Julio Cesar Bueno, an Executive Officer of, and the top legal official at, Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD -0.47%), purchased 56,355 shares at $17.98 per share on Sept. 18, 2026. SEC Form 4 filing.

Expand NYSE : BBD Banco Bradesco Premium Feature Moneyball Superscore 71 /100 Today's Change ( -0.47 %) $ -0.02 Current Price $ 4.28 Key Data Points Market Cap $24B Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 4.23 - $ 4.29 52wk Range $ 2.91 - $ 4.58 Volume 26.7M Avg Vol 33.7M Dividend Yield 1.01%

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $1.0 million Shares purchased 56,355 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 336,549 Post-transaction value $1.15 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($17.98); post-transaction value based on Sept. 18, 2026 market close ($3.43).

Key questions

What was the magnitude of the purchase relative to the existing position?

The addition of 56,355 shares increased Bueno's direct position from 280,194 shares to 336,549 shares, representing a 20% increase in the holding.

The addition of 56,355 shares increased Bueno's direct position from 280,194 shares to 336,549 shares, representing a 20% increase in the holding. How does the acquisition price relate to the current market valuation?

While the execution price was $17.98 per share, the stock was priced at $3.52 as of the Sept. 21, 2026 market close.

While the execution price was $17.98 per share, the stock was priced at $3.52 as of the Sept. 21, 2026 market close. What is the current scale of the executive's equity interest?

The total direct holding of 336,549 shares corresponds to an ownership interest of 0.0032% in the financial institution.

The total direct holding of 336,549 shares corresponds to an ownership interest of 0.0032% in the financial institution. Does the insider maintain exposure through other investment vehicles?

The filing indicates no indirect holdings or derivative securities, leaving the executive's total beneficial ownership focused exclusively on the direct stock position.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-09-21) $3.52 Market Capitalization $37.2 billion Revenue (TTM) BRL 341.3 billion Net Income (TTM) BRL 24.3 billion

Company Snapshot

Banco Bradesco provides a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services, including deposit accounts, lending products, investment services, and insurance offerings that generate revenue across both retail and institutional customer segments.

The company operates through two primary divisions--Banking and Insurance--generating revenue through net interest margins on loan portfolios, fee-based services, insurance premiums, and investment management activities serving individual clients, corporate organizations, and businesses.

Banco Bradesco serves a diverse customer base encompassing retail depositors, corporate enterprises, and institutional investors across Brazil and international markets, positioning itself as a comprehensive financial services provider.

Banco Bradesco S.A. is one of Brazil's largest financial institutions, with approximately 82,095 employees and a market capitalization of $37.2 billion. The company leverages its dual Banking and Insurance divisions to deliver integrated financial solutions across retail and institutional markets, maintaining a competitive position through its extensive branch network and diversified service offerings in Brazil and internationally.

What this transaction means for investors

While Banco Bradesco faced headwinds in the Brazilian market over the past year, Brazil's economy has, of late, continued to perform better than expected, with unemployment falling to 5.4% in June this year, a low level for the country. This has supported Banco Bradesco's credit costs while also leading to accelerating loan growth. The Brazilian central bank has begun to cut interest rates, with the benchmark rate falling to 14% in August, down from a high of 15% at the start of the year. Interest rate cuts should be a positive tailwind for the bank's loan growth and credit results.

With that as the background of Bueno's buy, it makes the executive's purchase appear more bullish. As Chief Legal Officer, Bueno is responsible for the legal, governance, institutional, and government relations areas, making him the interface between the institution, public authorities, regulators, and other strategic stakeholders. He is also an executive at the Brazilian Federation of Banks. Clearly, he knows the Brazilian banking sector well.

His purchase is bullish given the dynamics of insider buying and selling. Consider that there are many reasons an insider may sell a company's shares. One reason could be the need to raise cash to fund a large personal expense. Another reason could be for a reasonable portfolio diversification unrelated to their outlook for the company. A third reason could be what investors fear most: a bearish outlook on the company's future.

However, there is only one reason an insider buys stock: they believe the share price is going up.

By that investor's rule of thumb, Bueno's million-dollar-plus purchase of Bradesco shares is inherently bullish. On top of that, studies show that, more often than not, an insider purchase predicts a higher share price 30 days later.

Last week, Bradesco shares leaped on a JP Morgan upgrade, which comes, of course, after Bueno's purchase. His insider timing was spot on. Now, Wall Street is starting to see what Bradesco executives have been predicting with their buying.