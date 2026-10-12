Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Quote

NYSE: CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill
Premium Feature
Moneyball Superscore
72/100
Today's Change
(-3.77%) $-1.19
Current Price
$30.40

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG -3.77%), a fast-casual Mexican-inspired restaurant chain with company-operated locations, closed at $30.40, down 3.75%. Starbucks' denial of a takeover cooled the stock, and investors are waiting for third-quarter results on Oct. 28. Trading volume reached 26.0M shares, coming in about 48% above its three-month average of 17.6M shares. Chipotle Mexican Grill IPO'd in 2006 and has grown 3,355% since going public.

How the markets moved today

S&P 500 (^GSPC -0.06%) closed at 7,808, down 0.05%, while the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC -0.44%) closed at 27,246, down 0.44%. Within fast-casual restaurants and quick-service restaurant industry trading, McDonald's (MCD +0.18%) closed at $235.72, up 0.21%, and Starbucks (SBUX +1.69%) closed at $92.28, up 1.69%, after Starbucks' comments reset restaurant-sector takeover speculation.

What this means for investors

The M&A rumors between Starbucks and Chipotle were short-lived, as the former denied any interest in buying the Mexican Grill chain after reports surfaced last week saying otherwise. While CMG stock slid 4% on the news, Starbucks inched 2% higher.

Personally, I never saw the specific vision for such a mega-merger in the first place -- aside from Starbucks' CEO Niccol's previous experience with Chipotle -- so I'm treating today's development with a "meh" reaction regarding my daughter's core holding in CMG stock.

I think the deal would ultimately have been a huge burrito for Starbucks' balance sheet to stomach, and I'd argue that Chipotle is still a unique enough concept, with its ethical sourcing and clean ingredients, to be better off on its own.

Chipotle's high-flying-growth days are behind it, but trading at just 17 times cash from operations, the company is worth holding as a steady-Eddie compounder at today's price, in my opinion.

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About the Author

Josh Kohn-Lindquist
Josh Kohn-Lindquist is a contributing Motley Fool stock market analyst covering consumer goods, industrials, and technology stocks. Previously, Josh was a senior mutual fund accountant at Gemini Fund Services. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from the University of South Dakota.
TMFJoryko
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Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chipotle Mexican Grill and Starbucks. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2028 $320 calls on McDonald's, short December 2026 $38 calls on Chipotle Mexican Grill, and short January 2028 $340 calls on McDonald's. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Quote
Chipotle Mexican Grill
NYSE: CMG
$30.40
(-3.77%)-$1.19
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