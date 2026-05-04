Accessibility Menu
 
Arrow-Thin-Down
S&P 500
7,200.75
-0.4%
-29.37
Arrow-Thin-Down
DJI
48,941.90
-1.1%
-557.37
Arrow-Thin-Down
NASDAQ
25,067.80
-0.2%
-46.64
Arrow-Thin-Down
Bitcoin
$80,535.00
+1.4%
+$1,086.38
Arrow-Thin-Down
AAPL
$276.80
-1.2%
-$3.35
Arrow-Thin-Down
AMZN
$271.92
+1.4%
+$3.66
Arrow-Thin-Down
GOOG
$379.64
-0.9%
-$3.58
Arrow-Thin-Down
META
$610.48
+0.3%
+$1.74
Arrow-Thin-Down
MSFT
$413.38
-0.3%
-$1.06
Arrow-Thin-Down
NVDA
$198.52
+0.0%
+$0.07
Arrow-Thin-Down
TSLA
$392.45
+0.4%
+$1.63
Most Active StocksDaily Stock GainersDaily Stock Losers

Stock Market Today, May 4: Intel Pulls Back After Rally as AI PC Push Tests New Client Leadership

Intel’s new client-computing leadership adds focus to its push beyond traditional PCs, with upcoming results needing clearer evidence that AI PC demand and data center CPU sales can support the stock’s post-rally valuation.

By Eric Trie May 4, 2026 at 6:22PM EST
Intel Stock Quote

NASDAQ: INTC

Intel
Today's Change
(-3.85%) $-3.84
Current Price
$95.78

Intel (INTC 3.85%), designs and manufactures microprocessors and related technologies, closed Monday at $95.78, down 3.84%. The stock pulled back during the regular session after a powerful 2026 rally to new highs, while investors are watching how recent AI wins, Tesla and Google deals, and leadership changes will sustain growth in the upcoming quarters.

The company’s trading volume reached 118 million shares, which is nearly 11% above compared with its three-month average of 105.5 million shares. Intel went public in 1980 and has grown 29324% since its IPO.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (^GSPC 0.41%) slipped 0.40% to 7,200.75, while the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC 0.19%) eased 0.19% to 25,067.80. Among semiconductors, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD 5.22%) closed at $341.54 (-5.27%) and Nvidia (NVDA +0.04%) finished at $198.48 (+0.02%), underscoring mixed sentiment across AI-focused chipmakers.

What this means for investors

Intel shares declined following a sharp rally that drove the stock up approximately 166% this year and more than doubled in April. The rally was driven by a stronger-than-expected first quarter, with investors valuing Intel’s cost reductions, recovery in client computing, and early progress in AI PCs and foundry initiatives.

Intel also announced leadership changes, naming former Qualcomm executive Alex Katouzian to lead Client Computing and Physical AI and appointing Pushkar Ranade as permanent chief technology officer. The changes keep the focus on CEO Lip-Bu Tan’s efforts to sharpen Intel’s product roadmap beyond traditional PCs. In the upcoming quarters, investors will be watching if the strong first quarter leads to lasting demand for AI PCs and more stable data center CPU revenue, which would give the rally a firmer operating base beyond the initial post-earnings repricing.

Read Next

About the Author

Eric Trie
Eric Trie is a Motley Fool contributing stock analyst covering technology and semiconductors, healthcare, financial services, and consumer sectors. Previously, he worked in investment analysis and financial writing. He holds a B.A. in Philosophy from Rutgers University. Eric lives in New York City and is an avid sports fan.
CMFIdeaMachine

Eric Trie has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Intel, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Intel Stock Quote
Intel
NASDAQ: INTC
$95.78
(-3.85%)-$3.84
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Quote
Advanced Micro Devices
NASDAQ: AMD
$341.70
(-5.22%)-$18.84
Nvidia Stock Quote
Nvidia
NASDAQ: NVDA
$198.52
(+0.04%)+$0.07

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services