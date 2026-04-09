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Stock Market Today, April 9: Palantir Drops After Michael Burry Warns of Rising Competition From Anthropic

Investors weigh new warnings about AI rivals and the rich valuation of this data analytics leader today, April 9, 2026.

By Howard Smith Apr 9, 2026 at 5:11PM EST
Palantir Technologies Stock Quote

NASDAQ: PLTR

Palantir Technologies
Today's Change
(-7.30%) $-10.27
Current Price
$130.49

Palantir Technologies (PLTR 7.30%), a data analytics and AI software provider, closed Thursday at $130.49, down 7.30%. The stock dropped after criticism from investor Michael Burry about rising competition from Anthropic and the stock’s rich valuation. Investors are watching how competitive pressure affects Palantir’s AI revenue growth and government contracts.
Trading volume reached 90.8 million shares, coming in about 82% above its three-month average of 49.9 million shares. Palantir Technologies IPO'd in 2020 and has grown 1,274% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (^GSPC +0.62%) added 0.61% to finish Thursday at 6,824, while the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC +0.83%) rose 0.83% to 22,822. Within the software infrastructure sector, peers were lower by lesser amounts. Microsoft (MSFT 0.34%) closed at $373.07 (-0.34%) and Oracle (ORCL 3.70%) ended at $137.88 (-3.70%) amid scrutiny of AI and data center exposure.

What this means for investors

“Big Short” investor Michael Burry has been critical of Palantir stock before. Now he says privately held Anthropic is “eating Palantir’s lunch.” And he added some details to back up his view.

Burry highlighted Anthropic's rapid growth, mentioning its surge from $9 billion to $30 billion in annual recurring revenue (ARR) within just a few months. This, he mentioned, demonstrates that businesses are shifting towards solutions that are "easier, cheaper, [and more] intuitive."

Palantir’s valuation has always been a question. It needs to continue it’s growth pace to justify the stock price. As evidenced today, investors may tend to sell first and look for that growth later, when there is uncertainty.

Read Next

About the Author

Howard Smith
Howard Smith is a contributing Motley Fool stock market analyst covering technology and industrial stocks. Prior to The Motley Fool, Howard spent nearly 30 years supervising quality and operations in the steel industry, mostly with leading steel company Nucor. He holds a bachelor’s degree in metallurgical engineering from Lafayette College and a master’s degree in environmental engineering from Johns Hopkins University.
TMFBuilt2Last

Howard Smith has positions in Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft, Oracle, and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Palantir Technologies Stock Quote
Palantir Technologies
NASDAQ: PLTR
$130.49
(-7.30%)-$10.27
Microsoft Stock Quote
Microsoft
NASDAQ: MSFT
$373.07
(-0.34%)-$1.26
Oracle Stock Quote
Oracle
NYSE: ORCL
$137.90
(-3.67%)-$5.26

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

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