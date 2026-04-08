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Stock Market Today, April 8: Carnival Jumps After Iran Ceasefire Hopes and Oil Price Plunge

Investors weigh record earnings, a restored dividend, and plans to mitigate fuel and geopolitical risks, today, April 8, 2026.

By Howard Smith Apr 8, 2026 at 4:51PM EST
Carnival Corp. Stock Quote

NYSE: CCL

Carnival Corp.
Today's Change
(-0.55%) $-0.15
Current Price
$27.88

Carnival (CCL 0.55%), global cruise-ship leisure travel operator, closed Wednesday at $28.03, up 11.23%. The stock moved higher tied to Iran ceasefire hopes, collapsing oil prices, and a cruise-sector rally that investors are watching for durability in fuel costs and demand trends.
Trading volume reached 47.8 million shares, coming in about 92% above its three-month average of 24.9 million shares. Carnival IPO'd in 1987 and has grown 611% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (^GSPC +0.62%) gained 2.52% to finish Wednesday at 6,783, while the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC +0.83%) added 2.80% to close at 22,635. Among cruise lines, industry peers Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL 1.25%) closed at $279.26 (up 4.31%) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH 0.99%) finished at $20.16 (up 7.63%) during the same session.

What this means for investors

Oil plunged 15% today after the U.S. and Iran confirmed plans for a two-week ceasefire even as the sides continue to trade accusations. While the reprieve may be fragile, cruise stocks heavily tied to fuel costs soared.

Carnival recently also announced record revenue and adjusted EBITDA to start its fiscal year and operational improvements helping to mitigate rising fuel costs.

The company also resumed paying quarterly dividends in the first quarter reflecting its strong 2025 financial performance. Investors should expect volatility, particularly tied to the Middle East situation and oil prices. But the company announced a new set of operational targets designed to reflect continued earnings growth momentum, outsized shareholder distributions, and even higher returns to be achieved by 2029.

Read Next

About the Author

Howard Smith
Howard Smith is a contributing Motley Fool stock market analyst covering technology and industrial stocks. Prior to The Motley Fool, Howard spent nearly 30 years supervising quality and operations in the steel industry, mostly with leading steel company Nucor. He holds a bachelor’s degree in metallurgical engineering from Lafayette College and a master’s degree in environmental engineering from Johns Hopkins University.
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Stocks Mentioned

Carnival Corp. Stock Quote
Carnival Corp.
NYSE: CCL
$27.88
(-0.55%)-$0.16
Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Quote
Royal Caribbean Cruises
NYSE: RCL
$275.89
(-1.21%)-$3.37
Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Quote
Norwegian Cruise Line
NYSE: NCLH
$19.95
(-1.07%)-$0.22

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

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