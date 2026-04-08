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Stock Market Today, April 8: Intel Surges After Joining Elon Musk Terafab AI Chip Project

Today, April 8, 2026, investors are weighing how Intel’s role in Elon Musk’s Terafab effort reshapes its AI and foundry ambitions.

By Josh Kohn-Lindquist Apr 8, 2026 at 4:57PM EST

Intel (INTC +4.70%), a maker of microprocessors for PCs and data centers, closed Wednesday at $58.95, up 11.42%. The stock moved higher as investors digested yesterday’s news that Intel was joining Elon Musk’s Terafab AI chip project. The market is watching how this partnership strengthens its AI and foundry roadmap. Trading volume reached 179.7 million shares, coming in about 64% above its three-month average of 109.3 million shares. Intel IPO'd in 1980 and has grown 18,009% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 rose 2.52% to 6,783, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 2.80% to finish at 22,635. Industry peers Advanced Micro Devices closed at $231.82 (+4.64%) and Nvidia ended at $182.08 (+2.23%), reflecting continued enthusiasm for chip stocks.

What this means for investors

After rising 4% on Tuesday, Intel stock added another 11% gain today, as the market continued to digest news of the company joining in on Elon Musk’s Terafab Project. Terafab is a massive semiconductor fabrication project led by Tesla, SpaceX, and xAI, aiming to produce AI chips at an unprecedented scale.

Though the project is in its early innings (maybe even pre-game warmups), this is a vote of confidence for Intel as it looks to boost its market share in a niche dominated by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. Analyst opinions on the news ranged from optimistic (with price target upgrades) to wait-and-see, with another analyst viewing the Terafab project as potentially leading to an eventual merger among Musk’s three companies.

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About the Author

Josh Kohn-Lindquist
Josh Kohn-Lindquist is a contributing Motley Fool stock market analyst covering consumer goods, industrials, and technology stocks. Previously, Josh was a senior mutual fund accountant at Gemini Fund Services. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from the University of South Dakota.
TMFJoryko
X@Jorykoli

Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in Advanced Micro Devices, Nvidia, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Intel, Nvidia, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Intel Stock Quote
Intel
NASDAQ: INTC
$61.72
(+4.70%)+$2.77

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

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