Stock Market Today, Jan. 27: Banco Bradesco Rises Ahead of Brazilian Central Bank Meeting

Today, Jan. 27, 2026, Brazilian financial stocks are performing well as investors hope for rate cuts in coming months.

Expand NYSE : BBD Banco Bradesco Today's Change ( 2.54 %) $ 0.11 Current Price $ 4.27 Key Data Points Market Cap $22B Day's Range $ 4.20 - $ 4.29 52wk Range $ 1.79 - $ 4.29 Volume 3.8M Avg Vol 35M Dividend Yield 0.96 %

Banco Bradesco (BBD +2.54%), a major Brazilian bank, closed Tuesday at $4.14, up 4.28%. The move could be connected to hopes of interest rate cuts in Brazil, potentially starting in March. Rates are currently near 15% and policymakers at Brazil's central bank will meet tomorrow, January 28th.

Trading volume reached 60.8 million shares, coming in about 76% above its three-month average of 34.5 million shares. Banco Bradesco IPO'd in 2002 and has grown 387% since going public.

How the markets moved today

S&P 500 (^GSPC 0.71%) added 0.41% to finish Tuesday at 6,978.60, while the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC 0.97%) rose 0.91% to 23,817.10. Among Brazilian banks, Itaú Unibanco (ITUB +2.25%) closed up 4.65% at $8.78 and Banco Santander (BSBR +1.25%) gained 4.57% to end at $7.10, reflecting broad strength across the sector.

What this means for investors

Banco Bradesco rose alongside other Brazilian banks today as the country’s inflation data for January came in slightly below expectations. According to Bloomberg, economists predict the Selic, its benchmark interest rate, will be cut from 15% to 12.25% by the end of the year. Easing is likely to start in March.

Brazilian news also reported today that Bradesco plans to strengthen its fixed income team in order to gain further market share. Bradesco is due to report earnings on Feb. 5, 2026. The bank’s share price has risen almost 115% year-on-year and investors will be watching to see if it can maintain its momentum.