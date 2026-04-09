Stock Market Today, April 9: Eos Energy Enterprises Surges on Preliminary Revenue Guidance and Record Shipments

Expand NASDAQ : EOSE Eos Energy Enterprises Today's Change ( 29.63 %) $ 1.36 Current Price $ 5.95 Key Data Points Market Cap $2.0B Day's Range $ 4.91 - $ 5.99 52wk Range $ 3.69 - $ 19.86 Volume 63M Avg Vol 24M Gross Margin -12594.85 %

Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE +29.63%), designer and manufacturer of zinc-based energy storage solutions, closed Thursday at $5.95, up 29.63%. The stock jumped after delivering preliminary Q1 revenue guidance and record shipments, while investors wait for the upcoming full results. Trading volume reached 60.9 million shares, coming in about 157% above its three-month average of 23.7 million shares. Eos Energy Enterprises IPO'd in 2020 and has fallen 41% since going public.

How the markets moved today

S&P 500 added 0.61% to finish Thursday at 6,824, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.83% to close at 22,822. Within electrical equipment & parts, industry peers showed mixed strength, with Bloom Energy closing at $160.13 (up 9.10%) and EnerSys ending at $189.59 (up 0.95%).

What this means for investors

Eos Energy Enterprises’ stock is down over 50% to start the year, and roughly 28% of its float is held short by investors. However, the company delivered good news today, guiding for preliminary Q1 2026 revenue of $56 million to $57 million -- outpacing analysts’ expectations of $55.5 million.

Eos noted that Q1 shipments and battery outputs rose 17% and 10%, respectively, helping to prompt today’s share price spike. Additionally, management noted that its second battery production line -- which should deliver greater capacity and higher efficiency -- has passed factory acceptance testing and could go live as soon as Q2.

The upstart energy storage company is still unprofitable, but its second production line and surging demand could help it scale profitably.