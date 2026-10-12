Expand NASDAQ : CCC CCC Intelligent Solutions Today's Change ( 8.12 %) $ 0.57 Current Price $ 7.59 Key Data Points Market Cap $4.5B Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 7.51 - $ 7.77 52wk Range $ 4.08 - $ 9.45 Volume 34.1M Avg Vol 11M Gross Margin 66.09%

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings (CCC +8.12%), a cloud software and AI provider for auto-insurance claims and repair workflows, closed at $7.59, up 8.12%. Premarket reports of advanced buyout talks drove the move, and investors are watching for any deal confirmation next week. Trading volume reached 34.0M shares, coming in about 208% above its three-month average of 11.0M shares. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings IPO'd in 2020 and has fallen 36% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (^GSPC -0.06%) fell 0.05% to 7,808, and the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC -0.44%) slipped 0.44% to 27,246. Among insurance software and AI platforms for property and casualty claims and workflow automation, Guidewire Software (GWRE -1.54%) closed at $164.72, down 1.55%.

What this means for investors

CCC Intelligent Solutions saw its stock rise 7% last Friday after news first broke of acquisition talks with private equity firms GTCR and Elliott Management, and it jumped another 8% today as the rumors persisted.

While no specific terms have been announced, there is likely still upside in CCC stock if the parties reach a deal, as the company remains more than 40% below its 2023 all-time high. At that time, private equity firms Bain Capital and TPC were considering picking up the company for roughly $8 billion, but the deal fell through.

Now trading with a market cap of only $4.2 billion, CCC stock looks even more appealing, especially given the company's lack of success in public markets despite its rather steady, cash-generating operations.

I don't hold CCC stock, but if I did, I would be in no hurry to sell it just yet, as its unique niche and recurring revenue model give it "bidding war" upside, especially with a notable name like Copart also eying the stock.