A 168-year history as a fixture in offshore finance brings stability to Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB +1.36%). Based in Bermuda, the company provides private banking, wealth management, and trust services to clients across high-barrier jurisdictions like the Cayman Islands and the Channel Islands. The stock currently trades at $57.50 as of Oct. 9, 2026, and has delivered a total return of 38% over the past year.

Our proprietary Hidden Gems scoring system assigns Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son an overall Superscore of 75 out of 100, placing it in the Strong category. The Superscore is an AI-powered score that evaluates a company's overall strength by combining financial performance, product market position, technological capabilities, leadership quality, and relative valuation. It represents the unification of all our scores into a single score for public companies, with five rating bands: Exceptional (90-100), Strong (75-89), Above Average (60-74), Average (40-59), and Cautious (0-39).

A 75 Superscore places the company in the Top ~18%, ahead of roughly 82 out of every 100 companies we score. This article pairs the reasons the score sits in the Strong band with the risks that prevent a higher rating, allowing you to weigh the evidence before conducting your own due diligence.

Why NTB Has a 75 Superscore

Entrenched offshore moat: Dominant market positions in Bermuda, Cayman, and the Channel Islands create high barriers to entry that shield the bank from the intense competitive pressures typical of domestic retail banking.

Dominant market positions in Bermuda, Cayman, and the Channel Islands create high barriers to entry that shield the bank from the intense competitive pressures typical of domestic retail banking. Disciplined capital returns: The company generates significant free cash flow of $255 million as of fiscal 2025, which funds a consistent dividend policy and aggressive share repurchases.

The company generates significant free cash flow of $255 million as of fiscal 2025, which funds a consistent dividend policy and aggressive share repurchases. Strong profitability: Operating efficiency and a high-margin fee business helped the bank achieve a 25% core return on average tangible common equity in Q2 2026.

Operating efficiency and a high-margin fee business helped the bank achieve a 25% core return on average tangible common equity in Q2 2026. Conservative balance sheet: A total regulatory capital ratio of 28% as of June 30, 2026, provides a substantial cushion that allows management to pursue strategic acquisitions without jeopardizing financial stability.

A total regulatory capital ratio of 28% as of June 30, 2026, provides a substantial cushion that allows management to pursue strategic acquisitions without jeopardizing financial stability. Successful fee diversification: Strategic acquisitions like the Credit Suisse trust assets have grown fee income to 40% of net revenue, decoupling long-term earnings from interest rate volatility.

Why Is NTB's Superscore Not Higher?

Integration execution risk: The pending $1.8 billion acquisition of CIBC 's Caribbean operations introduces immediate operational complexity, forcing the bank to balance a massive regional expansion with the need to maintain its historical margins.

The pending $1.8 billion acquisition of 's Caribbean operations introduces immediate operational complexity, forcing the bank to balance a massive regional expansion with the need to maintain its historical margins. Narrow valuation multiple: The stock trades at a trailing P/E of 10.10, which creates little margin for error should growth cool or credit losses rise in the bank's core real estate lending portfolios.

The stock trades at a trailing P/E of 10.10, which creates little margin for error should growth cool or credit losses rise in the bank's core real estate lending portfolios. Limited digital agility: Heavy reliance on legacy internal processes and manual spreadsheets prevents the bank from harnessing data as a strategic differentiator compared to tech-forward financial institutions.

Heavy reliance on legacy internal processes and manual spreadsheets prevents the bank from harnessing data as a strategic differentiator compared to tech-forward financial institutions. Rising credit concerns: Non-accrual loans crept up to 2% of gross loans in 2025, signaling that softening real estate markets in the UK and Channel Islands are pressuring the bank's asset quality.

Butterfield operates as a highly capital-efficient business. It earns an outsized return on a relatively small base of tangible assets, meaning that every dollar of revenue growth contributes disproportionately to bottom-line profitability. While the current valuation reflects some of this quality, investors pay a premium because this efficiency enables the bank to compound earnings effectively across different interest rate cycles.

Hidden Gems Database Scores at a Glance

Score Score (out of 100) Rank Supporting Data Point Product (1Y) 76 Top ~27% Performance reflects niche offshore stability tempered by rising non-accrual loans. Product (5Y) 77 Top ~15% Durable revenue streams from wealth management and trusts define the long-term model. Financial (1Y) 68 Top ~31% High profitability sustains aggressive capital returns despite a slight revenue contraction in 2025. Financial (5Y) 73 Top ~18% Consistent execution of a capital-efficient model drove a 11% revenue CAGR from 2021-2025. Leaders 81 Top ~16% Management displays high transparency regarding acquisition milestones and capital allocation priorities. AI 18 Bottom ~11% Reliance on legacy internal processes limits the bank's ability to leverage data-driven innovation. Valuation Risk 84 Top ~3% The stock trades at a trailing P/E of 10.10, reflecting a low-valuation risk profile.

Is NTB Right For Your Portfolio?

This stock warrants a closer look if...

You are seeking exposure to reliable income-oriented financial businesses, including bank stocks, that offer stable dividends and high regulatory capital buffers.

You value companies with entrenched local market leadership and a long history of successfully integrating bolt-on acquisitions in the offshore banking sector.

You may want to keep researching before buying if...

You are wary of the execution risks inherent in integrating a large acquisition like CIBC Caribbean that could temporarily disrupt operational efficiency.

You prefer companies with modern digital infrastructure that prioritizes algorithmic automation and data-led innovation over legacy manual banking processes.

The Superscore is one data-driven signal worth investigating, not a stand-alone buy recommendation; always weigh this input against your own financial goals, risk tolerance, and independent research before taking action.

My 5-year prediction for NTB stock

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son looks poised for long-term growth thanks to its unique position as a regional leader in the Caribbean financial market. Its impending acquisition of CIBC Caribbean will effectively double the size of its business.

Moreover, the financial giant benefits from strong income generation produced from wealth management, trust, and brokerage fees. Its ability to increase this non-interest fee income to 40% of net revenue in the second quarter gives it stability lacking from typical regional banks, which are more reliant on loans.

The CIBC Caribbean deal resulted in Butterfield pausing its share repurchase program, so it could use the cash toward the purchase. This contributed to its stock price sinking in recent weeks from a 52-week high of $64.17, but creates a potential buy opportunity.

After all, the bank provides reliable dividend payments. Following the share price drop, it offers a robust dividend yield of 3.5%, which it supports with a through-cycle payout ratio target of 50%. With the CIBC Caribbean acquisition scheduled to close in 2027, Butterfield is positioned to dominate market share in its region for years to come.

The Hidden Gems Superscore reflects The Motley Fool's proprietary AI-driven evaluation of a company across product, financial, leadership, and valuation pillars as of the article date and may change over time. Performance figures are point-in-time. Past performance does not guarantee future results.