Rubens Aguiar Alvarez, a Director at Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD -0.47%), purchased 46,874 shares of the firm's Preference shares-BBDC4 on Sept. 18, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Expand NYSE : BBD Banco Bradesco Premium Feature Moneyball Superscore 71 /100 Today's Change ( -0.47 %) $ -0.02 Current Price $ 4.28 Key Data Points Market Cap $24B Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 4.23 - $ 4.29 52wk Range $ 2.91 - $ 4.58 Volume 26.7M Avg Vol 33.7M Dividend Yield 1.01%

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value ~$843,000 Shares purchased 46,874 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 264,605 Post-transaction value $907,595.15

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($17.98); post-transaction value based on Sept. 18, 2026 market close ($3.43).

Key questions

How did this transaction impact the insider's total equity exposure?

The addition of 46,874 shares increased the Director's direct ownership to 264,605 shares, which represents 0.0025% of the company's shares held by insiders.

The addition of 46,874 shares increased the Director's direct ownership to 264,605 shares, which represents 0.0025% of the company's shares held by insiders. What was the market environment at the time of the acquisition?

These preferred shares were purchased at a weighted-average price of $17.98 per share, while the market for Bradesco's common shares closed at $3.43 on Sept. 18, 2026, the date of the transaction.

These preferred shares were purchased at a weighted-average price of $17.98 per share, while the market for Bradesco's common shares closed at $3.43 on Sept. 18, 2026, the date of the transaction. What is the current valuation of the insider's total direct position?

As of the Sept. 21, 2026 market close, the ~265,000 shares held directly by the insider were valued at approximately $931,000 based on a stock price of $3.52. Preferred shares in his portfolio make the true value of his holdings higher.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-09-21) $3.52 Market Capitalization $37.2 billion Revenue (TTM) BRL 341.3 billion Net Income (TTM) BRL 24.3 billion

Company Snapshot

Banco Bradesco provides a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services, including deposit accounts, lending products, investment services, and insurance offerings that generate revenue across both retail and institutional customer segments.

The company operates through two primary divisions--Banking and Insurance--generating revenue through net interest margins on loan portfolios, fee-based services, insurance premiums, and investment management activities serving individual clients, corporate organizations, and businesses.

Banco Bradesco serves a diverse customer base encompassing retail depositors, corporate enterprises, and institutional investors across Brazil and international markets, positioning itself as a comprehensive financial services provider.

Banco Bradesco S.A. is one of Brazil's largest financial institutions, with approximately 82,095 employees and a market capitalization of $37.2 billion. The company leverages its dual Banking and Insurance divisions to deliver integrated financial solutions across retail and institutional markets, maintaining a competitive position through its extensive branch network and diversified service offerings in Brazil and internationally.

What this transaction means for investors

While Banco Bradesco faced headwinds in the Brazilian market over the past year, Brazil's economy has, of late, continued to perform better than expected, with unemployment falling to 5.4% in June this year, a low level for the country. This has supported Banco Bradesco's credit costs while also leading to accelerating loan growth. The Brazilian central bank has begun to cut interest rates, with the benchmark rate falling to 14% in August, down from a high of 15% at the start of the year. Interest rate cuts should be a positive tailwind for the bank's loan growth and credit results.

Last week, Bradesco shares leaped on a JP Morgan upgrade, which comes, of course, after Alvarez's purchase. His insider timing was spot on.

Even without the rating bump from JP Morgan, Alvarez's purchase is bullish. That's because of the dynamic behind insider buying and selling. Consider that there are many reasons an insider may sell a company's shares. One reason could be the need to raise cash to fund a large personal expense. Another reason could be for a reasonable portfolio diversification unrelated to their outlook for the company. A third reason could be what investors fear most: a bearish outlook on the company's future.

However, there is only one reason an insider buys stock: they believe the share price is going up.

By that investor's rule of thumb, Alvarez's multi-million-dollar-plus purchase of Bradesco shares is inherently bullish. On top of that, studies show that, more often than not, an insider purchase predicts a higher share price 30 days later.



