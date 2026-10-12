Executive Officer and head of human resources Juliano Ribeiro Marcilio purchased 60,779 shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD -0.47%) on Sept. 18, 2026, as disclosed in a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Expand NYSE : BBD Banco Bradesco Premium Feature Moneyball Superscore 71 /100 Today's Change ( -0.47 %) $ -0.02 Current Price $ 4.28 Key Data Points Market Cap $24B Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 4.23 - $ 4.29 52wk Range $ 2.91 - $ 4.58 Volume 26.7M Avg Vol 33.7M Dividend Yield 1.01%

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $1.1 million Shares purchased 60,779 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 329,067 Post-transaction value $1.1 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($17.98); post-transaction value based on Sept. 18, 2026 market close ($3.43).

Key questions

How does this purchase affect the executive's total ownership profile?

The transaction significantly expanded the executive's direct equity exposure, with the 60,779 shares acquired representing 23% of the stake held before the filing.

The transaction significantly expanded the executive's direct equity exposure, with the 60,779 shares acquired representing 23% of the stake held before the filing. What is the current scale of the insider's equity stake?

Following this transaction, Juliano Ribeiro Marcilio maintains a 0.0031% direct ownership interest in the institution.

Following this transaction, Juliano Ribeiro Marcilio maintains a 0.0031% direct ownership interest in the institution. What was the market context at the time of the transaction?

The executive completed the purchase at $17.98 per share on a day when the stock closed at $3.43, following a period where the equity recorded a 5% total return over the preceding 12 months.

The executive completed the purchase at $17.98 per share on a day when the stock closed at $3.43, following a period where the equity recorded a 5% total return over the preceding 12 months. What is the current market valuation of the total position?

The aggregate direct holding of 329,067 shares is valued at $1.2 million based on the September 21, 2026 market close of $3.52.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-09-21) $3.52 Market Capitalization $37.2 billion Revenue (TTM) BRL 341.3 billion Net Income (TTM) BRL 24.3 billion

Company Snapshot

Banco Bradesco provides a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services, including deposit accounts, lending products, investment services, and insurance offerings that generate revenue across both retail and institutional customer segments.

The company operates through two primary divisions--Banking and Insurance--generating revenue through net interest margins on loan portfolios, fee-based services, insurance premiums, and investment management activities serving individual clients, corporate organizations, and businesses.

Banco Bradesco serves a diverse customer base encompassing retail depositors, corporate enterprises, and institutional investors across Brazil and international markets, positioning itself as a comprehensive financial services provider.

Banco Bradesco S.A. is one of Brazil's largest financial institutions, with approximately 82,095 employees and a market capitalization of $37.2 billion. The company leverages its dual Banking and Insurance divisions to deliver integrated financial solutions across retail and institutional markets, maintaining a competitive position through its extensive branch network and diversified service offerings in Brazil and internationally.

What this transaction means for investors

Marcilio is a 32-year veteran of Brazilian banking, having worked for local arms of Citibank, HSBC, and Unibanco. He has been with Bradesco for a decade and now holds responsibility for the human resources function at the large Brazilian bank. Clearly, he knows the banking sector in the country quite well. It is bullish that he is buying now.

His purchase is bullish given the dynamics of insider buying and selling. Consider that there are many reasons an insider may sell a company's shares. One reason could be the need to raise cash to fund a large personal expense. Another reason could be for a reasonable portfolio diversification unrelated to their outlook for the company. A third reason could be what investors fear most: a bearish outlook on the company's future.

However, there is only one reason an insider buys stock: they believe the share price is going up.

By that investor's rule of thumb, Marcilio's million-dollar-plus purchase of Bradesco shares is inherently bullish. On top of that, studies show that, more often than not, an insider purchase predicts a higher share price 30 days later.

While Banco Bradesco faced headwinds in the Brazilian market over the past year, Brazil's economy has, of late, continued to perform better than expected, with unemployment falling to 5.4% in June this year, a low level for the country. This has supported Banco Bradesco's credit costs while also leading to accelerating loan growth. The Brazilian central bank has begun to cut interest rates, with the benchmark rate falling to 14% in August, down from a high of 15% at the start of the year. Interest rate cuts should be a positive tailwind for the bank's loan growth and credit results.

Last week, Bradesco shares leaped on a JP Morgan upgrade, which comes, of course, after Marcilio's purchase. His insider timing was spot on. Now, Wall Street is starting to see what Bradesco executives have been predicting with their buying.