Accessibility Menu
Arrow-Thin-Down
S&P 500
6,925.88
-0.7%
-52.15
Arrow-Thin-Down
DJI
48,913.70
-0.2%
-101.90
Arrow-Thin-Down
NASDAQ
23,462.92
-1.7%
-394.52
Arrow-Thin-Down
Bitcoin
$86,954.00
-2.9%
-$2,557.38
Arrow-Thin-Down
SBUX
$94.45
-0.7%
-$0.71
Arrow-Thin-Down
T
$24.82
+3.1%
+$0.75
Arrow-Thin-Down
GEV
$706.36
-0.7%
-$5.23
Arrow-Thin-Down
ASML
$1,434.76
+0.8%
+$11.84
Arrow-Thin-Down
NET
$180.44
-2.4%
-$4.45
Arrow-Thin-Down
INTC
$48.05
-1.5%
-$0.73
Arrow-Thin-Down
AMZN
$237.93
-2.1%
-$5.08
Arrow-Thin-Down
GOOG
$334.70
-0.5%
-$1.58
Arrow-Thin-Down
META
$721.69
+7.9%
+$52.96
Arrow-Thin-Down
MSFT
$426.37
-11.5%
-$55.26
Arrow-Thin-Down
NVDA
$189.63
-1.0%
-$1.89
Arrow-Thin-Down
TSLA
$423.26
-1.9%
-$8.20
Daily Stock GainersDaily Stock LosersMost Active Stocks

Stock Market Today, Jan. 27: UnitedHealth Group Plunges Almost 20% After Weak Earnings

By Emma Newbery Jan 27, 2026 at 5:32PM EST

Investors reassess this healthcare giant in wake of profit collapse and Medicare worries, today, Jan. 27, 2026.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Quote

NYSE: UNH

UnitedHealth Group
Today's Change
(-1.00%) $-2.93
Current Price
$291.09

UnitedHealth Group (UNH 1.00%), a major provider of health insurance and healtchare services, closed Tuesday at $282.69, down 19.61%. The stock sold off after  Q4 results showed plunging operational earnings, hefty restructuring charges, and weaker‑than‑expected 2026 revenue guidance.

Trading volume reached 65.3 million shares, over 640% above its three-month average of 7.5 million shares. UnitedHealth Group IPO'd in 1984 and has grown 195,498% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (^GSPC 0.76%) added 0.41% to finish Tuesday at 6,978.60, while the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC 1.65%) gained 0.91% to close at 23,817.10. In managed health care, industry peers Elevance Health (ELV +0.64%) closed at $322.92, down 14.33%, and The Cigna Group (CI 0.35%) finished at $270.09, down 3.68%, as investors reacted to Medicare and earnings risks.

What this means for investors

UnitedHealth stock has been hit by a double whammy this week. Yesterday, health insurance stocks dropped on news that the government planned to limit increases to federal Medicare Advantage plans.

Today, its Q4 earnings revealed disappointing revenues and a cautious 2026 outlook. Restructuring took a big chunk out of the healthcare giant’s profits, as the company handled what it describes as “challenges on multiple fronts.” 

UnitedHealth foresees revenue of $439.0 billion this year, down from $447.6 billion for 2025. Cutting back its operations, particularly its Optum services division, will reduce revenues. Medicare pressures may continue to weigh on the entire sector as investors reset expectations and wait for further clarity. 

Read Next

About the Author

Emma Newbery
Emma Newberry is a contributing Motley Fool cryptocurrency analyst covering digital currencies and blockchain trends. She previously wrote for Motley Fool Money (formerly The Ascent) on personal finance, investing, retirement readiness, and crypto. Earlier in her career, Emma founded an English-language newspaper in Colombia and contributed to Olympic city bid campaigns. She holds a bachelor’s degree in English literature with creative writing from the University of East Anglia in the UK.
TMFemmanewbery

Emma Newbery has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends UnitedHealth Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

UnitedHealth Group Stock Quote

UnitedHealth Group

NYSE: UNH
$291.09 (0.01%) $2.93

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services