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Stock Market Today, April 9: Intel Rises After Expanding Google Cloud AI Partnership for Data Center Push

Intel rose after expanding its Google Cloud AI partnership, as investors look for signs the company can turn data center momentum into meaningful revenue in a market dominated by Nvidia.

By Eric Trie Apr 9, 2026 at 5:56PM EST
Intel Stock Quote

NASDAQ: INTC

Intel
Today's Change
(4.70%) $2.77
Current Price
$61.72

Intel (INTC +4.70%), which designs and manufactures microprocessors and related technologies, closed Thursday at $61.72, up 4.70%. The stock moved higher as investors reacted to an expanded Google Cloud AI infrastructure partnership, while also watching how Intel’s Xeon and custom IPU roadmap supports its broader AI data center ambitions.

The company’s trading volume reached 154.3 million shares, which is roughly 39% above compared with its three-month average of 110.7 million shares. Intel went public in 1980 and has grown 18860% since its IPO.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (^GSPC +0.62%) added 0.61% to finish at 6,824.66, while the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC +0.83%) climbed 0.83% to 22,822.42. Among semiconductors, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD +2.00%) closed at $236.64 (+2.08%), and Nvidia (NVDA +0.99%) ended at $183.91 (+1.01%), as chipmakers continued to benefit from AI-related spending themes.

What this means for investors

Intel shares rose after an expanded Google Cloud partnership added to its push into AI data center infrastructure, with Google set to deploy Xeon CPUs and custom IPUs for next-generation cloud workloads. The move comes as Intel continues efforts to rebuild competitiveness in a market led by Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices. Analyst target increases tied to Intel Foundry Services and its 18A process, seen as key to improving its manufacturing position, further supported the rally.

The share price increase also reflects reports of potential chip-packaging collaborations with major cloud providers, which could create new foundry-related revenue streams beyond Intel’s core processor business. Investors will be watching whether these partnerships drive sustained demand for Intel’s data center chips and whether foundry and packaging initiatives will be generating significant revenue.

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About the Author

Eric Trie
Eric Trie is a Motley Fool contributing stock analyst covering technology and semiconductors, healthcare, financial services, and consumer sectors. Previously, he worked in investment analysis and financial writing. He holds a B.A. in Philosophy from Rutgers University. Eric lives in New York City and is an avid sports fan.
CMFIdeaMachine

Eric Trie has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Intel, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Intel Stock Quote
Intel
NASDAQ: INTC
$61.72
(+4.70%)+$2.77
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Quote
Advanced Micro Devices
NASDAQ: AMD
$236.45
(+2.00%)+$4.63
Nvidia Stock Quote
Nvidia
NASDAQ: NVDA
$183.89
(+0.99%)+$1.81

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

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