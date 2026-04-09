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Stock Market Today, April 9: Eos Energy Enterprises Surges on Preliminary Revenue Guidance and Record Shipments

Record shipments and surging demand put this energy-storage player in sharp focus, today, April 9, 2026.

By Josh Kohn-Lindquist Apr 9, 2026 at 5:46PM EST
Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Quote

NASDAQ: EOSE

Eos Energy Enterprises
Today's Change
(29.63%) $1.36
Current Price
$5.95

Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE +29.63%), designer and manufacturer of zinc-based energy storage solutions, closed Thursday at $5.95, up 29.63%. The stock jumped after delivering preliminary Q1 revenue guidance and record shipments, while investors wait for the upcoming full results. Trading volume reached 60.9 million shares, coming in about 157% above its three-month average of 23.7 million shares. Eos Energy Enterprises IPO'd in 2020 and has fallen 41% since going public.

How the markets moved today

S&P 500 added 0.61% to finish Thursday at 6,824, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.83% to close at 22,822. Within electrical equipment & parts, industry peers showed mixed strength, with Bloom Energy closing at $160.13 (up 9.10%) and EnerSys ending at $189.59 (up 0.95%).

What this means for investors

Eos Energy Enterprises’ stock is down over 50% to start the year, and roughly 28% of its float is held short by investors. However, the company delivered good news today, guiding for preliminary Q1 2026 revenue of $56 million to $57 million -- outpacing analysts’ expectations of $55.5 million.

Eos noted that Q1 shipments and battery outputs rose 17% and 10%, respectively, helping to prompt today’s share price spike. Additionally, management noted that its second battery production line -- which should deliver greater capacity and higher efficiency -- has passed factory acceptance testing and could go live as soon as Q2.

The upstart energy storage company is still unprofitable, but its second production line and surging demand could help it scale profitably.

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About the Author

Josh Kohn-Lindquist
Josh Kohn-Lindquist is a contributing Motley Fool stock market analyst covering consumer goods, industrials, and technology stocks. Previously, Josh was a senior mutual fund accountant at Gemini Fund Services. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from the University of South Dakota.
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Josh Kohn-Lindquist has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bloom Energy and EnerSys. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Quote
Eos Energy Enterprises
NASDAQ: EOSE
$5.95
(+29.63%)+$1.36

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

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