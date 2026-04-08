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Stock Market Today, April 8: American Airlines Group Jumps as Oil Prices Drop

Easing fuel and geopolitical pressures sharpened this airline’s profit outlook, today, April 8, 2026.

By Emma Newbery Apr 8, 2026 at 5:57PM EST
American Airlines Group Stock Quote

NASDAQ: AAL

American Airlines Group
Today's Change
(-0.35%) $-0.04
Current Price
$11.37

American Airlines Group (AAL 0.35%), one of the biggest U.S. airlines, closed Wednesday at $11.41, up 5.55%. The stock advanced as easing U.S.-Iran tensions and lower oil prices improved sentiment toward airline profitability.

Trading volume reached 100.3 million shares, coming in about 53% above its three-month average of 65.6 million shares. American Airlines Group IPO'd in 2005 and has fallen 46% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (^GSPC +0.62%) gained 2.51% to finish Wednesday at 6,783, while the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC +0.83%) advanced 2.80% to close at 22,635. Among airlines peers, Delta Air Lines (DAL 0.25%) closed up 3.75% at $68.08, and United Airlines (UAL +1.42%) finished up 7.84% at $96.30 as investors reassessed fuel costs and geopolitical risks.

What this means for investors

Airline stocks soared today as investors reacted to news of a U.S.-Iran ceasefire and an agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Oil prices tumbled as hopes grew that ships could resume transit through the waterway, which has been largely closed since the start of the war.

Strong results from Delta Air Lines provided another sector boost. However, it will take time -- and successful negotiations between the U.S. and Iran -- before American Airlines can recover from recent disruptions. The stock has fallen more than 25% year-to-date. Nonetheless, with strong projected 2026 revenue and a new focus on premium customers, it could be well-positioned to rebound in the coming months.

Read Next

About the Author

Emma Newbery
Emma Newberry is a contributing Motley Fool cryptocurrency analyst covering digital currencies and blockchain trends. She previously wrote for Motley Fool Money (formerly The Ascent) on personal finance, investing, retirement readiness, and crypto. Earlier in her career, Emma founded an English-language newspaper in Colombia and contributed to Olympic city bid campaigns. She holds a bachelor’s degree in English literature with creative writing from the University of East Anglia in the UK.
TMFemmanewbery

Emma Newbery has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Delta Air Lines. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

American Airlines Group Stock Quote
American Airlines Group
NASDAQ: AAL
$11.37
(-0.35%)-$0.04
Delta Air Lines Stock Quote
Delta Air Lines
NYSE: DAL
$67.83
(-0.37%)-$0.25
United Airlines Stock Quote
United Airlines
NASDAQ: UAL
$97.67
(+1.42%)+$1.37

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

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