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Stock Market Today, April 9: Amazon Surges After CEO Details AI and AWS Growth Plans

Wall Street is parsing bold AI, cloud, and chip expansion plans that are reshaping this tech giant's growth profile today, April 9, 2026.

By Howard Smith Apr 9, 2026 at 4:45PM EST
Amazon Stock Quote

NASDAQ: AMZN

Amazon
Today's Change
(5.43%) $12.01
Current Price
$233.25

Amazon (AMZN +5.43%), global e-commerce and cloud leader, closed Thursday at $233.65, up 5.60%. Shares moved higher after CEO Andy Jassy’s shareholder letter detailed Amazon’s AI, AWS, and chip ambitions. Investors will now be focusing on how aggressive AI infrastructure spending translates into future AWS and chip revenue growth.
Trading volume reached 64.9 million shares, coming in about 30% above its three-month average of 50.1 million shares. Amazon IPO'd in 1997 and has grown 238,520% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (^GSPC +0.62%) added 0.61% to finish Thursday at 6,824, while the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC +0.83%) advanced 0.83% to close at 22,822. Within internet retail, peers Alibaba Group (BABA +1.88%) closed at $127.68 (+1.88%) and MercadoLibre (MELI +0.94%) ended at $1,793.2 (+0.98%), posting more modest gains than Amazon’s AI-fueled rally.

What this means for investors

Investors have been shocked at how capital spending plans for building out AI infrastructure have soared this year. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy sought to convince stakeholders that the company will prove those are good investments in his annual shareholder letter.

Jassy revealed for the first time that the company is already seeing a $15 billion revenue run rate from AI services at its AWS cloud-computing unit. He added, “We're not investing approximately $200 billion...on a hunch. Of the AWS capex we expect ​to spend in 2026, much of which will be monetized in 2027-2028, we already have customer commitments for a substantial portion of it."

That convinced enough investors to bid shares up more than 5% today.

Read Next

About the Author

Howard Smith
Howard Smith is a contributing Motley Fool stock market analyst covering technology and industrial stocks. Prior to The Motley Fool, Howard spent nearly 30 years supervising quality and operations in the steel industry, mostly with leading steel company Nucor. He holds a bachelor’s degree in metallurgical engineering from Lafayette College and a master’s degree in environmental engineering from Johns Hopkins University.
TMFBuilt2Last

Howard Smith has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and MercadoLibre. The Motley Fool recommends Alibaba Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Amazon Stock Quote
Amazon
NASDAQ: AMZN
$233.65
(+5.61%)+$12.40
Alibaba Group Stock Quote
Alibaba Group
NYSE: BABA
$127.68
(+1.88%)+$2.36
MercadoLibre Stock Quote
MercadoLibre
NASDAQ: MELI
$1,793.21
(+0.98%)+$17.47

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

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