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Stock Market Today, May 4: Global Business Travel Group Surges on Take Private Deal Announcement

Today, May 4, 2026, a multibillion‑dollar cash buyout, record trading volume, and an earnings beat reshape this travel leader’s outlook.

By Josh Kohn-Lindquist May 4, 2026 at 5:18PM EST
Global Business Travel Group Stock Quote

NYSE: GBTG

Global Business Travel Group
Today's Change
(57.50%) $3.41
Current Price
$9.34

Global Business Travel Group (GBTG +57.50%), a B2B travel management provider, closed Monday at $9.33, up 57.34%. The stock jumped after a take‑private deal at $9.50 per share was announced alongside an earnings beat. Trading volume reached 80.5 million shares, about 2,759% above its three-month average of 2.8 million shares. Global Business Travel Group IPO'd in 2022 and has grown 29% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 slipped 0.40% to 7,201, while the Nasdaq Composite eased 0.19% to finish at 25,068. Within travel services, industry peers Expedia Group closed at $246.50, down 2.12%, and Tripadvisor ended at $11.33, down 1.99%, as investors reassessed sector valuations.

What this means for investors

American Express Global Business Travel Group’s run as a public company appears to be nearing an end after the company agreed to a deal with Long Lake Management. Shareholders would receive $9.50 per share, and the market is pricing in a strong likelihood for the deal to go through.

Originally spun off from American Express into a joint venture with Certares in 2014, GBTG later went public in 2022 via a SPAC merger. Throughout these transactions, the company maintained a partnership with Amex and remains a leading business travel specialist. However, the company just never hit its stride on its own over the last few years.

Now merged with Long Lake and its AI prowess, the combined unit looks to generate new efficiencies by bringing GBTG’s operations into the AI era.

Read Next

About the Author

Josh Kohn-Lindquist
Josh Kohn-Lindquist is a contributing Motley Fool stock market analyst covering consumer goods, industrials, and technology stocks. Previously, Josh was a senior mutual fund accountant at Gemini Fund Services. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from the University of South Dakota.
TMFJoryko
X@Jorykoli

American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Josh Kohn-Lindquist has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends American Express and Tripadvisor. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Global Business Travel Group Stock Quote
Global Business Travel Group
NYSE: GBTG
$9.34
(+57.50%)+$3.41

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

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