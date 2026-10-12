Victor Wen-Chang Chen, Chief Strategy Officer at Amer Sports, Inc. (AS +0.82%), disposed of 117,461 shares at $26.60 per share as part of an options exercise to acquire a net 285,034 shares, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Expand NYSE : AS Amer Sports Premium Feature Moneyball Superscore 74 /100 Today's Change ( 0.82 %) $ 0.23 Current Price $ 28.37 Key Data Points Market Cap $17B Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 27.69 - $ 28.54 52wk Range $ 26.10 - $ 42.76 Volume 4.1M Avg Vol 6.3M Gross Margin 59.81%

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $3.1 million Shares sold (directly held) 117,461 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 434,855 Post-transaction value $11.6 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($26.60); post-transaction value based on Sept. 15, 2026 market close ($26.62).

Key questions

What was the purpose of this transaction?

The sale was non-discretionary, executed solely to satisfy the $7.68 per share exercise price and tax liabilities incurred from the exercise of 402,495 stock options. Because the disposition was triggered by predetermined equity compensation obligations, it does not represent a discretionary market signal from management regarding the company's prospects.

The sale was non-discretionary, executed solely to satisfy the $7.68 per share exercise price and tax liabilities incurred from the exercise of 402,495 stock options. Because the disposition was triggered by predetermined equity compensation obligations, it does not represent a discretionary market signal from management regarding the company's prospects. How did the insider's total equity exposure change?

While the filing reported a sale of 117,461 shares, the net impact was an expansion of the insider's equity base. The Chief Strategy Officer's direct holdings increased from ~150,000 shares prior to the transaction to 434,855 shares following the option exercise.

While the filing reported a sale of 117,461 shares, the net impact was an expansion of the insider's equity base. The Chief Strategy Officer's direct holdings increased from ~150,000 shares prior to the transaction to 434,855 shares following the option exercise. What is the current market valuation context?

As of the Sept. 16, 2026 market close, shares of Amer Sports were priced at $27.13. On the Sept. 15, 2026 transaction date, the stock had a one-year return of -29%.

As of the Sept. 16, 2026 market close, shares of Amer Sports were priced at $27.13. On the Sept. 15, 2026 transaction date, the stock had a one-year return of -29%. Does the insider maintain a significant stake in the company?

The insider currently holds 434,855 shares directly, representing a 0.075% ownership stake. The reporting person also continues to hold derivative securities through the Amer Sports 2019 Stock Option Plan, including awards that vested in February 2026.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-09-16) $27.13 Market Capitalization $15.7 billion Revenue (TTM) $7.4 billion Net Income (TTM) $546.4 million

Company Snapshot

Amer Sports designs, manufactures, and distributes athletic equipment, high-performance apparel, footwear, and related accessories across multiple consumer segments, generating revenue through direct sales, wholesale distribution, and licensing arrangements across global markets.

The company operates a diversified business model structured around three primary divisions--Technical Apparel, Sports Equipment, and Footwear--enabling revenue generation through both premium branded products and performance-oriented consumer goods sold through retail, e-commerce, and wholesale channels.

The company serves active consumers and professional athletes globally, with particular strength in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific, targeting affluent demographics seeking high-performance outdoor wear, sports equipment, and premium athletic footwear.

Amer Sports is a multinational consumer discretionary enterprise with approximately 15,400 employees and a global footprint spanning Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and Asia Pacific. The company leverages established brand portfolios, including Arc'teryx and Peak Performance, to maintain competitive positioning in the premium athletic and outdoor apparel markets. With trailing twelve-month (TTM) revenue of $7.4 billion and net income of $546.4 million, the company demonstrates operational scale and profitability within the leisure and consumer cyclical sector.

What this transaction means for investors

There are many reasons an insider may sell shares, some of which have no reflection on their belief in the stock's direction, like having to pay a large personal expense or diversifying their holdings.

There is only one reason an insider, like Chen, buys shares: they believe the stock price will rise.

By that investor's rule of thumb, Chen's purchase of Amer shares is inherently bullish. On top of that, studies show that, more often than not, an insider purchase predicts a higher share price 30 days later.

Now, the bullishness is tempered somewhat by the fact Chen exercised options to buy Amer shares well below the current market price, selling a portion to cover his expenses. Still, it's a positive to see an insider accumulating shares even if he hasn't paid any of his own money out of pocket.

The Taiwan native joined the company in 2020, when the business was being built out to hold a number of sports brands, including tennis's Wilson and baseball's Louisville Slugger. He knows the Amer Sports business inside and out by now.

Amer is seeing excellent growth in Asia, especially China, where it is positioning Salomon as its next great growth brand. The company recently extended its five-year guidance to 2031, targeting a low-double-digit to mid-teens sales compound annual growth rate and adjusted operating margin expansion of 30-70 basis points.

When insider buying is backed by positive business momentum, it's a sign that investors could do well to explore further if a stock like Amer Sports fits their long-term portfolio aims.



