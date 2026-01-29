Stock Market Today, Jan. 28: Fed Holds Rates Steady As Megacap Earnings Begin

On Jan. 28, 2026, Fed caution barely moved markets as investors watch AI and tech earnings closely.

S&P 500 (^GSPC 0.58%) slipped 0.01% to 6,978.03 today in muted post-Fed trading. The Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC 1.29%) rose 0.17% to 23,857.45 near record territory, and Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI 0.15%) inched up 0.02% to 49,015.60.

Market movers

Earnings disappointment hit industrials as water solutions and software company Badger Meter (BMI +0.53%) dropped 11.00% to $146.32 after a revenue miss. Megacap earnings are in the spotlight, with results from Meta (META +8.30%), Microsoft (MSFT 11.07%), and Tesla (TSLA 1.80%) today. Tesla reported after market close, beating estimates but with a decline in revenues.

Meanwhile RBC reiterated its “Outperform” rating on Intuit (INTU 7.26%), suggesting its recent pullback could be a buying opportunity. C3.ai (AI 4.57%) rose 4.21% to $13.13 on merger headlines.

What this means for investors

As expected, the Federal Reserve did not cut interest rates today, holding the benchmark at a range of 3.5%-3.75%. Speaking after the decision, Fed Chair Jerome Powell pointed to an improving economic outlook and a stabilizing unemployment rate. CME FedWatch now estimates there will be two rate cuts this year, with analysts leaning toward a first cut in June.

Nasdaq rose slightly ahead of this week’s artificial intelligence (AI) and megacap earnings. Meta surged in after-hours trading after beating analyst expectations. Microsoft slipped in spite of better-than-expected results, potentially because of investor concerns about high AI spending. Apple (AAPL +0.18%) will report tomorrow.

Results from top tech companies will give investors a better understanding of how the AI market is developing, particularly as fears of elevated prices spark talk of a 2026 correction.