oil prices benefit U.S. producers like Mach, especially since its costs basically haven't changed -- oil prices are rising due to the Iran war, which doesn't affect U.S. production. That means the stock is worth investigating to see if you want to add it to your portfolio.