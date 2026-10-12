CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Quote

NASDAQ: CCC

CCC Intelligent Solutions
Today's Change
(8.12%) $0.57
Current Price
$7.59

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings (CCC +8.12%), a cloud software and AI provider for auto-insurance claims and repair workflows, closed at $7.59, up 8.12%. Premarket reports of advanced buyout talks drove the move, and investors are watching for any deal confirmation next week. Trading volume reached 34.0M shares, coming in about 208% above its three-month average of 11.0M shares. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings IPO'd in 2020 and has fallen 36% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (^GSPC -0.06%) fell 0.05% to 7,808, and the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC -0.44%) slipped 0.44% to 27,246. Among insurance software and AI platforms for property and casualty claims and workflow automation, Guidewire Software (GWRE -1.54%) closed at $164.72, down 1.55%.

What this means for investors

CCC Intelligent Solutions saw its stock rise 7% last Friday after news first broke of acquisition talks with private equity firms GTCR and Elliott Management, and it jumped another 8% today as the rumors persisted.

While no specific terms have been announced, there is likely still upside in CCC stock if the parties reach a deal, as the company remains more than 40% below its 2023 all-time high. At that time, private equity firms Bain Capital and TPC were considering picking up the company for roughly $8 billion, but the deal fell through.

Now trading with a market cap of only $4.2 billion, CCC stock looks even more appealing, especially given the company's lack of success in public markets despite its rather steady, cash-generating operations.

I don't hold CCC stock, but if I did, I would be in no hurry to sell it just yet, as its unique niche and recurring revenue model give it "bidding war" upside, especially with a notable name like Copart also eying the stock.

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About the Author

Josh Kohn-Lindquist
Josh Kohn-Lindquist is a contributing Motley Fool stock market analyst covering consumer goods, industrials, and technology stocks. Previously, Josh was a senior mutual fund accountant at Gemini Fund Services. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from the University of South Dakota.
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Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in Copart. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Copart. The Motley Fool recommends CCC Intelligent Solutions. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Quote
CCC Intelligent Solutions
NASDAQ: CCC
$7.59
(+8.12%)+$0.57
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