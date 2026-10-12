Director Paulo Roberto Simoes Da Cunha purchased 46,874 shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD -0.47%) at $17.98 per share on Sept. 18, 2026. SEC Form 4 filing.

Expand NYSE : BBD Banco Bradesco Premium Feature Moneyball Superscore 71 /100 Today's Change ( -0.47 %) $ -0.02 Current Price $ 4.28 Key Data Points Market Cap $24B Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 4.23 - $ 4.29 52wk Range $ 2.91 - $ 4.58 Volume 26.7M Avg Vol 33.7M Dividend Yield 1.01%

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value ~$843,000 Shares purchased 46,874 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 264,605 Post-transaction value $907,595.15

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($17.98); post-transaction value based on Sept. 18, 2026 market close ($3.43).

Key questions

What is the scale of this transaction relative to the existing position?

The acquisition of 46,874 shares expanded the director's direct equity interest by 22%, representing a meaningful increase in direct exposure to the financial institution.

The acquisition of 46,874 shares expanded the director's direct equity interest by 22%, representing a meaningful increase in direct exposure to the financial institution. How does the acquisition price align with the market valuation?

The weighted average purchase price of $17.98 per preferred share was recorded on a day when the common stock closed at $3.43, resulting in a post-transaction market value of $907,595 for the total direct stake.

The weighted average purchase price of $17.98 per preferred share was recorded on a day when the common stock closed at $3.43, resulting in a post-transaction market value of $907,595 for the total direct stake. What does this imply about the director's equity interest?

By increasing the total direct holdings to ~265,000 shares, the director has strengthened his alignment with the company, which provides banking and insurance services across Brazil and international markets.

By increasing the total direct holdings to ~265,000 shares, the director has strengthened his alignment with the company, which provides banking and insurance services across Brazil and international markets. What is the current market context for the stock?

Following the transaction, the shares were priced at $3.52 as of the Sept. 21, 2026 market close, while total insider ownership remains at 0.0025%.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-09-21) $3.52 Market Capitalization $37.0 billion Revenue (TTM) BRL 341.3 billion Net Income (TTM) BRL 24.3 billion

Company Snapshot

Banco Bradesco S.A. provides comprehensive banking and financial services, including deposit accounts, lending products, investment services, and insurance offerings to individual clients, corporate organizations, and businesses throughout Brazil and international markets.

The company operates through two core divisions--Banking and Insurance--generating revenue from deposit spreads, lending activities, fee-based services, and insurance products across its diversified customer base.

The institution serves retail customers, corporate clients, and small-to-medium enterprises, positioning itself as a prominent regional banking platform with significant market presence in Brazil.

Banco Bradesco S.A. is a leading Brazilian financial institution with a market capitalization of $37.0 billion and substantial scale, evidenced by trailing twelve-month (TTM) revenue of BRL 341.3 billion and a workforce of 82,095 employees. The company's diversified business model spanning banking and insurance operations provides multiple revenue streams and competitive positioning within Brazil's financial services sector. With operations extending beyond domestic markets into international territories, Bradesco maintains strategic exposure to both traditional banking services and emerging financial service opportunities.

What this transaction means for investors

Da Cunha has been an independent member of the Board of Directors of Banco Bradesco S.A. since 2021. The executive has been in Brazilian banking for about 30 years, including working at the central bank and as a consultant for KPMG. He knows the industry inside and out. That he is buying is bullish.

This transaction is bullish because of the dynamic behind insider buying and selling. Consider that there are many reasons an insider may sell a company's shares. One reason could be the need to raise cash to fund a large personal expense. Another reason could be for a reasonable portfolio diversification unrelated to their outlook for the company. A third reason could be what investors fear most: a bearish outlook on the company's future.

However, there is only one reason an insider buys stock: they believe the share price is going up.

By that investor's rule of thumb, Da Cunha's sizable purchase of Bradesco shares is inherently bullish. On top of that, studies show that, more often than not, an insider purchase predicts a higher share price 30 days later.

While Banco Bradesco faced headwinds in the Brazilian market over the past year, Brazil's economy has, of late, continued to perform better than expected, with unemployment falling to 5.4% in June this year, a low level for the country. This has supported Banco Bradesco's credit costs while also leading to accelerating loan growth. The Brazilian central bank has begun to cut interest rates, with the benchmark rate falling to 14% in August, down from a high of 15% at the start of the year. Interest rate cuts should be a positive tailwind for the bank's loan growth and credit results.

Last week, Bradesco shares leaped on a JP Morgan upgrade, which comes, of course, after Da Cunha's purchase. His insider timing was spot on. Now, Wall Street is starting to see what Bradesco executives have been predicting with their buying.