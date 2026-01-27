Stock Market Today, Jan. 27: UnitedHealth Group Plunges Almost 20% After Weak Earnings

Investors reassess this healthcare giant in wake of profit collapse and Medicare worries, today, Jan. 27, 2026.

Expand NYSE : UNH UnitedHealth Group Today's Change ( -1.00 %) $ -2.93 Current Price $ 291.09 Key Data Points Market Cap $266B Day's Range $ 289.90 - $ 295.54 52wk Range $ 234.60 - $ 606.36 Volume 109K Avg Vol 8.6M Dividend Yield 2.97 %

UnitedHealth Group (UNH 1.00%), a major provider of health insurance and healtchare services, closed Tuesday at $282.69, down 19.61%. The stock sold off after Q4 results showed plunging operational earnings, hefty restructuring charges, and weaker‑than‑expected 2026 revenue guidance.

Trading volume reached 65.3 million shares, over 640% above its three-month average of 7.5 million shares. UnitedHealth Group IPO'd in 1984 and has grown 195,498% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (^GSPC 0.76%) added 0.41% to finish Tuesday at 6,978.60, while the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC 1.65%) gained 0.91% to close at 23,817.10. In managed health care, industry peers Elevance Health (ELV +0.64%) closed at $322.92, down 14.33%, and The Cigna Group (CI 0.35%) finished at $270.09, down 3.68%, as investors reacted to Medicare and earnings risks.

What this means for investors

UnitedHealth stock has been hit by a double whammy this week. Yesterday, health insurance stocks dropped on news that the government planned to limit increases to federal Medicare Advantage plans.

Today, its Q4 earnings revealed disappointing revenues and a cautious 2026 outlook. Restructuring took a big chunk out of the healthcare giant’s profits, as the company handled what it describes as “challenges on multiple fronts.”

UnitedHealth foresees revenue of $439.0 billion this year, down from $447.6 billion for 2025. Cutting back its operations, particularly its Optum services division, will reduce revenues. Medicare pressures may continue to weigh on the entire sector as investors reset expectations and wait for further clarity.