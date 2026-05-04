Accessibility Menu
 
Arrow-Thin-Down
S&P 500
7,200.75
-0.4%
-29.37
Arrow-Thin-Down
DJI
48,941.90
-1.1%
-557.37
Arrow-Thin-Down
NASDAQ
25,067.80
-0.2%
-46.64
Arrow-Thin-Down
Bitcoin
$80,535.00
+1.4%
+$1,086.38
Arrow-Thin-Down
AAPL
$276.80
-1.2%
-$3.35
Arrow-Thin-Down
AMZN
$271.92
+1.4%
+$3.66
Arrow-Thin-Down
GOOG
$379.64
-0.9%
-$3.58
Arrow-Thin-Down
META
$610.48
+0.3%
+$1.74
Arrow-Thin-Down
MSFT
$413.38
-0.3%
-$1.06
Arrow-Thin-Down
NVDA
$198.52
+0.0%
+$0.07
Arrow-Thin-Down
TSLA
$392.45
+0.4%
+$1.63
Most Active StocksDaily Stock GainersDaily Stock Losers

Stock Market Today, May 4: Oil Spikes and Stocks Fall as Geopolitical Tensions Flare

Markets dipped, and oil surged on reports of escalating tensions in the Middle East, and crypto stocks got a boost from Washington, today, May 4, 2026.

By Emma Newbery May 4, 2026 at 5:06PM EST

The S&P 500 (^GSPC 0.41%) slipped 0.41% to 7,200.75, the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC 0.19%) eased 0.19% to 25,067.80, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI 1.13%) fell 1.13% to 48,941.90 as geopolitical tensions drove oil price higer and pressured cyclicals.

Market movers

As has happened at previous points in the U.S.-Iran conflict, energy producers gained as oil prices increased. Occidental Petroleum, APA Corporation, and Diamondback Energy all pushed upwards. Shares in travel firms fell, particularly Norwegian Cruise Line, which tumbled on missed Q1 expectations.

Crypto‑linked firms such as Coinbase Global, Circle Internet Group, and Robinhood Markets outperformed on reports that lawmakers may have reached a compromise on key digital asset legislation. Lead crypto, Bitcoin, jumped above $80,000 for the first time since January.

What this means for investors

Fears of a re-escalation in the U.S.-Iran war contributed to choppy trading today and weighed on major U.S. stocks. WTI crude oil gained 3% to close at around $105 a barrel, as traders reacted to mixed headlines about potential violence in the crucial Strait of Hormuz. Long-term, commentators also warn that markets are underestimating the cost of a prolonged closure.

Palantir Technologies reported Q1 earnings after the bell, beating expectations. Investors are watching megacap and artificial intelligence (AI)- focused companies, which have supported recent growth despite oil and inflation concerns. This week, earnings from Advanced Micro Devices, CoreWeave, and Arm Holdings will give a clearer picture of the sustainability of current tech demand.

Read Next

About the Author

Emma Newbery
Emma Newberry is a contributing Motley Fool cryptocurrency analyst covering digital currencies and blockchain trends. She previously wrote for Motley Fool Money (formerly The Ascent) on personal finance, investing, retirement readiness, and crypto. Earlier in her career, Emma founded an English-language newspaper in Colombia and contributed to Olympic city bid campaigns. She holds a bachelor’s degree in English literature with creative writing from the University of East Anglia in the UK.
TMFemmanewbery

Emma Newbery has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Bitcoin, and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends Coinbase Global and Occidental Petroleum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

S&P 500 Index Stock Quote
S&P 500 Index
SNPINDEX: ^GSPC
$7,200.75
(-0.41%)-$29.37
NASDAQ Composite Index Stock Quote
NASDAQ Composite Index
NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC
$25,067.80
(-0.19%)-$46.64
Dow Jones Industrial Average Stock Quote
Dow Jones Industrial Average
DJINDICES: ^DJI
$48,941.90
(-1.13%)-$557.37
Occidental Petroleum Stock Quote
Occidental Petroleum
NYSE: OXY
$60.27
(+2.66%)+$1.56
Apa Stock Quote
Apa
NASDAQ: APA
$42.02
(+4.71%)+$1.89
Diamondback Energy Stock Quote
Diamondback Energy
NASDAQ: FANG
$213.69
(+2.91%)+$6.04
Coinbase Global Stock Quote
Coinbase Global
NASDAQ: COIN
$202.99
(+6.14%)+$11.74
Robinhood Markets Stock Quote
Robinhood Markets
NASDAQ: HOOD
$76.55
(+3.92%)+$2.89

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services