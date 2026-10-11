Picture a project manager finalizing the grid interconnection for a massive solar-plus-storage complex in the Idaho desert. This is the daily reality at Enlight Renewable Energy (ENLT +1.91%), a business that manages the full lifecycle of renewable assets from initial permits to operational power delivery.

The company, which is based in Israel and trades at $67.41 per share as of Oct. 9, 2026, has seen the stock climb 95% over the past year as its massive project pipeline translates into actual energy sales.

Our proprietary Hidden Gems scoring system assigns Enlight Renewable Energy an overall Superscore of 77 out of 100, placing it in the Strong category. The Superscore is an AI-powered score that evaluates a company's overall strength by combining financial performance, product market position, technological capabilities, leadership quality, and relative valuation. It represents the unification of all our scores into a single score for public companies, with five rating bands: Exceptional (90-100), Strong (75-89), Above Average (60-74), Average (40-59), and Cautious (0-39).

This score places the company in the Top ~14% of every company we score, meaning it ranks ahead of roughly 86 out of every 100 companies in our database. The Superscore is a single, data-driven signal worth investigating, and this analysis pairs the reasons for this high score with the structural risks that keep it from moving higher so you can weigh both sides of the coin.

Why ENLT Has an 77 Superscore

Scaling global platform: The company has successfully transitioned from a regional Israeli developer to a global independent power producer with a 43.1 FGW portfolio, moving beyond pure capital accumulation to consistent cash-flow realization.

The company has successfully transitioned from a regional Israeli developer to a global independent power producer with a 43.1 FGW portfolio, moving beyond pure capital accumulation to consistent cash-flow realization. Strong revenue momentum: Fiscal 2025 revenue grew 46% year over year as major projects like Atrisco and Pupin moved from the development phase into commercial operation.

Fiscal 2025 revenue grew 46% year over year as major projects like Atrisco and Pupin moved from the development phase into commercial operation. Marquee customer demand: Management recently secured a 15-year physical power purchase agreement with Alphabet -owned Google for the Solstice project, proving the company can attract high-credit, commercial buyers to support its infrastructure investments.

Management recently secured a 15-year physical power purchase agreement with -owned Google for the Solstice project, proving the company can attract high-credit, commercial buyers to support its infrastructure investments. Disciplined capital recycling: By selling minority stakes in mature operational assets, the company generates fresh liquidity to fund its next wave of greenfield development without relying solely on equity dilution.

By selling minority stakes in mature operational assets, the company generates fresh liquidity to fund its next wave of greenfield development without relying solely on equity dilution. Transparent growth roadmap: The company provides granular visibility into its project lifecycle, specifically targeting a 2028 annual recurring revenue of more than $2.2 billion, which builds investor confidence in its long-term execution capabilities.

Why Is ENLT's Superscore Not Higher?

Strained liquidity profile: The company maintains a current ratio of 0.67 and faces deep negative free cash flow due to the intense capital requirements of building massive solar and storage complexes simultaneously.

The company maintains a current ratio of 0.67 and faces deep negative free cash flow due to the intense capital requirements of building massive solar and storage complexes simultaneously. Expensive valuation multiples: Trading at a trailing P/E of 108.13 and a P/S of 16.53 leaves little margin for error if energy demand cools or project commissioning timelines slip.

Trading at a trailing P/E of 108.13 and a P/S of 16.53 leaves little margin for error if energy demand cools or project commissioning timelines slip. Execution risk concentration: As an operator of large, complex infrastructure, the company remains vulnerable to project-level disruptions like the recent wind turbine blade failures in Sweden which caused significant operational headaches.

As an operator of large, complex infrastructure, the company remains vulnerable to project-level disruptions like the recent wind turbine blade failures in Sweden which caused significant operational headaches. Heavy external financing: Reliance on constant capital raises, such as the approximately $2.6 billion in debt financing secured in June of 2026 to fund a solar project in Arizona, exposes shareholders to the company's mounting debt to support the aggressive expansion cycle.

Enlight Renewable Energy maintains a high ranking for capital efficiency, meaning it generates outsized profits on a small base of tangible assets compared to the broader market. While the elevated valuation multiple presents a clear risk, this efficiency suggests the company effectively converts each point of revenue growth into stronger returns than a less nimble developer could manage.

Hidden Gems Database Scores for Enlight Renewable Energy (ENLT)

Score Score (out of 100) Rank Supporting Data Point Product (1Y) 86 Top ~9% Operational inflection in 2025 led to successful monetization of major U.S. and European assets. Product (5Y) 73 Top ~24% Consistent portfolio growth from 2021 through 2025 demonstrates long-term execution capability. Financial (1Y) 76 Top ~20% Revenue grew 46% in 2025 as the company transitioned to a mature owner-operator model. Financial (5Y) 74 Top ~16% 5-year revenue CAGR of 54% reflects aggressive expansion into international renewable markets. Leaders 79 Top ~21% Management provides highly transparent project roadmaps and clear 2028 financial targets. AI 34 Top ~28% The company operates in a competitive developer landscape where grid interconnection remains a binding constraint. Valuation Risk 54 Bottom ~48% The stock trades at a trailing P/E of 108.13, requiring significant future earnings growth to justify the current price.

Is ENLT Right For Your Portfolio?

This stock warrants a closer look if...

You are looking for exposure to electric utility stocks that focus specifically on the rapid growth of utility-scale storage and renewable capacity.

You value management teams that provide high-level transparency regarding project-level financing and specific milestones for future capacity growth.

You may want to keep researching before buying if...

You are uncomfortable with the high capital intensity and negative free cash flow characteristic of a company in a rapid infrastructure-building phase.

You are concerned by the premium valuation, which prices in perfection and leaves the stock vulnerable to volatility if operational execution hits a bump.

The Superscore is one data-driven signal worth investigating, and you should weigh it against your own research, financial goals, and risk tolerance before making any investment decisions.

My 5-year prediction for ENLT stock

Enlight Renewable Energy is well positioned for outsized business growth in the coming years thanks to the artificial intelligence boom. The company's prediction of three times growth in three years involves expanding from an annual recurring revenue run rate of $0.8 billion in 2025 to over $2.2 billion by 2028.

The current data center buildout to support AI adoption is a key driver of the company's growth. The advanced semiconductor chips required to produce artificial intelligence consume up to five times more electricity per square foot than non-AI data centers. This power need combined with the tech giants behind AI seeking clean energy options points to a massive opportunity for Enlight.

The company is successfully capturing this market, as demonstrated by its deal with Google, and its rapidly rising revenue. In the first half of 2026, Enlight generated $322.5 million in sales, a strong 43% year-over-year increase. Not only that, the energy provider is profitable, with net income of $69 million in the first six months of 2026, which represents outstanding 160% year-over-year growth when excluding last year's gain of $81 million from the sale of a minority stake in its Sunlight solar cluster.

The Hidden Gems Superscore reflects The Motley Fool's proprietary AI-driven evaluation of a company across product, financial, leadership, and valuation pillars as of the article date and may change over time. Performance figures are point-in-time. Past performance does not guarantee future results.