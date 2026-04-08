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Stock Market Today, April 8: Oil Prices Plunge and Markets Rally on Iran Ceasefire

On April 8, 2026, easing U.S.–Iran tensions lifted Wall Street and Meta surged following its Muse Spark AI launch.

By Emma Newbery Apr 8, 2026 at 5:08PM EST

The S&P 500 (^GSPC +0.62%) climbed 2.51% to 6,782.81, the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC +0.83%) advanced 2.80% to 22,634.99, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI +0.58%) jumped 2.85% to 47,909.92 as stocks rebounded on news of an U.S.–Iran ceasefire.

Market movers

Mega-cap tech and AI leaders outperformed, with Meta Platforms (META +2.63%) rallying 6.5% to $612.42 on its Muse Spark AI debut. Semiconductor name ASML (ASML +1.94%) surged alongside tech stocks, with an additional boost from TD Cowen, which increased its price target.

Energy majors such as Exxon Mobil (XOM 0.76%) and Chevron (CVX 1.31%) lagged as crude prices tumbled. Airlines, including Delta Air Lines (DAL 0.37%) and United Airlines (UAL +1.42%) gained.

What this means for investors

Major indexes rallied on news of a two-week ceasefire in the Iran conflict. WTI Crude fell 15% to $96 a barrel after parties agreed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz for the first time since the war began over five weeks ago. Falling oil prices eased energy-driven inflation fears, and markets began to reassess the possibility of a rate cut this year.

The mood on Wall Street remained cautious, as this is only the start of the necessary negotiations that could drive a more permanent resolution. Even then, it will take time for the energy disruptions to normalize. For investors, it will be important to monitor developments in the Strait of Hormuz in the short term. Upcoming earnings reports and inflation data will provide further insight into the medium- and long-term impact of the war.

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About the Author

Emma Newbery
Emma Newberry is a contributing Motley Fool cryptocurrency analyst covering digital currencies and blockchain trends. She previously wrote for Motley Fool Money (formerly The Ascent) on personal finance, investing, retirement readiness, and crypto. Earlier in her career, Emma founded an English-language newspaper in Colombia and contributed to Olympic city bid campaigns. She holds a bachelor’s degree in English literature with creative writing from the University of East Anglia in the UK.
TMFemmanewbery

Emma Newbery has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ASML, Chevron, and Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool recommends Delta Air Lines. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

S&P 500 Index Stock Quote
S&P 500 Index
SNPINDEX: ^GSPC
$6,824.66
(+0.62%)+$41.85
NASDAQ Composite Index Stock Quote
NASDAQ Composite Index
NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC
$22,822.42
(+0.83%)+$187.42
Dow Jones Industrial Average Stock Quote
Dow Jones Industrial Average
DJINDICES: ^DJI
$48,185.80
(+0.58%)+$275.88

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

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