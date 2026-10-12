Cintia Scovine Barcelos De Souza, Executive Officer at Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD -0.47%), purchased 60,093 shares on Sept. 18, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Expand NYSE : BBD Banco Bradesco Premium Feature Moneyball Superscore 71 /100 Today's Change ( -0.47 %) $ -0.02 Current Price $ 4.28 Key Data Points Market Cap $24B Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 4.23 - $ 4.29 52wk Range $ 2.91 - $ 4.58 Volume 26.7M Avg Vol 33.7M Dividend Yield 1.01%

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value ~$1.1 million Shares purchased 60,093 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 275,197 Post-transaction value $943,925.71

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($17.98); post-transaction value based on Sept. 18, 2026 market close ($3.43).

Key questions

What is the significance of this acquisition relative to the insider's existing equity position?

This direct purchase involved 60,093 shares, increasing the executive's total equity holdings to 275,197 shares. This represents a 28% addition to the position held prior to the Sept. 18, 2026 transaction date.

This direct purchase involved 60,093 shares, increasing the executive's total equity holdings to 275,197 shares. This represents a 28% addition to the position held prior to the Sept. 18, 2026 transaction date. How does the execution price compare to the market valuation on the date of the trade?

The preferred shares were purchased at $17.98 per share, while the market for common BBD shares closed at $3.43 on Sept. 18, 2026. The executive acquired the shares at a premium to the closing price recorded on the transaction date.

The preferred shares were purchased at $17.98 per share, while the market for common BBD shares closed at $3.43 on Sept. 18, 2026. The executive acquired the shares at a premium to the closing price recorded on the transaction date. What is the current insider ownership level following this transaction?

The total equity position now stands at 275,197 shares, representing an ownership interest of 0.0026%. These shares are held entirely through direct ownership.

The total equity position now stands at 275,197 shares, representing an ownership interest of 0.0026%. These shares are held entirely through direct ownership. What is the performance context for the stock over the past year?

The common stock delivered a 5% one-year total return as of the Sept. 18, 2026 transaction date. Shares were priced at $3.52 as of the Sept. 21, 2026 market close.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-09-21) $3.52 Market Capitalization $37.0 billion Revenue (TTM) BRL 341.3 billion Net Income (TTM) BRL 24.3 billion

Company Snapshot

Banco Bradesco S.A. provides comprehensive banking and financial services, including deposit accounts, lending products, investment services, and insurance offerings to individual clients, corporate organizations, and businesses throughout Brazil and international markets.

The company operates through two core divisions--Banking and Insurance--generating revenue from deposit spreads, lending activities, fee-based services, and insurance products across its diversified customer base.

The institution serves retail customers, corporate clients, and small-to-medium enterprises, positioning itself as a prominent regional banking platform with significant market presence in Brazil.

Banco Bradesco S.A. is a leading Brazilian financial institution with a market capitalization of $37.0 billion and substantial scale, evidenced by trailing twelve-month (TTM) revenue of BRL 341.3 billion and a workforce of 82,095 employees. The company's diversified business model spanning banking and insurance operations provides multiple revenue streams and competitive positioning within Brazil's financial services sector. With operations extending beyond domestic markets into international territories, Bradesco maintains strategic exposure to both traditional banking services and emerging financial service opportunities.

What this transaction means for investors

This transaction is bullish because of the dynamic behind insider buying and selling. Consider that there are many reasons an insider may sell a company's shares. One reason could be the need to raise cash to fund a large personal expense. Another reason could be for a reasonable portfolio diversification unrelated to their outlook for the company. A third reason could be what investors fear most: a bearish outlook on the company's future.

However, there is only one reason an insider buys stock: they believe the share price is going up.

By that investor's rule of thumb, De Souza’s million-dollar-plus purchase of Bradesco shares is inherently bullish. On top of that, studies show that, more often than not, an insider purchase predicts a higher share price 30 days later.

What does Bradesco Chief Technology Officer possibly see to make her a buyer?

While Banco Bradesco faced headwinds in the Brazilian market over the past year, Brazil’s economy has, of late, continued to perform better than expected, with unemployment falling to 5.4% in June this year, a low level for the country. This has supported Banco Bradesco's credit costs while also leading to accelerating loan growth. The Brazilian central bank has begun to cut interest rates, with the benchmark rate falling to 14% in August, down from a high of 15% at the start of the year. Interest rate cuts should be a positive tailwind for the bank's loan growth and credit results.

Last week, Bradesco shares leaped on a JP Morgan upgrade, which comes, of course, after De Souza’s purchase. Her insider timing was spot on. Now, Wall Street is starting to see what Bradesco executives have been predicting with their buying.