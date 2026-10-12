Executive Officer Carlos Henrique Villela Pedras reported a direct purchase of 55,850 shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD -0.47%) in an SEC Form 4 filing.

Expand NYSE : BBD Banco Bradesco Premium Feature Moneyball Superscore 71 /100 Today's Change ( -0.47 %) $ -0.02 Current Price $ 4.28 Key Data Points Market Cap $24B Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 4.23 - $ 4.29 52wk Range $ 2.91 - $ 4.58 Volume 26.7M Avg Vol 33.7M Dividend Yield 1.01%

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares purchased 55,850 Transaction value ~$1.0 million Post-transaction shares (directly held) 163,646 Post-transaction value $561,305.78

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($17.98); post-transaction value based on Sept. 18, 2026 market close ($3.43).

Key questions

How does this purchase impact the executive's total equity holdings?

The acquisition of 55,850 shares significantly expanded the executive's direct exposure, representing a transaction size equal to 52% of the holdings maintained prior to this filing.

The acquisition of 55,850 shares significantly expanded the executive's direct exposure, representing a transaction size equal to 52% of the holdings maintained prior to this filing. What was the pricing context of the transaction?

The purchase was executed at $17.98 per share. The purchase was of preferred shares, which trade at a level notably higher than the $3.43 market close for common stock on the Sept. 18, 2026 transaction date.

The purchase was executed at $17.98 per share. The purchase was of preferred shares, which trade at a level notably higher than the $3.43 market close for common stock on the Sept. 18, 2026 transaction date. What is the resulting ownership structure for Carlos Henrique Villela Pedras?

Following the completion of this trade, the executive holds 163,646 shares directly, with no indirect holdings or derivative securities disclosed in this filing.

Following the completion of this trade, the executive holds 163,646 shares directly, with no indirect holdings or derivative securities disclosed in this filing. What are the broader institutional details for the company?

Headquartered in Osasco, Brazil, the company provides a wide array of banking and insurance services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and international markets, employing 82,095 people.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-09-21) $3.52 Market Capitalization $37.0 billion Revenue (TTM) BRL 341.3 billion Net Income (TTM) BRL 24.3 billion

Company Snapshot

Banco Bradesco provides a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services, including deposit accounts, lending products, investment services, and insurance offerings to individual clients, corporate organizations, and businesses across Brazil and international markets.

The company generates revenue through its dual-division operating structure comprising Banking and Insurance segments, which deliver deposit products, credit facilities, asset management services, and insurance solutions to a diversified customer base.

Banco Bradesco serves retail customers, corporate clients, and institutional investors, positioning itself as a prominent regional financial institution with significant market presence in Brazil and international operations.

Banco Bradesco S.A. is one of Brazil's leading financial institutions, with a market capitalization of $37.0 billion and TTM revenue of BRL 341.3 billion, leveraging its dual banking and insurance divisions to serve a broad customer base. The company maintains a diversified business model spanning deposit services, credit products, investment management, and insurance offerings, generating substantial net income of BRL 24.3 billion on a trailing twelve-month (TTM) basis. With 82,095 employees and operations extending beyond Brazil into international markets, Banco Bradesco maintains a competitive position through its integrated financial services platform and established market presence in the regional banking sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Pedra has over 30 years of experience in the financial sector, with a focus on Corporate & Investment Banking, structured finance, and relationships with large companies. He joined Bradesco in 2004 and became an executive officer in late 2025. He knows the business inside and out, so the fact that he is buying now is bullish.

This transaction is bullish because of the dynamic behind insider buying and selling. Consider that there are many reasons an insider may sell a company's shares. One reason could be the need to raise cash to fund a large personal expense. Another reason could be for a reasonable portfolio diversification unrelated to their outlook for the company. A third reason could be what investors fear most: a bearish outlook on the company's future.

However, there is only one reason an insider buys stock: they believe the share price is going up.

By that investor's rule of thumb, Pedras's sizable purchase of Bradesco shares is inherently bullish. On top of that, studies show that, more often than not, an insider purchase predicts a higher share price 30 days later.

While Banco Bradesco faced headwinds in the Brazilian market over the past year, Brazil's economy has, of late, continued to perform better than expected, with unemployment falling to 5.4% in June this year, a low level for the country. This has supported Banco Bradesco's credit costs while also leading to accelerating loan growth. The Brazilian central bank has begun to cut interest rates, with the benchmark rate falling to 14% in August, down from a high of 15% at the start of the year. Interest rate cuts should be a positive tailwind for the bank's loan growth and credit results.

Last week, Bradesco shares leaped on a JP Morgan upgrade, which comes, of course, after Pedras's purchase. His insider timing was spot on. Now, Wall Street is starting to see what Bradesco executives have been predicting with their buying.