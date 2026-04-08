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Stock Market Today, April 8: Snap Eases After Health Advertising Push Sparks Investor Caution

Today, April 8, 2026, investors weigh Snap’s health ad ambitions against activist pressure, legal probes, and long-term AR bets.

By Josh Kohn-Lindquist Apr 8, 2026 at 5:25PM EST
Snap Stock Quote

NYSE: SNAP

Snap
Today's Change
(4.65%) $0.22
Current Price
$4.95

Snap (SNAP +4.65%), a consumer technology and social platform, closed at $4.73 on Wednesday, down 1.46%. The stock is easing after earlier gains tied to a new health-focused advertising push. Investors are watching whether healthcare and pharmaceutical budgets can become a durable growth driver. Trading volume reached 59.3 million shares, nearly 12% above the three-month average of 52.9 million shares. Snap IPO'd in 2017 and has fallen 81% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 added 2.52% to finish Wednesday at 6,783, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 2.80% to close at 22,635. Industry peers moved unevenly, as Meta Platforms closed at $612.42 (+6.50%), while Pinterest finished at $18.10 (-0.55%).

What this means for investors

Snap opened roughly 5% higher today as the company highlighted its health-focused advertising strategy, as users between the ages of 18 and 45 continue to turn to social media for health tips and information. However, the stock slid throughout the day and closed 1.5% down.

While this added advertising potential could help reinvigorate Snap’s stock, it has too many fires to put out to be a “buy” for me. The company is facing child-safety litigation, an EU probe into its child-safety practices, the potential for age bans in an increasing number of countries, and continued activist investor pressure.

Making matters worse, despite never reaching profitability, management has been handsomely rewarded over time. Stock-based compensation still equals 17% of sales, and Snap’s shares outstanding have risen by 4% annually over the last decade.

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About the Author

Josh Kohn-Lindquist
Josh Kohn-Lindquist is a contributing Motley Fool stock market analyst covering consumer goods, industrials, and technology stocks. Previously, Josh was a senior mutual fund accountant at Gemini Fund Services. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from the University of South Dakota.
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X@Jorykoli

Stocks Mentioned

Snap Stock Quote
Snap
NYSE: SNAP
$4.95
(+4.65%)+$0.22

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