Expand NASDAQ : DKNG DraftKings Today's Change ( 8.39 %) $ 1.86 Current Price $ 24.03 Key Data Points Market Cap $12B Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 21.89 - $ 24.14 52wk Range $ 20.46 - $ 48.78 Volume 37.8M Avg Vol 13.1M Gross Margin 40.54%

DraftKings (DKNG +8.39%), a digital sports betting, fantasy sports, and iGaming platform, closed at $24.03, up 8.39%. Investors focused on prediction-market and customer-activity growth after Q2 results missed expectations. Trading volume reached 36.1M shares, coming in about 173% above its three-month average of 13.2M shares. DraftKings IPO'd in 2019 and has grown 145% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (^GSPC +0.62%) rose 0.59% to 7,756, while the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC +1.30%) gained 1.28% to 26,686. Among online gaming, sports betting, and digital entertainment peers, Flutter Entertainment (FLUT +1.86%) closed at $94.74, up 1.86%, while Rush Street Interactive (RSI -0.80%) finished at $24.86, down 0.88%, highlighting mixed trading across sector rivals.

What this means for investors

While the headline of DraftKings’ sales dropping 5% may look bad at first blush, it was actually a pretty solid quarter. In a quarter where many favorites won, or “customer-friendly sport outcomes” occurred (as DraftKings called it), most of the company’s non-sales figures were fine:

sports consumer volume rose 15%

monthly unique payers (MUPs) jumped 9%

annualized total volumes on its predictions services quintupled from April to July

maintained 2026 guidance

announced core betting business to generate $1 billion in adjusted EBITDA this year

That said, I’m surprised the market is this optimistic about the results, especially given that the company whiffed on both the top and bottom lines relative to analysts’ estimates. Sure, prediction markets may be the future for DKNG stock -- and it seems to be off to a good start in that arena -- there are still a lot of regulatory hurdles to clear. And that is before we figure out if there ends up being any cannibalization between sports betting and predictions.

I understand the excitement surrounding the stock, but I’m not rushing to buy today.