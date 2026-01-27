Stock Market Today, Jan. 27: Nvidia’s $2 Billion Bet Lifts CoreWeave and Refocuses the AI Infrastructure Trade

CoreWeave rallied as Nvidia deepened its commitment to AI data center capacity, highlighting both the growth opportunity and the operational hurdles ahead.

Expand NASDAQ : CRWV CoreWeave Today's Change ( -3.91 %) $ -4.15 Current Price $ 101.87 Key Data Points Market Cap $53B Day's Range $ 101.69 - $ 106.36 52wk Range $ 33.52 - $ 187.00 Volume 140K Avg Vol 30M Gross Margin 49.23 %

CoreWeave (CRWV 3.91%), a cloud-based GPU infrastructure provider for AI workloads, closed Tuesday at $108.86, up 10.73%. The stock moved higher after Nvidia (NVDA 0.99%)'s $2 billion investment and a Deutsche Bank upgrade.

Investors are watching CoreWeave’s AI data center buildout toward 5–7.9 GW of capacity by 2030. CoreWeave’s trading volume reached 45.4 million shares, coming in about 55% above compared with its three-month average of 29.3 million shares. CoreWeave IPO'd in 2025 and has grown 172% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (^GSPC 0.76%) added 0.41% to finish Tuesday at 6,979, while the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC 1.65%) rose 0.91% to close at 23,817. Within cloud infrastructure services, industry peers Nvidia (NVDA 0.99%) closed at $188.52 (+1.10%) and Microsoft (MSFT 11.47%) finished at $480.58 (+2.19%) as investors tracked AI-focused capacity and spending plans.

What this means for investors

CoreWeave rose sharply on Tuesday after Nvidia committed $2 billion to the AI infrastructure provider, a move that investors read as a strong endorsement of CoreWeave’s position in the fast-growing market for GPU-powered cloud services. The investment, priced at $87.20 a share, deepens ties between the chipmaker and CoreWeave’s data center platform.

Reports that Nvidia’s stake could increase to roughly 11% and help fund plans for more than 5 gigawatts of AI data center capacity by 2030 added to the rally. The stock also benefited from a Deutsche Bank upgrade, which brought added institutional attention to the story.

A recently filed securities class action tied to data center delays underscores that execution risk has not disappeared, even with Nvidia’s backing. Delivery timelines, power availability, and build-out discipline will be closely watched as CoreWeave works to translate a high-profile partnership into sustained operating momentum.