Andre Luis Duarte De Oliveira, Executive Officer of Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD -0.47%), purchased ~309,000 preference shares on Sept. 18, 2026, as disclosed in a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Expand NYSE : BBD Banco Bradesco Premium Feature Moneyball Superscore 71 /100 Today's Change ( -0.47 %) $ -0.02 Current Price $ 4.28 Key Data Points Market Cap $24B Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 4.23 - $ 4.29 52wk Range $ 2.91 - $ 4.58 Volume 26.7M Avg Vol 33.7M Dividend Yield 1.01%

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value ~$5.6 million Shares purchased 309,111 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 553,173 Post-transaction value ~$1.9 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($17.98); post-transaction value based on Sept. 18, 2026 market close ($3.43).

Key questions

How does this purchase compare to the executive's prior equity position?

The officer more than doubled his direct exposure by purchasing shares equal to 127% of the 244,062 shares held before the transaction.

The officer more than doubled his direct exposure by purchasing shares equal to 127% of the 244,062 shares held before the transaction. What was the market price context at the time of the filing?

The purchase of these preferred shares was executed at $17.98 per share, while the market for Bradesco's common shares closed at $3.43 on the date of the transaction and $3.52 as of the Sept. 21, 2026 market close.

The purchase of these preferred shares was executed at $17.98 per share, while the market for Bradesco's common shares closed at $3.43 on the date of the transaction and $3.52 as of the Sept. 21, 2026 market close. What is the company's current financial scale?

Banco Bradesco maintains a market capitalization of $37.0 billion and reported trailing twelve-month revenue of BRL 341.3 billion.

Banco Bradesco maintains a market capitalization of $37.0 billion and reported trailing twelve-month revenue of BRL 341.3 billion. What is the extent of total insider ownership reported?

Following this transaction, the executive's direct holdings represent 0.0052% of the total shares held by insiders in the company.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-09-21) $3.52 Market Capitalization $37.0 billion Revenue (TTM) BRL 341.3 billion Net Income (TTM) BRL 24.3 billion

Company Snapshot

Banco Bradesco S.A. provides comprehensive banking and financial services, including deposit accounts, lending products, investment services, and insurance offerings to individual clients, corporate organizations, and businesses throughout Brazil and international markets.

The company operates through two core divisions--Banking and Insurance--generating revenue from deposit spreads, lending activities, fee-based services, and insurance products across its diversified customer base.

The institution serves retail customers, corporate clients, and small-to-medium enterprises, positioning itself as a prominent regional banking platform with significant market presence in Brazil.

Banco Bradesco S.A. is a leading Brazilian financial institution with a market capitalization of $37.0 billion and substantial scale, evidenced by trailing twelve-month (TTM) revenue of BRL 341.3 billion and a workforce of 82,095 employees. The company's diversified business model spanning banking and insurance operations provides multiple revenue streams and competitive positioning within Brazil's financial services sector. With operations extending beyond domestic markets into international territories, Bradesco maintains strategic exposure to both traditional banking services and emerging financial service opportunities.

What this transaction means for investors

De Oliveira has 30 years of experience in the financial markets, with extensive knowledge in the areas of credit, data, machine learning, AI, and risk. He joined Banco Bradesco in May 2019 as an officer responsible for the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and Data Intelligence areas. In March 2024, he assumed responsibility for the Credit Business Unit as Executive Officer of Banco Bradesco. Clearly, he knows the banking sector and Bradesco's business in particular very well. That he is buying is bullish.

This transaction is bullish because of the dynamic behind insider buying and selling. Consider that there are many reasons an insider may sell a company's shares. One reason could be the need to raise cash to fund a large personal expense. Another reason could be for a reasonable portfolio diversification unrelated to their outlook for the company. A third reason could be what investors fear most: a bearish outlook on the company's future.

However, there is only one reason an insider buys stock: they believe the share price is going up.

By that investor's rule of thumb, De Oliveria's multi-million-dollar-plus purchase of Bradesco shares is inherently bullish. On top of that, studies show that, more often than not, an insider purchase predicts a higher share price 30 days later.

While Banco Bradesco faced headwinds in the Brazilian market over the past year, Brazil's economy has, of late, continued to perform better than expected, with unemployment falling to 5.4% in June this year, a low level for the country. This has supported Banco Bradesco's credit costs while also leading to accelerating loan growth. The Brazilian central bank has begun to cut interest rates, with the benchmark rate falling to 14% in August, down from a high of 15% at the start of the year. Interest rate cuts should be a positive tailwind for the bank's loan growth and credit results.

Last week, Bradesco shares leaped on a JP Morgan upgrade, which comes, of course, after De Oliveira's purchase. His insider timing was spot on. Now, Wall Street is starting to see what Bradesco executives have been predicting with their buying.