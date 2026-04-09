Stock Market Today, Apr. 9: Nio Erases Early Gains Following New Electric SUV Launch

Expand NYSE : NIO Nio Today's Change ( -4.86 %) $ -0.31 Current Price $ 6.07 Key Data Points Market Cap $13B Day's Range $ 6.02 - $ 6.63 52wk Range $ 3.30 - $ 8.02 Volume 71M Avg Vol 45M Gross Margin 13.66 %

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, Nio (NIO 4.86%) closed Thursday at $6.07, down 4.86%. Shares declined after the launch of its flagship ES9 SUV, and investors will be watching to see how the model is received in the competitive EV market.



Trading volume reached 68.5 million shares, coming in about 52% above its three-month average of 45.2 million shares. Nio IPO'd in 2018 and has gained 1% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (^GSPC +0.62%) added 0.62% to finish Thursday at 6,825, while the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC +0.83%) rose 0.83% to close at 22,822. Among electric vehicle manufacturers, industry peers Tesla (TSLA +0.63%) closed at $345.62, up 0.69%, and Li Auto (LI 1.82%) ended at $18.29, down 1.83%, underscoring mixed sentiment toward EV names.

What this means for investors

Nio shares rose in early trading before tumbling as investors weighed the launch of its new ES9 SUV, which it says is the largest fully electric SUV in China. The stock is up 27% in the past month, reflecting optimism about the launch, and today’s drop could reflect profit-taking rather than a lack of confidence in the new vehicle.

Nio’s recent rally follows record deliveries in Q4 2025, with continued sales growth expected in 2026. Investors will be watching delivery updates and debt levels in the run-up to its June Q1 results to better understand how sustainable its growth trajectory may be.