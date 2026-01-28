Accessibility Menu
S&P 500
6,944.28
-0.5%
-33.75
Arrow-Thin-Down
DJI
49,073.65
+0.1%
+58.05
Arrow-Thin-Down
NASDAQ
23,573.40
-1.2%
-284.05
Arrow-Thin-Down
Bitcoin
$87,533.00
-2.3%
-$2,042.59
Arrow-Thin-Down
SBUX
$94.60
-0.6%
-$0.56
Arrow-Thin-Down
T
$24.76
+2.9%
+$0.69
Arrow-Thin-Down
GEV
$714.63
+0.4%
+$3.04
Arrow-Thin-Down
ASML
$1,443.97
+1.5%
+$21.05
Arrow-Thin-Down
NET
$178.78
-3.3%
-$6.10
Arrow-Thin-Down
INTC
$48.25
-1.1%
-$0.53
Arrow-Thin-Down
AMZN
$238.66
-1.8%
-$4.35
Arrow-Thin-Down
GOOG
$331.29
-1.5%
-$4.99
Arrow-Thin-Down
META
$721.06
+7.8%
+$52.33
Arrow-Thin-Down
MSFT
$429.82
-10.8%
-$51.81
Arrow-Thin-Down
NVDA
$191.15
-0.2%
-$0.37
Arrow-Thin-Down
TSLA
$423.45
-1.9%
-$8.01
Stock Market Today, Jan. 28: AT&T Rises After Earnings Beat and New Buyback Plan

By Josh Kohn-Lindquist Jan 28, 2026 at 5:21PM EST

On Jan. 28, 2026, investors weighed fresh earnings strength, richer capital returns, and a long-term fiber-and-5G buildout story.

AT&T (T +2.87%), a provider of wireless voice and data services, broadband, and digital television, closed Wednesday at $24.08, up 4.70%. The stock moved higher after Q4 results beat EPS and revenue expectations, and management reiterated strong guidance alongside a new buyback program. Trading volume reached 72.9 million shares, about 50% above its three-month average of 45.7 million shares. AT&T IPO'd in 1983 and has grown 9,770% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 slipped 0.03% to finish Wednesday at 6,976, while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.17% to close at 23,857. Within telecommunications, industry peers Verizon Communications closed at $39.41 (+0.23%) and T-Mobile U.S. finished at $186.25 (+0.95%) as investors monitored competitive wireless trends.

What this means for investors

AT&T rose today after beating analysts’ expectations for Q4, inching revenue 4% higher while adjusted EPS jumped 20%. In addition to delivering these solid results, management guided for double-digit EPS growth annually through 2028 and free cash flow (FCF) of $19 billion in 2026 and $20 billion in 2027, after generating $18 billion this year. Armed with ample FCF, AT&T returned $12 billion to shareholders in 2025 and expects to return another $45 billion or more over the next three years.

AT&T saw steady customer adds across its key business lines: postpaid phone, fiber, and broadband, and it seems to be integrating its Lumen acquisition effectively. With a 4.6% dividend yield, AT&T is a solid passive-income investment, but won’t be a multibagger anytime soon.

About the Author

Josh Kohn-Lindquist
Josh Kohn-Lindquist is a contributing Motley Fool stock market analyst covering consumer goods, industrials, and technology stocks. Previously, Josh was a senior mutual fund accountant at Gemini Fund Services. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from the University of South Dakota.
