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Stock Market Today, Apr. 9: Nio Erases Early Gains Following New Electric SUV Launch

On April 9, 2026, stocks fell following a flagship SUV launch as investors consider its growth potential.

By Emma Newbery Apr 9, 2026 at 5:45PM EST
Nio Stock Quote

NYSE: NIO

Nio
Today's Change
(-4.86%) $-0.31
Current Price
$6.07

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, Nio (NIO 4.86%) closed Thursday at $6.07, down 4.86%. Shares declined after the launch of its flagship ES9 SUV, and investors will be watching to see how the model is received in the competitive EV market.

Trading volume reached 68.5 million shares, coming in about 52% above its three-month average of 45.2 million shares. Nio IPO'd in 2018 and has gained 1% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (^GSPC +0.62%) added 0.62% to finish Thursday at 6,825, while the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC +0.83%) rose 0.83% to close at 22,822. Among electric vehicle manufacturers, industry peers Tesla (TSLA +0.63%) closed at $345.62, up 0.69%, and Li Auto (LI 1.82%) ended at $18.29, down 1.83%, underscoring mixed sentiment toward EV names.

What this means for investors

Nio shares rose in early trading before tumbling as investors weighed the launch of its new ES9 SUV, which it says is the largest fully electric SUV in China. The stock is up 27% in the past month, reflecting optimism about the launch, and today’s drop could reflect profit-taking rather than a lack of confidence in the new vehicle.

Nio’s recent rally follows record deliveries in Q4 2025, with continued sales growth expected in 2026. Investors will be watching delivery updates and debt levels in the run-up to its June Q1 results to better understand how sustainable its growth trajectory may be.

Read Next

About the Author

Emma Newbery
Emma Newberry is a contributing Motley Fool cryptocurrency analyst covering digital currencies and blockchain trends. She previously wrote for Motley Fool Money (formerly The Ascent) on personal finance, investing, retirement readiness, and crypto. Earlier in her career, Emma founded an English-language newspaper in Colombia and contributed to Olympic city bid campaigns. She holds a bachelor’s degree in English literature with creative writing from the University of East Anglia in the UK.
TMFemmanewbery

Emma Newbery has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Nio Stock Quote
Nio
NYSE: NIO
$6.08
(-4.70%)-$0.30
Tesla Stock Quote
Tesla
NASDAQ: TSLA
$345.40
(+0.63%)+$2.15
Li Auto Stock Quote
Li Auto
NASDAQ: LI
$18.29
(-1.82%)-$0.34

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

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