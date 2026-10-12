Expand NYSE : CMG Chipotle Mexican Grill Premium Feature Moneyball Superscore 72 /100 Today's Change ( -3.77 %) $ -1.19 Current Price $ 30.40 Key Data Points Market Cap $38B Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 29.83 - $ 31.18 52wk Range $ 28.04 - $ 42.81 Volume 29.2M Avg Vol 17.6M Gross Margin 21.09%

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG -3.77%), a fast-casual Mexican-inspired restaurant chain with company-operated locations, closed at $30.40, down 3.75%. Starbucks' denial of a takeover cooled the stock, and investors are waiting for third-quarter results on Oct. 28. Trading volume reached 26.0M shares, coming in about 48% above its three-month average of 17.6M shares. Chipotle Mexican Grill IPO'd in 2006 and has grown 3,355% since going public.

How the markets moved today

S&P 500 (^GSPC -0.06%) closed at 7,808, down 0.05%, while the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC -0.44%) closed at 27,246, down 0.44%. Within fast-casual restaurants and quick-service restaurant industry trading, McDonald's (MCD +0.18%) closed at $235.72, up 0.21%, and Starbucks (SBUX +1.69%) closed at $92.28, up 1.69%, after Starbucks' comments reset restaurant-sector takeover speculation.

What this means for investors

The M&A rumors between Starbucks and Chipotle were short-lived, as the former denied any interest in buying the Mexican Grill chain after reports surfaced last week saying otherwise. While CMG stock slid 4% on the news, Starbucks inched 2% higher.

Personally, I never saw the specific vision for such a mega-merger in the first place -- aside from Starbucks' CEO Niccol's previous experience with Chipotle -- so I'm treating today's development with a "meh" reaction regarding my daughter's core holding in CMG stock.

I think the deal would ultimately have been a huge burrito for Starbucks' balance sheet to stomach, and I'd argue that Chipotle is still a unique enough concept, with its ethical sourcing and clean ingredients, to be better off on its own.

Chipotle's high-flying-growth days are behind it, but trading at just 17 times cash from operations, the company is worth holding as a steady-Eddie compounder at today's price, in my opinion.