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Stock Market Today, May 4: Norwegian Cruise Line Drops After Cutting 2026 Profit Outlook

On May 4, 2026, investors weighed strong Q1 earnings against a deep 2026 profit reset and mounting cost pressures.

By Howard Smith May 4, 2026 at 5:21PM EST
Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Quote

NYSE: NCLH

Norwegian Cruise Line
Today's Change
(-8.56%) $-1.61
Current Price
$17.20

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH 8.56%), which operates Norwegian, Oceania, and Regent Seven Seas cruise lines, closed Monday at $17.2, down 8.56%. The stock dropped after the company announced a sharp 2026 guidance cut even after solid Q1 results. Demand and fuel-cost headwinds have investors nervous as they are watching how restructuring plans and cost savings attempt to offset the weaker outlook.
Trading volume reached 53.9 million shares, coming in about 134% above its three-month average of 23 million shares. Norwegian Cruise Line IPO'd in 2013 and has fallen 31% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (^GSPC 0.41%) slipped 0.40% Monday to finish at 7,201, while the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC 0.19%) eased 0.19% to close at 25,068. Within the cruise line industry, Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL 2.29%) closed at $259.47 (-2.3%), and Carnival Corp. (CCL 3.71%) finished at $25.68 (-3.7%), both weaker alongside Norwegian.

What this means for investors

Norwegian beat Q1 estimates, but investors focused on its full-year 2026 guidance cut. Rising fuel costs due to the Middle East conflict are hitting the cruise industry. Rival Carnival Cruise also lowered its 2026 earnings forecast in late March.

Global tensions are also limiting demand, especially to European destinations. Softer demand and higher fuel costs have investors running from cruise stocks, as forward pricing power comes into question.

Management stressed that structural initiatives within the business should lead to annualized savings of about $125 million going forward. Disruptions surrounding bookings and fuel costs are keeping investors from seeing light at the end of the tunnel, however.

Read Next

About the Author

Howard Smith
Howard Smith is a contributing Motley Fool stock market analyst covering technology and industrial stocks. Prior to The Motley Fool, Howard spent nearly 30 years supervising quality and operations in the steel industry, mostly with leading steel company Nucor. He holds a bachelor’s degree in metallurgical engineering from Lafayette College and a master’s degree in environmental engineering from Johns Hopkins University.
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Stocks Mentioned

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Quote
Norwegian Cruise Line
NYSE: NCLH
$17.20
(-8.56%)-$1.61
Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Quote
Royal Caribbean Cruises
NYSE: RCL
$259.04
(-2.45%)-$6.51
Carnival Corp. Stock Quote
Carnival Corp.
NYSE: CCL
$25.67
(-3.71%)-$0.99

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

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