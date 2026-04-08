Stock Market Today, April 8: American Airlines Group Jumps as Oil Prices Drop

Expand NASDAQ : AAL American Airlines Group Today's Change ( -0.35 %) $ -0.04 Current Price $ 11.37 Key Data Points Market Cap $7.5B Day's Range $ 11.13 - $ 11.50 52wk Range $ 8.96 - $ 16.50 Volume 37M Avg Vol 66M Gross Margin 19.17 %

American Airlines Group (AAL 0.35%), one of the biggest U.S. airlines, closed Wednesday at $11.41, up 5.55%. The stock advanced as easing U.S.-Iran tensions and lower oil prices improved sentiment toward airline profitability.

Trading volume reached 100.3 million shares, coming in about 53% above its three-month average of 65.6 million shares. American Airlines Group IPO'd in 2005 and has fallen 46% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (^GSPC +0.62%) gained 2.51% to finish Wednesday at 6,783, while the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC +0.83%) advanced 2.80% to close at 22,635. Among airlines peers, Delta Air Lines (DAL 0.25%) closed up 3.75% at $68.08, and United Airlines (UAL +1.42%) finished up 7.84% at $96.30 as investors reassessed fuel costs and geopolitical risks.

What this means for investors

Airline stocks soared today as investors reacted to news of a U.S.-Iran ceasefire and an agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Oil prices tumbled as hopes grew that ships could resume transit through the waterway, which has been largely closed since the start of the war.

Strong results from Delta Air Lines provided another sector boost. However, it will take time -- and successful negotiations between the U.S. and Iran -- before American Airlines can recover from recent disruptions. The stock has fallen more than 25% year-to-date. Nonetheless, with strong projected 2026 revenue and a new focus on premium customers, it could be well-positioned to rebound in the coming months.