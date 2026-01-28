Accessibility Menu
Stock Market Today, Jan. 28: Intel Surges After Reports of Nvidia and Apple Foundry Partnerships

By Jeff Santoro Jan 28, 2026 at 5:03PM EST

Today, Jan. 28, 2026, investors are weighing fresh foundry talks, insider buying, and AI optimism against Intel’s recent losses.

Intel Stock Quote

NASDAQ: INTC

Intel
Today's Change
(-1.54%) $-0.75
Current Price
$48.03

Intel (INTC 1.54%), designs and manufactures microprocessors and related technologies, closed Wednesday at $48.78, up 11.04%. The stock moved higher after reports of prospective Nvidia and Apple foundry deals and insider buying. Investors are watching whether these partnerships can offset earlier concerns about Intel’s 2026 outlook.
Trading volume reached 200 million shares, about 107% above its three-month average of 96 million shares. Intel IPO'd in 1980 and has grown 14,885% since going public.

How the markets moved today

S&P 500 (^GSPC 0.76%) slipped 0.01% to 6,978, while the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC 0.97%) rose 0.17% to 23,857. Within semiconductors, industry peers Advanced Micro Devices (AMD 0.47%) closed at $252.74 (up 0.28%) and Nvidia (NVDA 0.78%) finished at $191.52 (up 1.59%), trailing Intel’s sharper rebound.

What this means for investors

Intel’s market move today can be mostly attributed to a pre-market report suggesting that Nvidia and Apple (AAPL 0.03%) may shift some of their 2028 chip production to Intel. While the highest-end chips will still be manufactured by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM 0.83%), any business shifting to Intel is good news for its foundry ambitions. Other news about Intel’s CEO buying stock and a high price target from an analyst likely added to the stock’s great day.

Despite today’s good news, it’s worth remembering that Intel’s shares have still not recovered from their double-digit fall after last week’s Q4 2025 earnings report that showed a $300 million GAAP loss and ongoing supply constraints.

About the Author

Jeff Santoro
Jeff Santoro is a contributing Motley Fool stock market analyst covering technology and consumer goods. In addition to his work with The Motley Fool, he is co-host of the Investing Unscripted podcast and serves as a public school administrator. Jeff holds both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in music education from Rutgers University.
TMFMktmusician
X@marketmusician

Jeff Santoro has positions in Apple and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Apple, Intel, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

