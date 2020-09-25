Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

Q4 2020 Earnings Call

, 5:00 p.m. ET

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Laurie, and good afternoon to everyone. I will start by stating that these discussions will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results, and/or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. The risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those outlined in today's call, as well as, other risks identified from time to time in the company's public statements and reports filed with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the company does not undertake to update these statements, except as required by law. In today's press release, we reported operating results for the fourth-quarter and fiscal year 2020, the 16 and 52 weeks ended August 30th. Reported net income for the fourth quarter came in at $1.389 billion or $3.13 per diluted share, compared to $1.097 billion or $2.47 a share -- per diluted share last year in the fourth quarter. This year's fourth quarter was negatively impacted by incremental expense related to COVID-19 premium wages and sanitation costs totaling $281 million pre-tax or $0.47 a share, as well as, a $36 million pre-tax charge or $0.06 per share related to early payment of $1.5 billion of debt.

These items were partially offset by an $84 million pre-tax benefit or $0.15 a share for the partial reversal of a reserve of $123 million pre-tax, $0.22 per diluted share related to our product tax assessment taken in the fourth quarter of last year. Net sales for the quarter increased 12.5% to $52.28 billion, up from $46.45 billion in the fourth quarter a year earlier. For the fiscal year in its entirety, fiscal 2020 came in at $163.22 billion, a 9.3% increase over the $149.35 billion in fiscal 2019. Comparable sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 were as follows: on a reported basis for the 16 weeks, U.S.

was 11%. Excluding gas deflation and FX, U.S. was 13.6%. Canada reported 9.1% up, again, ex-gas deflation and FX, 12.6% up.

Other international reported 16.1%. Ex-gas deflation and FX, 18.8%, bringing the total company to a reported number of 11.4% comp, and again, ex-gas deflation and FX, up 14.1%. For the company, e-commerce reported was 90.6% up and ex gas and FX were 91.3% up. In terms of the fourth-quarter comp sales metrics, foreign currencies relative to the U.S.

dollar negatively impacts sales by about 50 basis points and gasoline price deflation negatively impacted sales by approximately 220 basis points. Traffic or shopping frequency on a worldwide basis was down 1.2% during the fourth quarter and showed an increase of 1.2% in the U.S. Our average transaction, our average basket size was up 12.7% during the fourth quarter, notwithstanding the negative impacts from gas deflation and FX, which are included in that number. We've kept you up-to-date in our monthly sales calls on the impacts from pandemic -- from the pandemic as we've been able to identify those.

Overall merchandise sales in the core, core being food and sundries, hardlines, softlines, and fresh, as well as, pharmacy have all been strong, while sales in our ancillary, other ancillary, and travel businesses, though now open, have been soft. Next, moving down the income statement, membership fee income. We reported a fourth-quarter membership fee income of $1.106 billion, up $56 million from $1.05 billion in the fourth quarter of '19. The $56 million increase ex FX would have been $60 million up.

During the quarter, we opened eight net new units and 13 for the entire fiscal year. In terms of renewal rates, at fourth-quarter end, our U.S. and Canada renewal rate remained at 91% and worldwide rate also remained at its similar number from a quarter ago at 88.4%. In terms of the number of members at Q4 end, both member households and cardholders, total paid households at fourth quarter end was up -- was -- came in at 58.1 million and cardholders, 105.5 million.

In the fourth quarter, we standardized the membership count methodology globally, which we'd apparently done differently in different markets, North America versus others, and so, that increase includes that slight adjustment. The change resulted in adding approximately 1.3 million paid members and 2.0 million cardholders to our member base. So as an example, from Q3 to Q4 when we showed going from 55.8 million to 58.1 million or up 2.3 million, that 2.3 million increase includes the 1.3 million adjustment upwards. Similarly, the 3.7 million increase from the end of third quarter to fourth quarter, that 3.7 million increase includes 2.0 million of an adjustment.

I'd like to note, however, that neither the membership fee income dollars nor the renewal rate calculations were affected by this adjustment. At fourth-quarter end, paid executive memberships totaled 22.6 million, an increase of 765,000 during the 16 weeks since third-quarter end. Going down the gross margin line -- going down to the gross margin line, our reported gross margin came in at 11.24%, up 18 basis points from last year's fourth-quarter gross margin of 11.06%. That 18-basis point increase, excluding gas deflation, came in what would have been minus 4 basis points, and excluding a portion of the direct COVID expenses would have been up 8%, and I'll show you that in the numbers that I ask you to jot down here.

If you jot down the following numbers, two columns. First column will be fourth quarter as reported. Second column will be fourth-quarter ex-gas deflation. The first line item would be core merchandise.

Year over year on a reported basis, core merchandise was up 101 basis points, ex-gas deflation, up 82 basis points, so plus 101 and plus 82 in the first line item. Ancillary businesses being the second line item reported, minus 66 basis points and without gas deflation, minus 71; 2% reward, minus four and minus 2 basis points; other, minus 13 and minus 13 basis points, and that would give you totals on a reported basis of plus 18 basis points, which I mentioned and ex-gas deflation, the minus four. Now the core merchandise component of gross margin again was higher by 101 basis points year over year and 82 basis points higher ex-gas deflation. Similar to last quarter and even more dramatic of an impact during this quarter, we had a significant sales shift from ancillary and other businesses to the core.

This resulted in a higher contribution of our total gross margin dollars coming from the core operations versus last year. Looking at the core merchandise categories in relation only -- to only their own sales, so core-on-core, if you will, margins year over year were up by 70 basis points. Fresh foods was the biggest driver of the year. With the strong sales in fresh, we benefited from efficiency gains in both labor productivity and significantly lower, what we call, D&D or damage and destroyed or products spoilage.

Food and sundries, softlines, hardlines, as well, as I mentioned, fresh foods already. But in addition, food and sundries, softlines and hardlines, all had higher margins year over year in the quarter as well. Ancillary and other businesses gross margin again was lower by 66 basis points and 71 basis points ex-gas deflation. Most of the -- our ancillary businesses were lower year over year, with the most significant negative impact coming from gasoline and travel, which accounted for about three quarters of the decline.

Costco logistics, which was primarily our acquisition this past March of the big and bulkier last-mile carrier called Innovel, that was our newly acquired business. That impacted ancillary margins by minus 8 basis points. Again, we acquired this, this past March and we anticipated losses in this business as it ramps up. Not -- note that these losses do not take into account any added sales from extended product -- expanded product offerings, lower delivery prices, and improved member satisfaction.

Next, 2% Reward, nothing really to say there, minus 2 basis points ex-gas deflation. And other, the minus 13 basis points, nearly all of this is attributable to the costs from COVID, $64 million of the $281 million previously mentioned. These are direct costs for incremental wages and sanitation allocated to our cost departments and to our merchandise fulfillment operations so it impacts cost of sales. Moving to SG&A.

Our reported SG&A percentage year over year was lower or better by 47 basis points, coming in at -- coming in at 9.62% of sales this year in the fourth quarter versus 10.09% last year in the fourth quarter. Ex-gas deflation, SG&A was lower or better by 66 basis points. Again, if you jot down the following two columns of numbers, first column is reported year-over-year SG&A change and the second column would be ex-gas deflation. Core operations as reported were better or lower by 42 basis points and ex-gas deflation, lower or better by 57 basis points.

So plus 42 and plus 57; central, plus one and plus three; stock compensation, plus three and plus four; other, plus one and plus two. And that gives you the total on a reported basis SG&A being better by 47 basis points and ex-gas deflation being better by 66. SG&A in the core, excluding COVID-related expenses, which I'll discuss in a moment, was significantly leveraged, of course, with a strong core merchandise sales increases. As I mentioned, central stock compensation showing small improvements year over year as a percent of sales and now the other plus one and -- plus 1-basis point reported and plus two ex-gas deflation.

As I discussed earlier in the call, the quarter was positively impacted by an $84 million reversal of last year's fourth quarter $123 million pre-tax reserve related to a product tax assessment taken a year ago in the fourth quarter. The net impact from this item was plus 43 basis points. That plus 43 basis points is in this plus one and plus 2-basis point number. Also included in other are the incremental COVID costs or $217 million of the $281 million total amount.

That equates to 42 or 41 basis points without gas deflation, offsetting it the other way. So that's why you have a very small number in that line. Again, these are the cost for incremental wages and safety and sanitation. Next on the income statement, preopening expense.

Preopening expense last year in the fourth quarter was $41 million. This year in the fourth quarter, it was $15 million less, coming in at $26 million. Last year in the fourth quarter, we had 12 gross openings, 10 net, and two reloads, and that compares to 10 openings gross or eight net in the fourth quarter of this year. The big difference in those two numbers, this year's fourth quarter relates primarily to warehouses opened during the quarter, as well as, warehouses scheduled to open in the first quarter.

Last year's preopening included $12 million in preopening expenses related to our new -- our then new poultry complex. All told, reported operating income in Q4 increased 32%, coming in at $1,929,000,000 this year, compared to $1,463,000,000 last year. And it would be a slightly higher percent increase if you excluded the items that I'd mentioned. Below the operating income line, interest expense was higher year over year by $6 million, coming in at $51 million this year, compared to $45 million last year.

Interest income and other for the quarter was lower by $83 million year over year. As discussed earlier, following the completion of the debt offering, we prepaid $1.5 billion of debt during the quarter. There was a pre-tax expense of -- or what's known as a make-whole payment of $36 million related to the early retirement of that debt. That's in this interest income and other line.

Actual interest income was lower by $28 million lower -- it was actually lower by $28 million year over year in the quarter due principally to lower interest rates being realized. And lastly, FX and other was lower by $19 million. Overall, reported pre-tax income in the fourth quarter was up -- came in higher by 25%, coming in at $1.869 billion this year, compared to $1.492 billion last year. Again, these exclude those items I point -- that's including those items I pointed out earlier.

In terms of the income tax rate, our tax rate in Q4 of '20 was 24.9%, a little lower than a year ago when it was at 25.7% in the fourth quarter a year ago, so a little benefit there. A few other items of -- a few other items of note. In terms of warehouse expansion with COVID, we had some delays in some of the planned openings for the fiscal year that just ended this past August 30th and a few of those have been pushed into this year that we're in now. In the -- for the year, we opened 16 total units, including three reloads.

So last year, we opened a net increase of 13 locations. Our plan for this year is to open about 20 net, 23, including three reloads, that's our best guess and plan at this point. And as of Q4 end, our total warehouse square footage stood at 116 million square feet. In terms of capital expenditures, for the 16-week fourth quarter, we spent approximately a hundred -- $852 million, and the full year, we spent $2.8 billion.

Our estimated capex for all of fiscal '21 is in the $3 billion to $3.2 billion range. E-commerce. Overall, our e-commerce sales, as you've seen each month have increased nicely for the fourth quarter on a reported basis, up 90.6%, and ex FX, 91.3% increase during the fourth quarter. A few of the stronger departments and there are several, health and beauty aids, food and sundries, appliances, TVs, computers and tablets, housewares and small electrics.

Total online grocery grew -- total online grocery grew a very strong rate in Q4, several at 100%. This e-commerce comp, if you will, that number's -- the e-commerce numbers I just mentioned above follow our usual convention, which we exclude the third-party same-day grocery program. If we included that third-party same-day, our e-commerce comps result would have been approximately 120% up during the quarter. Overall, our e-comm sites were relatively smoothly during the quarter despite the dramatic volume increases and we were able to improve our delivery times throughout -- on delivery times throughout the quarter as we adjusted to the ramped-up order volumes.

Now quickly turning to COVID and the coronavirus, and some of the issues and impacts surrounding it. From a sales perspective, as indicated by our past three monthly sales releases, we've enjoyed strong sales results during the June, July, and August time frame. Certainly, the sales strength starts with our being deemed essential, resulting in strong sales of fresh foods and foods and sundries, and health and beauty aids, and the like. We've also benefited from the much improved sales and products and items for the home outside of the food area.

As people are spending less on travel, air and hotel and dining out, they seem to have redirected at least some of those dollars to categories like lawn and garden, furniture and mattresses, exercise equipment, bicycles, housewares, cookware, domestics, and the like. And lastly, a few of our ancillary businesses, notably our optical and hearing aid operations, were closed for 12 to 16 weeks and reopened during the mid-summer. From a supply chain perspective, kind of a 40,000-foot view, in terms of China, at least judging by the shipments to us, most of the factories are up and running. There are still some production challenges due to certain components downstream in the supply chain in areas like electronics, computer, and certain white goods.

It is getting better and improving each week. And like us, we feel that our suppliers' factories have gotten a bit better over the last several months of instituting safety protocols. That's our best guess. And in terms of getting back to normal, each week is showing improvement and catching up, still a little behind.

Food and sundries, some limits on paper goods but getting better. Toughest area overall is still sanitizing wipes, as well as, latex gloves. In terms of other PP&E, we're in pretty good shape, selling quite a bit of masks and the like. Milk and butter, things like that are generally OK.

In terms of fresh foods, proteins are all -- are currently all pretty good. There had been some slowdowns over the past few months and some allocations and some limits that we had to put on some sales of those items, but that's gotten back to normal at this point. Seafood and produce, all good as it has generally been throughout. In terms of holiday merchandise planning, Halloween, a few -- a small reduction in the amount of costumes, some more basic candy items, as well as, for Christmas going a little more basic in some areas and, as well as, looking at things and needs and uses for the house.

But you know, viewing it, given our strength of late, relatively optimistically. And Costco travel has shown some very modest improvement, but still significantly impacted during the quarter due to reduced demand. We do see our members starting to book travel again, although generally further out than we have historically seen. Our warehouses overall have remained open and are back to regular hours with additional -- with an additional hour on certain weekday mornings and many markets for seniors and persons with disabilities.

The warehouses are still, of course, following the social distancing and sanitizing -- sanitation guidelines -- sanitization guidelines. And since May 4th, as you know, we've required all members and employees in the warehouse to wear masks. Finally, in terms of upcoming releases, we will announce our September sales results, which is for the five weeks ending Sunday, October 4th, on the following -- on that following Wednesday, October 7th, after market close. With that, I will open it up to Q&A and give it back to Laurie.

Questions & Answers:

Simeon Gutman -- Morgan Stanley -- Analyst

Hi, everyone. Hey, Richard. My first question is, how should we think about or how are you planning COVID costs for Q1 of the next fiscal year? And if I'm not mistaken, I thought that for this fourth quarter, there was a range -- I don't know if there was a range, but we were expecting them to be lower sequentially, and I think, they were pretty similar. So you mentioned the basics, what it constituted, but can you talk about why?

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

Sure. As you may recall, on our third-quarter conference call, we indicated that such relate -- such types of costs in the Q4 would be at least $100 million or over $100 million, and of course, $281 million is over $100 million but quite a bit larger. But the reality is, the biggest factor is we chose to continue, at least for the time being, the $2 an hour premium. That represents about $14 million a week.

To date, we are doing that and we've committed to doing that at least through, I believe, the first eight weeks of this fiscal quarter. And again, we'll take that time again. Our numbers have been very good, our employees are on the front line, and so, that -- mind you, the fourth quarter was a 16-week quarter versus Q3, which was a 12-week quarter, so on a per week basis, it's come down. There's other things that have been -- that won't be repeated in the first quarter, at least.

If you go back to the very beginning of time, for the first four to five weeks when we stopped doing food samples, we employed those third-party employees ourselves. We paid our third party to have them help us in the warehouse. That was during those three to four weeks of craziness in late February to mid- to late March when people were coming in and hoarding and what have you, and, uh, that's helped quite a bit. So there's some costs that have -- that I don't expect to be continued.

The biggest component, of course, would be the $2 premium and we'll see. At this juncture, we've committed to it -- to our employees for the first eight weeks of this quarter.

Simeon Gutman -- Morgan Stanley -- Analyst

OK. Thanks for that. My follow-up, as you mentioned the holiday and I think, you said you're looking at it optimistically or favorable for now. Can you talk about maybe a little more detail why? It seems like the results speak for themselves for now, but there could be a lot of change over the next couple of months, and has your customer diversified their basket with you? And you know, you think you'll be able to retain them across more categories and keep trips as more retail gets their traffic back? Thanks.

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

Sure. Sure. Well, look, I -- I mean, the main data points that we look at is how strong things have been in the last three and a half, four months. You know, June, July, and August sales results, which we've all shared with you guys, the trend in traffic has improved, so it's been positive the last couple of months instead of slightly or even more than slightly negative when going back to April and May, while the average ticket or average basket size has continued to be relatively strong.

So -- and probably if you -- if you ask what's some of the biggest surprises that we've -- we had looking at the last three months of sales results, compared to what we had expected a few months before that. I mean, the big surprise is, is we expected fresh and food and sundries and paper goods and the like and health and beauty aids to be strong, particularly, food because of the weakness -- people dining out. But I think we're a little surprised by the strength in many of these discretionary non-food categories, things for the house, and big-ticket items. Again, not only furniture for the inside the house, but patio furniture.

Live goods were particularly strong, where in some instances, we had try to cut back a few orders back in March and April for seasonal summer goods like patio furniture. Very quickly, we were having to scramble for more of those. And so -- so far, so good. We recognize that people are coming into Costco.

We believe they feel safe, given the safety protocols and the mask requirements, the sheer size of the building itself and the width of the aisles. So all those things have helped us in that regard. We're also back to -- after a couple of months of not having our traditional multi-vendor mailer coupon type of offerings because several key items were limited or on allocation, we've gotten back to that. And so, you know, I think our -- at least our most recent three-plus month history has given us some comfort at this point.

Now as soon as I say that, things may change, but, you know, at this juncture, we feel very good about how -- how we'll be -- what it looks like going forward. Recognizing, looking at some of these things with a more basic in terms of Halloween and Christmas and the like.

Chris Horvers -- J.P. Morgan -- Analyst

Thanks. Good evening, guys. So my first question is, you know, what's driving that strong core-on-core margin outside of the fresh category, which clearly would benefit from a shrink perspective? Is it sell-through and low clearance? Is it mix within the categories or is it something else?

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

Well, on fresh, it's all of the above. I mean, it's strong sales on a relatively high -- higher initial margin business within our small confines of margin range.

Chris Horvers -- J.P. Morgan -- Analyst

Yeah.

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

But then, you know, two components of cost of sales in fresh is labor productivity and spoilage. We don't have spoilage. We sell out, not literally, but almost literally to the piece on these end things and so you're not throwing stuff away. You're not -- you know, there's -- it's a great business from a gross margin dollar perspective, given the sales strength in it.

So that -- that's clearly the biggest thing. But again, if you look at the other three core areas, core food and sundries, hardlines and softlines, they're all up, but up a nice amount but nothing like fresh foods. So that's helped. Now mind you, other things have offset that and the sum of all of those things is still a positive.

The things that have offset it would be things like the fact that certain ancillary businesses, which are higher-margin businesses were closed for a 12- to 16-week period. Our food court, of course, has been limited of what we do there. We took out all the tables. We've limited the product offerings.

Travel, which is a -- you know, while a small business is an extreme example of high margin, many items in travel is just a brokerage fee. It's almost sales minus no cost of sales equal gross margin, if you will. It's the markup or the commission on some of that stuff, a portion of that. So, you know, those things have come down, but the sum of all those negatives are outweighed by the overall strength in core merchandise sales.

As well -- and pharmacy, pharmacy has been relatively strong, too. And within that, fresh has been the biggest driver of it.

Chris Horvers -- J.P. Morgan -- Analyst

Got it. So a follow-up question that you were surprised by the negative gas impact in ancillary. I mean, your peers, while not the same quarter, saw tailwinds for the periods that crossed over. And so, can you talk about how much of that 66 basis points is specifically gas versus the other businesses? And as you look forward, you know, considering that opticals open and food courts, at least for the smaller menu open and starting to see some traction around travel and gas prices being stable, do you -- do you expect that, at this point, that that ancillary headwind could abate?

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

Um, I think it'll be less negative, but I think it's going to be around for a while. I mean, if you look at gas, gas is more profit -- more profitable per dollar -- per gallon of sales than it was a couple of years ago because I think if prices have come down, traditional retail has not been as competitive, which allows us to be more competitive, but still get -- make a little more. And it's -- and our trough at the lowest point, I'm guessing back in April and May, there was a week where we -- our gallons were down close to half. Today, they're down closer to maybe down 10%, maybe 5% to 15% depending on the day of the week.

But in normal times, for the last few years pre-COVID when the U.S. gasoline industry had comps in the very low single-digits, we'd be in the very, very high single-digits or close to 10% or 11% even sometimes. So we've -- so things have changed there. It's still a profitable business and the -- but when your sales -- when your price per gallon goes down 20%, 30%, and your gallons are down even some small amount and it's a 10-plus percent of sales of our business, it has that that effect on it.

At the end of the day, the sum of all of this has still been quite good for us.

Chris Horvers -- J.P. Morgan -- Analyst

And could you break out the 66 that's specifically related to gas?

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

No. What we said, three quarters of it was, uh --

Unknown speaker

Gas and travel.

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

Gas and travel, that's as good as we get here. I don't have the detail in front of me. My guess is gas is more of it than travel, but they're both impactful.

Chris Horvers -- J.P. Morgan -- Analyst

Your -- your guess is better than mine. Thanks very much.

Chuck Grom -- Gordon Haskett -- Analyst

Hey, good afternoon. Curious, Richard, how you're thinking about the recovery of your gasoline business, particularly, from a gallons perspective. And I guess, how this interplay is holding back foot traffic into your storage. Clearly, it's getting better but it's being impacted a little bit by the gas business.

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

Well, you know, I don't know exactly. I haven't seen numbers in the last week or two, but I believe our, call it, 10% negative gallon comp is still way better than the U.S. as a whole -- the U.S. gallon -- you know, gasoline industry as a whole.

And so -- but, you know, we'd rather have plus 10% to minus 10%. The fact is, is that people are coming in less, but they're buying more each time and the sum of those two things, as we've shown you. We used to enjoy 5% to 8% comps pre-COVID on a regular basis. And the last three months, we've enjoyed 14s, if you will.

And so, overall, we'll take that. But it's going to be a small impact still.

Chuck Grom -- Gordon Haskett -- Analyst

OK. And then just been a while since I asked it, but the crossover between customers that purchase gas and then shop in the store on like time -- hours, do you have that number handy?

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

Uh, I haven't seen it lately, but historically, it had been -- during the hours that the warehouse itself is open because the gas stations open a couple of hours, perhaps, on either side of that.

Chuck Grom -- Gordon Haskett -- Analyst

Right.

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

It's in the low 50s.

Chuck Grom -- Gordon Haskett -- Analyst

Low 50s. OK, great. And then just switching gears a little bit on capital allocation. You ended the year with over $30 per share in cash and cash equivalents and you, obviously, remain significantly underlevered.

Curious how you and the board are approaching this high-class problem.

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

Well, we have our regular quarterly board meeting in a couple of weeks, we'll see. But at the end of the day, we talk about it every board meeting, all the different alternatives. Certainly, we -- when we went out to borrow the $4 billion, which was really a net increase of $2.5 billion because we used $1.5 billion to pay off existing debt. The fact was is that we're planning for a worst-case scenario, where we would need more -- there'd be a slew of seasonal summer merchandise that we might have to hold for a year, as well as, there'd be a lower inventory turn, particularly, on discretionary non-food categories.

Up until June, when we've seen the numbers really go in the northern way, June, July, and August, much of that need has not occurred. So, yes, we are in a good position right now, but we'll continue to look at it. But, uh, you'll know this after we know.

Chuck Grom -- Gordon Haskett -- Analyst

Got it. Thanks a lot.

Karen Short -- Barclays -- Analyst

Hi, thanks very much. I guess, first question, just on the $2 premium. I guess, the real question is, I mean, I know you called out the eight weeks, but would it be more prudent as we kind of model this to just kind of think that's more or less the new norm, meaning $14 million a week is kind of what we should add on, on an ongoing basis? It just seems that it's hard to take something like that away once you've offered it. So just thoughts on that.

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

I don't -- I don't think it's completely hard to take away. You know, we communicate via our CEO and our head of HR to our employees. We've done that and we've continued to extend it, but saying this will be it and we've added a little more. Well, I think we'll see.

I think something that will -- I think it's -- it may be hard but not impossible. And we want to make sure we communicate to our employees of why we're doing it and we'll have to wait. We'll just have to wait and see, Karen.

Karen Short -- Barclays -- Analyst

OK. And then I wanted to just --

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

I wouldn't necessarily budget it in for the full fiscal year, but we don't know at this point.

Karen Short -- Barclays -- Analyst

OK. Um, and then --

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

We know it's at least eight of the 12 weeks in Q1 and it may be more.

Karen Short -- Barclays -- Analyst

OK. And then just back to traffic for a second. So within your reported traffic numbers is, obviously, e-comm, right? So I wanted to just ask a little about what your physical in-store traffic looks like. And then, I think on the last call, you were asked on color on traffic with your more loyal executive members versus the lower-level members.

Do you have any -- do you have any color on both of those?

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

I -- looking real quick. I really -- I don't have color in terms of -- generally, I mean, executive members do everything, spend more, come in more frequently, buy more each time and renew at a higher rate. I'm looking real quick here, hold on.

Unknown speaker

Traffic comp --

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

I don't have traffic. Comps -- within our comp number, e-commerce benefits it -- benefits it by a little over 3%.

Unknown speaker

Of the comp, not the traffic.

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

Of the comp, yeah, not the traffic number.

Karen Short -- Barclays -- Analyst

OK.

Unknown speaker

[Inaudible]

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

And the average ring has -- has more than doubled.

Unknown speaker

No, no, the average ring on e-comm.

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

I'm sorry, the average ring on e-comm --

Unknown speaker

Versus the warehouse.

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

Versus the warehouse is about twice and that's because you've got a lot of still, even though we've expanded on food and sundries and apparel. We still have got big-ticket items like electronics and furniture, exercise equipment like --

Bob Nelson -- Senior Vice President, Financial Planning and Investor Relations

That's the traffic [Inaudible] on one to two --

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

Bob here is saying he's guessing that the traffic impact would be one to two, but I don't -- we don't have that broken out.

Michael Lasser -- UBS -- Analyst

Thanks all for taking my question. So Richard, now that we're six months into the pandemic, does Costco look come out of this situation in better position to experience incremental margin expansion over time? And is there any factors that you've learned that would allow the company to generate more margin expansion than it would have otherwise?

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

Well, the more margin we -- we can generate, the more likely we're going to give some of it back. In this case, arguably, given our strength, we've certainly given it back, but remain very competitive, but we also maintain that $2 premium to our employees, which we appreciate. I -- I think the first part of your question when you started asking about how do we feel we're going to come out of the pandemic and as things change? I mean, look, there's factors, as people eat out more and go out more or travel more, there's less for the home, you know, that's on a macro basis. We have to believe here and we do believe that we have picked up new members.

We've picked up sales from existing members, from categories that they're buying more at Costco now, relatively speaking, in part because certain other venues or traditional venues, you know, are either closed or not frequently -- not frequent as often. So again, you know, we've been blessed in that regard. I think the other thing that I've witnessed over the last several months is our merchants' ability to pivot and to add items for the houseware items, additional items. And so, I think net of all those things, I still think, on a macro basis, when people start eating out more and start flying more and attending and going on vacations, some of these monies that are now being used for purchasing things for the home is going to move -- move that way.

That being said, I think there are several areas where we've -- we're retaining more of their dollars and some portion of that will continue to retain when it gets back to normal.

Michael Lasser -- UBS -- Analyst

OK. And on an unrelated note, with e-commerce growth, what percentage of your membership is currently buying from you online? What's the profile of the member who's driving the growth? And -- and presumably, a lot of the spend is incremental because the spend of those numbers is going up. Could that change how you are thinking about emphasizing or investing behind your e-commerce business?

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. I -- I don't have all those specifics. What I know is what was happening even before COVID and has been exacerbated in a positive way since COVID is more -- some members have signed up to utilize those services, more members are utilizing those services and spending more on it. If you think about the one-day fresh, it is up several hundred percent-fold, recognizing it was a smaller base, and even as it's gone down from its peak a couple of three months ago, it's still a lot higher than it was before.

And my guess is, even as people get used to wanting to go out -- there's some people right now that aren't going to the supermarket or aren't going out to shop or to Costco to shop. They love the service. There are some people that are going to -- there's going to be some group of people going to like that. And given our quality and value, we and the supermarket are not mutually exclusive of one another and we think we'll keep some of that.

So I -- we are certainly doing more to market to members, not only in-store promotions but online promotions as well.

Unknown speaker

[Inaudible]

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. You know, we feel -- I feel better about our offerings today certainly than a year ago or in two years ago, recognizing there's a lot of low-hanging fruit because some of the things we hadn't done historically. We know that on the -- on the, uh -- I'll hate to use the phrase again, but on the big and bulky side, a lot of those things -- you know, for four years, we had talked, which is pre COVID, we talked about going from $50 million in white goods sales in-store in the U.S. with a limited sales penetration, if you will, to fiscal '19 doing almost $700 million, I think, just under $700 million.

That business has increased at a ra -- at a more rapid pace than the last year for two reasons, COVID and [Inaudible] people buying things for the home, as well as, in our view, the original things we're seeing trends-wise in terms of how to utilize -- better utilize our big and bulky Innovel acquisition, what we now -- what we now call Costco logistics for big-ticket furniture items, lawn and garden items, exercise equipment, and the like.

Michael Lasser -- UBS -- Analyst

OK. Thank you very much and good luck.

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

Thanks.

Paul Lejuez -- Citi -- Analyst

Hey, guys. Paul Lejuez. Um, Richard, can you maybe talk about what you're seeing in terms of spending by new customers relative to existing customers, but also relative to what you would typically see from -- from a new customer? And then second, I guess, I'm curious if you have looked at club usage by members at all, what percent of your members used the club this quarter versus last quarter? Anyway to frame that? Thanks.

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

I don't know if I can answer all those specifically, but keep in mind, some of our new members signed up simply for same-day fresh or two-day dry. Same-day fresh, you have to be within a market -- you now, a trade area where there's a Costco. Two-day dry, you can be anywhere, I think, almost anywhere in the United States, and with Instacart, it's both United States and a good part of Canada now. And so, we have some members, if they weren't a member but they're signing up just to get two-day dry and they're not near a Costco, [Inaudible] say they're just buying those types of basic dry grocery items and that's it.

Generally speaking, what we've seen in any given member, whatever type of member, they buy more each year over the first few years of their membership. And then there's the age thing as well, the sweet spot for us is still 40 to 55 year olds as they've grown economically, grown family wise, and are not on the downside of that curve in terms of empty nesting and what have you. But I don't have any specifics beyond that to give you.

Paul Lejuez -- Citi -- Analyst

How about club usage?

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

Club usage, same thing. Again, I can tell you, I don't have anything specific, right in the last few months. But club, other than traffic, has improved greatly from its trough five months ago, not back to where it was pre-COVID. But one of the things that we see is that the typical member over the first three to five years is growing their total purchases, which is a combination of their basket and their frequency.

And it's -- clearly, when we can convert somebody to an executive member, they are buying more and shopping more frequently than that.

Paul Lejuez -- Citi -- Analyst

Got it. Thank you. Good luck.

Oliver Chen -- Cowen and Company -- Analyst

Hi, thank you. Richard, on the e-commerce frontier, it's been really impressive what you've done. What is some of the lower-hanging fruit that you see ahead there? And also, if you could brief us on the penetration now and how you might see that step change and where that will head in the future.

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

Well, I mean, the main lower penetration things are, if you go back three or four years ago, I don't think we had good email addresses for much more than a third of our member base and we didn't focus on that kind of stuff. Today, we have well over 60% and growing. We now require you when you sign up and more members are signing up online than in-store in general anyway. When you sign up, you sign up with an email address, so we're doing a lot more to collect and gather those email addresses and then communicating with them more often.

So that's probably the single-biggest low-hanging fruit. The other thing is, is we feel that we've been able to use emails, if you will, not only to drive e-commerce special promotions but also in-store special promotions. As well, the COVID, we we're pleasantly surprised by just the sheer increase in people using same-day fresh. Anecdotally, I can't tell you how many people have mentioned to me how they love it and they may very well be shopping same-day fresh or same-day whatever from their local supermarket as well.

But we've got a lot of great items on there and it's hitting a chord.

Oliver Chen -- Cowen and Company -- Analyst

And Richard, as we look to this holiday season, which is definitely like no other, what factors would you prioritize as how you're planning it as best you can differently this year versus others? And is the multi-vendor mailer in good shape? And are you going to leverage that a lot for holiday as well? I would love thoughts around dynamics of supply chain and marketing for holiday.

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

Well, the multi-vendor mailer is back and there may be a few items that we don't have because of certain supply limitations. But for the most part, it's completely back after, I think, two or three of those six or nine weeks of multi-vendor mailers, if you will, that we didn't do. The, uh, I think the biggest difference is, again, for the Christmas holidays is getting back to basics, but you're still going to see some hot exciting items at Costco. The -- again, as I mentioned, even on Halloween, we still have costumes.

I think we brought in something like 80% of what we would have normally brought in, 80% or 90%, and we're actually selling them. So we added some vendors over the last several months, given certain shortages. You know, one of the challenges is right now, we've had great numbers in electronics and white goods, notwithstanding the fact that the numbers would be better if there was greater supply. We all read about there are certain supply issues on laptops and computers and things like that on some of the gaming things, on some of the white goods, where there might be downstream shortage or at least some allocation of compressors.

So we're doing very well on that. We've added some different vendors in some cases. And I think -- I think the fact that we did so well this summer relative to what we had anticipated has given us the confidence to be still pretty aggressive going into the fall.

Oliver Chen -- Cowen and Company -- Analyst

Our last question on same-day fresh and the momentum there. What are the margins like and what are your thoughts about that margin and the take rate and also taking some of those capabilities in-house versus using the white label?

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

Well, at this juncture, we have a very good relationship who -- with other competitors, I'm sure, having a good relationship also with Instacart. There's a few other smaller ones that we're using. We're not necessarily looking to take that in-house at this juncture. But we are always looking at various third parties and we have good existing relationships, so we want to keep growing those as well.

Oliver Chen -- Cowen and Company -- Analyst

Thank you, best regards.

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

Thanks.

John Heinbockel -- Guggenheim Securities -- Analyst

Hey, Richard. So a couple of things in gross. If you -- even if you take out fresh food, right, it looks like the other three were up quite a bit. Maybe dive into a little bit similarities driving those three big categories versus what might be unique to each.

And then how sustainable is that, right? Because this, obviously, is one of the better core on cores we've seen in a while.

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

Sure. Well, look, first and foremost, there's -- well, I guess, two things. There's a little bit less promotional activity going on, and you think about TVs and electronics, those have been such a strong category, not just for Costco but in general. The manufacturers haven't been doing as many promotional things.

So -- and the other thing is, given just the sheer sales strength, when you're comping -- if we comped at whatever it was in August 14th and I don't have it in front of me, whatever, but in some of these categories that we talked about what was stronger, you're talking comps in the low to high 20s. When you got that kind of sales strength, you have very -- on a much smaller scale, you have less markdowns. So you've got a -- whatever your regular margin is on those categories, less -- a little bit less without a little bit of an offset from end of cycle and some of those cycles are 60, 90 days, by the way, on some of those SKUs. So that's helped you a little bit.

John Heinbockel -- Guggenheim Securities -- Analyst

And then on ancillary rights, you said 75% was gas and travel. Was gas the bulk of that? And if so, was gas more to be compare last year versus any decision you made, right, to take less margin? I imagine it's not bad to take less margin to try to drive traffic because the market's just not there, right?

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

I think in terms of less margin, that's more of our DNA. When things are really good, we're going to drive sales even further and do that. Or when things are good, we're going to -- we feel a little more comfortable doing the $2 an hour for another month, whatever it might be. But at the end of the day, there's probably less price competition out there today than there was a year ago and so we're able to maintain our fair margins.

John Heinbockel -- Guggenheim Securities -- Analyst

All right. And then lastly, what's the current thought process on two things; expanded BOPUS, which you haven't wanted to do for cost reasons? And in third tier membership, I don't know if it'd be a higher tier or a middle tier, but sort of segmenting that a little more.

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. Well, on buy online and pick up in store, we continue to look at what others do. We continue to scratch our head a little bit. It's not that we'll never do it, but it's not on the agenda for this week.

And as it relates to an additional tier of membership, again, I don't think that's on the top of the priority plate at this juncture given everything else that's going on.

John Heinbockel -- Guggenheim Securities -- Analyst

OK. Thanks.

Scott Mushkin -- R5 Capital -- Analyst

Hey, guys. Thank you for taking my question. So I guess I want to get back, Richard, to the e-commerce traffic mix and the comments that you've made prior about really wanting to get people into the club. If the pandemic shifts that, where you're going to see permanently traffic being an issue there, how are we supposed to -- how are we thinking about like impulse purchases and just the Costco model once we exit the pandemic, if this kind of sticks with omnichannel just being a much bigger piece of the pie overall?

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

Well, you know, first of all, keep in mind, if our online business was 5-ish percent a year ago and now it's 8-ish percent, that's a big delta in one year and it'll continue -- it'll probably continue to increase as a percentage from there. And that excludes the third-party Instacart type business, you know, the one-day grocery. And so, look, we've been pretty good at pivoting along the way and we recognize there's lots of attributes to value. The first and foremost is the great -- the lowest price on the greatest quality or quantity of goods of services and the trust that we've endeared with our members.

I think that we'll figure that out as we go along. We're -- we're not -- we may be occasionally stubborn on something, but we're not completely intransient if we see we need to do something. We've figured out how to do things in a little different way than others and we'll continue to do that.

Scott Mushkin -- R5 Capital -- Analyst

And as far as the pick up, I know I think you were quoted in a recent article on this. I mean, how are you thinking about pick up over time? And is there a way to bring that to -- bring that arrow into what you guys are doing without better economics? I know you've always been cautious about those economics.

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

Well, keep in mind, when third parties do it, their cost for picking, we believe, we don't know exactly what they are, but we believe based on our wages and benefits is less, and they've created a model that works with their density and everything else. They're not just buying and delivering from Costco, they're buying and delivering to others. So there are some economics in that model that makes sense. The -- our view also is, is there are some retailers that are doing it because they feel they have to.

You know, one of the things the article you're talking about is the article today. The one, in my view, I would disagree in the article is that we should be concerned because our sales have started slowing, which is the contrary. They're stronger than they've ever been in the last three months. So we don't have our head in the sand on it.

We look at it. We have people here that study it and maybe we'll surprise you one day, but at this juncture, we're not prepared to do that.

Scott Mushkin -- R5 Capital -- Analyst

All right. Hey, thanks for taking my questions. Appreciate it.

Rupesh Parikh -- Oppenheimer and Company Inc. -- Analyst

Good evening. Thanks -- thanks for taking my question. I guess, just two related questions on real estate. So as you look at your store growth for this year, what's the split between international and domestic? And also just given some of the challenges in brick-and-mortar, I'm mostly just curious if you're starting to see more opportunities on the real estate front.

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. I mean, I think our general view is, is that we still feel that we want to open -- looking at this year and the next five years, open somewhere between 20 and 25 a year net new units. About half of those, a little more than half will start by coming in the United States and that will trend over the five years to maybe being slightly over 50-50 in the U.S. to slightly under 50-50 in the U.S.

We still think we have plenty of opportunities in the U.S. It does take longer in certain other countries. I think we're just about ready to do a second unit in France. We had just opened our third unit in Spain after having opened our first unit in Spain, gosh, five years ago.

We have one unit in China with two planned for fiscal '22. We're now in fiscal '21, and so, some of these countries do take longer. But we are also putting a little bit more emphasis on that, where we've been successful and we think we can be successful. And -- but I think again, at the 40,000-foot level, if we did 20 to 25, a little more than half in the first couple of years is U.S.

and by year four or five or six, it'll probably be, instead of, 60-40 or 55-45 U.S., it will turn to be just the opposite.

Rupesh Parikh -- Oppenheimer and Company Inc. -- Analyst

Great. Thank you.

Scot Ciccarelli -- RBC Capital Markets -- Analyst

Thank you. Hi, guys. Actually, another store growth question. What is the limiting factor for you in terms of accelerating your store growth further? Like you've got a grand total of one in France and grand total of one in Spain, like -- and you've been there for five years.

Like it just seems to me like there could be a lot more store expansion if you really wanted to push it. And I guess, what I'm wondering is, what keeps you from accelerating that further?

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

I think there are a couple of things. First of all, I've always said that we're a very hands-on company. And one of the things we've learned when we've gone a little too fast, not to suggest one in five years is too fast, it's not. But -- and I remember in Japan, we got to 10 or 12 locations and then in about 18-month period, we opened eight or nine and we had a little bit of operating indigestion.

As it relates to France, it took us close to 10 years to get our first open. The level of people and entities that can appeal that process and fight you to keep you out is unbelievable. And again, in Spain, we actually have three, fourth this year. Generally speaking, if I had to look at various countries, we'd open five in the first five years, that would be relatively fast for us.

And -- but again, it gets back, I think, to getting that hands on and make sure that we feel comfortable how the market is doing. We're probably a little slower than we could be, but we feel good about it, and it's worked for us and we'll -- I think we'll continue to do that.

Scot Ciccarelli -- RBC Capital Markets -- Analyst

But Richard, that's on the international front. That makes sense. You've got to be comfortable with the market and supply chain, of course. But what about just in the U.S.? Like you're obviously comfortable with all the -- how to navigate kind of store openings and what kind of restrictions you might have? It just seems to me like if you've got a decent amount of white space.

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

Fair enough. Well, I think some of the white space gets better each year. If I look at even the Seattle market, there was a multiyear period where we didn't open any additional units and then we opened on the East side here, Redmond, and a couple of others and part of it is cannibalizing nearby units. And -- but no, we try to be relatively methodical and disciplined of kind of the returns that a new unit can generate, net of cannibalization.

And could we open 20 instead of 12 or 13 in the U.S.? Absolutely. But it's how fast the real estate people and the regional operations people get with our CEO to go through that process and --

Bob Nelson -- Senior Vice President, Financial Planning and Investor Relations

Finding the right properties.

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

Finding the right properties, yeah.

Bob Nelson -- Senior Vice President, Financial Planning and Investor Relations

Finding the right price.

Scot Ciccarelli -- RBC Capital Markets -- Analyst

Got it. OK. Thanks a lot, guys.

Mike Baker -- D.A. Davidson -- Analyst

Hi, thanks, guys, and it's getting late, so I'll be quick. But I wanted to ask you about the membership fee income up about five and change, I think, this quarter, which has been pretty consistent throughout the year. But I guess, how much of that do you think is from new members that you're picking up because of the pandemic? Some of your competitors are seeing big increases in new members from the pandemic. It's hard to tease that out from your numbers.

I mean, we compare this -- if we compare it to past MFI numbers but it's a little lumpy because of the fee increases. So any idea of what you're picking up in terms of new members because of the pandemic?

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

We don't disclose that. It's still a smaller percentage of the total. It's not a majority of the total.

Mike Baker -- D.A. Davidson -- Analyst

And does it surprise you that those membership numbers aren't accelerating more as you might see from some of your competitors?

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

You know, our view when we've looked at some of our competitors' numbers is partly because they have a much lower number of members per location than we do. And we -- that's what we -- that's our view. But the fact is, as we look at how penetrated we are in so many of our markets, I mean, we are, even in California, where we have 120, 130 units, I forgot how many units we have there, I believe we're north of 60% -- slightly north of 60% member household market share. In states like Oregon and Washington, we're -- we're well in excess of that.

So I think that's part of the issue in our view. We've got a lot of people already.

Mike Baker -- D.A. Davidson -- Analyst

Right. Yeah. Yeah, it makes sense. All right.

If I could ask one -- one follow-up on gas gallons sold, you said you're at 10% today. That's not 10% for the quarter, down 10%, that is, I believe, right? That's sort of a point in time. Did you mention how your gas gallons sold were for the -- as we go through the whole quarter?

Bob Nelson -- Senior Vice President, Financial Planning and Investor Relations

We didn't.

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

We did not. That is -- that's a more recent number in the last month, let's say. I mentioned that it may have been even in the end of Q3, which ended like May 10th or May whatever, around then, where we're like a minus 50.

Mike Baker -- D.A. Davidson -- Analyst

Right.

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

But my guess is we're somewhere in the low- to mid-teens for the last month.

Mike Baker -- D.A. Davidson -- Analyst

For the last month -- for quarter or for the last month?

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

The last month, low teens.

Mike Baker -- D.A. Davidson -- Analyst

OK. And so, the total quarter is somewhere in between those two numbers, presumably?

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

Yes. Yes.

Mike Baker -- D.A. Davidson -- Analyst

Got it. Great. Got it. Understood.

Thank you.

Bob Nelson -- Senior Vice President, Financial Planning and Investor Relations

Two more questions.

Peter Benedict -- Robert W. Baird and Company -- Analyst

Yeah. Hey, Richard. Just a question on how the product shortage issues that you guys have seen around COVID might be influencing your view on where you might go next in terms of vertical sourcing. I mean, I don't assume there's anything electronics or white goods, but has the experience in the last four or five months maybe bent the curve in terms of when certain initiatives might be pulled forward?

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

Well, in terms of vertical initiatives, we've got -- the last two or three years have been quite a bit, not only a bakery commissary that serves U.S. and Canada, just across the Canadian border, not only a second meat plant in Illinois versus the one we've had for many years in California, not only the poultry complex, and not only a couple of smaller produce initiatives we've got going on right now. And last but not even expected, but the acquisition of Innovel or what we now call Costco logistics. So we got our hands full with a lot of things right now.

I don't necessarily see. I think one of the things that we've learned from COVID, we have great relationships with large companies, both consumer product name companies and private label name companies doing literally multi hundreds of millions of dollars of one item. When there has been some shortage of supply, we've had to expand that vendor network a little bit. There are some instances, where given our sheer volume in Asia now, can we find a comparable manufacturer or an existing supplier that wants to do something over there? So I think there's some -- there'll be some ways to continue to reduce costs on key items.

But in terms of what's the next big vertical, I don't know if we know at this point.

Peter Benedict -- Robert W. Baird and Company -- Analyst

OK. No, that's fair. And then just last on the travel bookings, you had mentioned that you're starting to see a pick up there, but it's further out than normal. Can you give us maybe -- can you frame maybe what's normal and what you're kind of seeing right now? I thought that was interesting.

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

This is my definition of what I've understood previously at normal is, if you go back pre COVID, the majority of your bookings each day related to stuff in the next few months. Maybe a little further out for five months before Christmas or five months before the beginning of summer. Today, you've got people booking things out five and nine months, in some cases. Now there's two reasons; one, there's some great deals out there and two, in many instances, there's no cancellation charges.

And so, we'll have to wait and see and part of that will be dictated by -- we've actually sold and had some members go on some cruises of late, still a very small number. The car rental business has picked up a little bit better than the other, but still down relative to what it had been pre-COVID.

Peter Benedict -- Robert W. Baird and Company -- Analyst

OK. Great. Thanks so much.

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

Overall, yeah -- overall, and mind you, if we book something out nine months, we don't take it into revenue until it's -- the trip is taken. So even though business has improved in terms of what we show in our numbers, there's very little -- it's just starting to -- it's not -- first of all, it's not negative right now. You know, there are a few months there in April, May, June -- or April, May, certainly, where cancellation costs were greater than trips being taken.

Peter Benedict -- Robert W. Baird and Company -- Analyst

No, it makes sense. All right. Thanks, Richard.

Kelly Bania -- BMO Capital Markets -- Analyst

Hi, Richard. Thanks for taking our question. Just wanted to ask maybe a two-part question here. More and more retailers are talking a little bit about advertising maybe as a way to offset their lower margin e-commerce business.

And so I was curious, one, if you could talk about where are e-com margins, just with all the acceleration? And maybe just also remind us what bucket that is in your table? But then also just philosophically, how do you think about that, maybe any -- taking on any more ad revenue to your dotcom business. Thank you.

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

Well, we're taking on more ad revenue and we keep learning more about that as well, as we drive that business. And -- but overall, the margins, it's lower gross margins, part of that is category specific. You know, electronics, which is by far the largest single component of e-commerce, is a high single-digit margin. If you think about it, in the Costco warehouse, you've got fresh that's in the low double-digits you know.

Sometimes, a pre-teen or early teen and you've got, again, conversely electronics, which is mid to high. You also, as we try to drive the business in certain new categories like apparel, where you buy two items and get $5 off or whatever they're marketing or promotional item is, there's a lower realized margin on a given category in some of those categories versus online -- versus in-store. So overall, you also have less SG&A and I get back to what -- Costco has always been a top-line company. We're looking to grow at top line.

Certainly, the profitability of e-commerce has improved dramatically in the last year with these strong sales, but it's part of the ecosystem.

Unknown speaker

[Inaudible]

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

Oh, where is it in a matrix? It's in ancillary.

Kelly Bania -- BMO Capital Markets -- Analyst

It is in ancillary. OK.

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah.

Kelly Bania -- BMO Capital Markets -- Analyst

Thank you.

Laura Champine -- Loop Capital Markets -- Analyst

Just a quick one, Richard. You've managed to improve inventory turns or grow inventories slower than sales since the onset of COVID. I know that some of this has been supply chain issues or issues with certain SKU sourcing, but that seems to be clearing up. How long can you keep improving inventory turns at this pace?

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

Well, if we keep doing 14% sales for a while, but I'm saying that tongue-in-cheek because we -- if you go back to April and May, the inventory turn had come down, one of the reasons we were planning for additional capital -- working capital needs. I -- yeah, look, I think we've gotten to a point when we've enjoyed a turn based on how you calculate in the 12% to 13% range, when you get up to that range it's difficult to some extent as well. Gas helps it because we turn gas every day. Fresh foods helps it because we turn fresh foods every week or less.

I think about every week, maybe a little better than that. And the fact that we didn't have a big denigration on non-food items, which we had thought would be an offset to that, so it's helped a little bit right now. But if you ask me if I could just keep where we are right now, I'd say sure.

Laura Champine -- Loop Capital Markets -- Analyst

Got it. Thank you.

Unknown speaker

Hi, this is Blake on for Chris. Thanks for squeezing us in here. I was wondering if you'd comment at all on the extent to, you know, how much have existing customers you had before the pandemic that historically didn't buy general merchandise that are now shopping that category? How much of that example have you seen?

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. I don't know off the top of my head that, sorry.

Unknown speaker

OK. And then just lastly, can you talk about renewal rates and your expectations on those? Should we expect them to maybe creep higher, given -- given all the comp strength you're seeing now?

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. We -- sorry, you're zero for two. We -- we don't guide. No, we don't guide.

There are things that help the comp -- that help the renewal rate, getting people to executive, getting people to do our credit card. Some of the things we do now when you sign up online --

Bob Nelson -- Senior Vice President, Financial Planning and Investor Relations

Autobill.

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

Autobill. And so, those are things that help push it upward a little bit or yeah.

Bob Nelson -- Senior Vice President, Financial Planning and Investor Relations

[Inaudible]

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

The fact -- to the extent -- but conversely, if we ramped up internationally, and not that we are going to do that overnight. But if we ramped up internationally, you start -- in any new market or new -- the first few warehouses in a new country, you work on a much lower renewal rate to start with, but a much higher number of initial sign-ups because there's a lot looking at those. And so, all those things weigh in, we feel, so far that, you know, as soon as we show a minus 10th of a percent in the quarter, which knock on wood we haven't of late, people will worry what's going on. But our view is that we're hanging on to our members, we're getting them to -- we're -- in most countries, even in new countries, we've seen the trend to more often improve than not and so, I think we feel pretty good about that.

Unknown speaker

Got it. Thanks so much.

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

Why don't we take two more questions?

Greg Melich -- Evercore ISI -- Analyst

Hi, thanks. Richard, just one clarification and one question. Did you say e-commerce was 8% and then over 10%, including Instacart? And was that for the year or the quarter?

Bob Nelson -- Senior Vice President, Financial Planning and Investor Relations

The quarter.

Unknown speaker

Roughly.

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

The quarter and roughly.

Greg Melich -- Evercore ISI -- Analyst

Yes, 8-ish and 10-ish, got it. And then --

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, it's -ish.

Greg Melich -- Evercore ISI -- Analyst

So on traffic, I guess that was my follow-up. You talked a lot about and it's nice to see the U.S. traffic come back through the quarter. Could you help us understand why international traffic remains negative and if there's any outlier countries driving that? Or is really the U.S.

the outlier with traffic and would it come back? And if you're concerned that that could influence the renewal rates in those international markets? Thanks.

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

Well, no, Canada is the outlier internationally. You know, mind you, if -- you know, U.S. is a little over 70% of our company's sales, Canada is around 10%, maybe --

Bob Nelson -- Senior Vice President, Financial Planning and Investor Relations

15%.

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

15%? I'm sorry, 15%. And so, you've got other international being less than --

Unknown speaker

It's been [Inaudible]

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

There have been more restrictions in Canada. Australia also, there have been more lockdowns of late, but Canada, we have no direct warehouse competition in Canada. We've seen their traffic --

Bob Nelson -- Senior Vice President, Financial Planning and Investor Relations

More negative with [Inaudible]

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, more negative with the basket even bigger than the U.S. So we still got them buying and we've seen that improve also.

Bob Nelson -- Senior Vice President, Financial Planning and Investor Relations

[Inaudible]

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

It's -- that negative has been reduced. So hopefully, that will continue as well. Trends-wise, the last four months have been, you know, on the up and up.

Greg Melich -- Evercore ISI -- Analyst

Got it. So the trends are in the right direction, it's just taking longer for those country-specific reasons?

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

It went further down, to start with, too. I mean, I think even I'm shooting from the hip here, but even several months ago, if the U.S. was a minus 5% traffic, Canada was a minus double-digit traffic.

Greg Melich -- Evercore ISI -- Analyst

Right. Got it.

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

Great. Thanks a lot. Good luck.

Robert Moskow -- Credit Suisse -- Analyst

Hi, thanks for having me on the call. I wanted to know if you're noticing any regional differences in terms of how consumers are behaving during the pandemic. You know, with infection rates are rising in certain states. There's threat more -- you know, I don't know if they'll fully go to lockdowns or not.

But do you see any differences in terms of how they're getting ready for Halloween or worried about trick-or-treating or anything like that? And how are you responding to that?

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

I -- I can't be specific -- I tell you, I can't be specifically about Halloween. The only -- if I look back over the last several months, the only thing that we saw was when certain states unlocked more quickly, we saw a little pick up there faster, you know, earlier because people were getting out faster, some of those states that did that. Other than that, we haven't seen anything dramatic.

Bob Nelson -- Senior Vice President, Financial Planning and Investor Relations

I would say, honestly, too, pandemic has progressed, I think we're --

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

Right and Bob makes a good point here. I think -- and we're all a little guilty of this. As the pandemic has progressed, we're all hopefully [Audio gap]

Robert Moskow -- Credit Suisse -- Analyst

Hello? Yeah, hello?

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, we hear you.

Robert Moskow -- Credit Suisse -- Analyst

Oh, you can hear me now. I thought I hang up on you, sorry.

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

I think as the pandemic has continued, people have gotten a little more comfortable, hopefully, still maintaining the safety protocols, but going out more often and that's helped us with the numbers pick up a little bit as well. And overall, again, anecdotally, we feel that people feel more comfortable coming into a place where masks are required, where the place is -- the physical spaces are larger with more cubic feet of open air, if you will. So I think those things have probably helped us. But the only real difference we saw was during those couple of months where some states opened up a little faster than others.

Robert Moskow -- Credit Suisse -- Analyst

OK. Does that mean net-net, as reopenings eventually improve, that is a net positive for your business in 2021?

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

Well, that -- it's a net positive but we don't know, does that also mean as people eat out more frequently, they're going to buy less food, fresh food, or food items at supermarkets and Costcos? There's probably some different offsets there. Again, I -- we believe that some of the things that we've picked up through this pandemic, in part because, you know, a lot of these non-food discretionary categories and big-ticket categories, some of that's going to be sticky. And once they've shopped and had a good experience at Costco and a great value to hopefully continue that.

Robert Moskow -- Credit Suisse -- Analyst

OK, and thanks so much.

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

OK. Well, thank you, everyone. Have a good day, and we're around. Have a good day.

