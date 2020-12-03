DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Q3 2021 Earnings Call

, 4:30 p.m. ET

Annie Leschin -- Head of Investor Relations

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to DocuSign's third quarter fiscal-year '21 earnings conference call. On the call with me today, we have DocuSign's CEO, Dan Springer; and CFO, Cynthia Gaylor. The press release announcing our third-quarter results was issued earlier today and is posted on our Investor Relations website.

Before we get started, I'd like everyone to know that we plan to participate virtually in a few events in the upcoming weeks: the UBS Global TMT Virtual conference on December 7, the Needham Virtual Growth Conference on January 11 and the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference on January 12. As other events come up, we'll make additional announcements. Now let me remind everyone that some of our statements on today's call are forward-looking. We believe our assumptions and expectations related to these forward-looking statements are reasonable, but they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results or performance to be materially different.

In particular, our expectations around the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial conditions and results of operations are subject to change. Please read and consider the risk factors in our filings with the SEC with the content of this call. Any forward-looking statements are based on our assumptions and expectations to date. And except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these statements in light of future events or new information.

During this call, we will present GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation expenses, employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions, amortization of acquired intangible assets, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs from our notes, acquisition-related expenses and as applicable, other special items. In addition, we provide non-GAAP weighted average share count and information regarding free cash flows and billings. These non-GAAP measures are not intended to be considered in isolation from, as substitute for or superior to, our GAAP results.

We encourage you to consider all measures when analyzing our performance. For information regarding our non-GAAP financial information, the most directly comparable GAAP measures and a quantitative reconciliation of those figures, please refer to today's earnings press release, which can again be found on our website at investor.docusign.com. I'd now like to turn the call over to Dan. Dan?

Dan Springer -- Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Annie. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our third-quarter earnings call. It's hard to believe that we're almost at the end of 2020 and just how challenging the year has been for so many people. Many companies, including DocuSign, are still working remotely, collaborating virtually and balancing multiple demand.

However, we've also seen the critical role that innovation can play at a time like this and how technology can help people adapt in the wake of the pandemic. As COVID-19 has accelerated the digital transformation of key business and agreement processes, DocuSign has become an increasingly essential cloud software platform. The last few quarters of heightened demand have offered a glimpse into the long-term growth opportunity we have. I want to share more on that with you today, so I'll focus my comments in three main areas: one, strength of Q3's results; two, why we believe today's Agreement Cloud customers will grow with us over the long term; and three, the strength of our product development engine and partner ecosystem.

So Q3 was another exceptional quarter for us. We saw results significantly outperformed this quarter with billings growth of 63% year over year and revenue growth of 53% year over year, leading to record levels of profitability. Our international business also showed substantial strength with revenue up 77% year over year, now representing only 20% of our total revenue. We landed 73,000 new customers, bringing our total to nearly 822,000 worldwide.

And our customers expanded their use of DocuSign at the highest levels we've seen to date, yielding a net revenue retention rate of 122%. These results reflect how the team has executed with excellence amid the ongoing challenges. They also showcased the continued tailwinds for the expansion of eSignature as the first step in the adoption of the Agreement Cloud. Overall, the response to COVID-19 has caused organizations to accelerate their digital transformation efforts by two, three, four years or more.

They've seen that remote work can be even more productive, and the digital agreement processes are fast becoming business as usual. Let me share more on how our customers are doing that today. One example is an international e-commerce customer. To ensure their business processes could keep pace with the growth driven by the pandemic, they deployed DocuSign CLM in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, the U.K.

and the U.S. By automating contract management for more than 1,500 different agreements with vendors and partners, they are lowering risks, costs and errors. Another example is one of our large U.S. public school districts.

They needed to adapt quickly to help tens of thousands of employees and over 300,000 students to teach and learn remotely. By partnering with DocuSign, they completed federal funding forms electronically and launched a virtual back-to-school program. And they're now planning hundreds of use cases to support other future needs. One more example is a large U.S.

insurance customer. As part of the response to COVID-19, the company expanded into several new eSignature use cases, which drove nearly 100,000 additional transactions over just the past seven months. As I alluded to earlier, the insurer believes this will become business as usual from here on in. This last point reinforces something that history has taught us at DocuSign.

When customers go from paper-based processes to digital agreement processes, they do not go back. We believe that trend will hold when the pandemic subsides, and the DocuSign's value will persist no matter how the future of work unfolds. We're not waiting for the future, though, as we continue to innovate across the entire Agreement Cloud suite. In September, we launched an important new product called DocuSign Analyzer.

Imagine receiving a new contract from a vendor and having risks automatically flagged, like a bad indemnification clause or the absence of a clause you'd normally expect. Analyzer makes this possible, thanks to the legal AI technology we acquired with Seal Software earlier this year. It's a fantastic timesaver for legal teams and their business stakeholders. it can also integrate with DocuSign CLM, helping to automatically route work differently depending on Analyzer's output, sending a high-risk contract to a more senior legal approver, for example.

I'm pleased with how quickly we've been able to apply Seal's technology in this new and exciting way. Speaking of acquisitions, we talked last quarter about Liveoak Technologies and how that would accelerate our efforts with DocuSign Notary. We are on track to deliver the beta version of the product before the end of this fiscal year. This will enable a notary transaction to occur entirely over video with the notary and participants all in different places.

It will also complement our existing capacity to support in-person and video conference-based notarization in the U.S. and the witnessing approach commonly used in the U.K. and EMEA. Our partner ecosystem was another area of strength and growth for Q3.

As a reminder, this ecosystem includes ISVs that integrate DocuSign into their own solutions, systems integrators that build practices around the Agreement Cloud and resellers to drive sales reach for us globally. We continue to see overall traction with our more than 350 ISV integrations, including those announced in Q3 with Slack and with Workplace from Facebook. These follow a familiar pattern for us to make DocuSign available wherever business gets done. And with our recent momentum, we continue to see new partners join our ecosystem at a healthy clip.

There's also been increased interest from SIs looking to build out Agreement Cloud practices that attach to their existing Salesforce, Oracle, SAP and Workday practices, thereby embedding DocuSign even deeper into critical front- and back-office business processes. Lastly are resellers, including the likes of Kerasoft, Ingram Micro and Insight, to name just a few, are seeing heightened demand for DocuSign, too, helping to drive sales through that channel. A great proof point is that Salesforce, as part of its revenue cloud business, will now resell DocuSign Gen for Salesforce CPQ Plus, a product that generates agreements for sales growth. This creates incredible scale and reach and typically leads to customers looking to DocuSign for broader agreement automation and CLM initiatives.

So to wrap up my comments today. This is the third quarter in a row that we've had these significant levels of growth. This acceleration in demand is laying the foundation for future expansion across the Agreement Cloud. And while substantial global, social and economic challenges undoubtedly remain, we believe we're still just scratching the surface of our long-term opportunity.

Before handing it over to Cynthia to walk you through our Q3 results in more detail, I want to share one other great piece of news. Kayne Hayes, the CEO of Gateway Health, has joined our board of directors. I am thrilled to have Kayne providing strategic counsel to DocuSign and to me, especially given his track record in financial services and healthcare, two of our large verticals. So that's it for me.

Cynthia, over to you.

Cynthia Gaylor -- Chief Financial Officer

Great. Thanks, Dan, and thank you all for joining us today. As Dan mentioned, our Q3 execution was strong, highlighted by our eSignature offerings, which drove the vast majority of our performance, as customers continue to accelerate their digital initiatives. Total revenue increased 53% year over year to $383 million, while billings increased 63% year over year to $440 million.

Subscription revenue increased 54% year over year to $367 million. We saw strength across the business from geographies, verticals and customer types to new additions, renewals and upsells. International revenue reached $76 million in the third quarter or 20% of total revenue. Our international business grew over 77% year over year, reflecting our continued growth across geographies.

This quarter, we nearly tripled our new and direct customer additions compared to Q3 last year with nearly 73,000 total new customers, of which approximately 14,000 were direct customers. This brings our total installed base to nearly 822,000 customers worldwide, an increase of 46% over last year. We ended the quarter with 113,000 direct customers, a 64% increase. We saw further expansions and upsells from our existing customer base, leading to record dollar net retention of 122% for the quarter.

Customers with an annual spend greater than $300,000 grew 35% year over year, totaling 542 customers. Total non-GAAP gross margin and subscription gross margin for the third quarter were 79% and 84%, respectively, consistent with the year ago level. Non-GAAP operating expenses totaled $253 million or 66% of total revenue in the quarter compared with $180 million or 72% of total revenue in the third quarter of last year. Non-GAAP operating profit was $49 million or 13% operating margin in the quarter compared to $17 million or a 7% operating margin in the third quarter of last year.

Non-GAAP net income was $46 million in the third quarter compared with $21 million in the third quarter last year. We ended the quarter with 5,364 employees, an increase of 44% over the same quarter last year. We exited the third quarter with nearly $676 million in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investments. Operating cash flow in the third quarter was $57 million.

This compares with negative $2 million in the same quarter a year ago. Free cash flow came in at $38 million for the quarter. This compares with a negative $14 million a year ago. We expect our cash flow to continue to vary quarter-to-quarter due to the seasonality of our billing cycle and expenses.

Now on to our guidance. Amidst the ongoing macro uncertainties, we have seen tremendous demand for our products this year as businesses have accelerated their digital initiatives and moved quickly to adapt to the new environment. While we expect the digital-first trend to continue into the future and drive DocuSign's growth at scale, the peak growth rates in any given quarter may not be sustained indefinitely. That being said, DocuSign's value proposition remains strong, whether customers begin using our product before or after the pandemic began.

We don't see customers going back to pen and paper. For the fourth quarter and the fiscal year, we anticipate total revenue of $404 million to $408 million in Q4 and $1.426 billion to $1.43 billion for fiscal '21. Of this, we expect subscription revenue of $384 million to $388 million in Q4 and $1.355 billion to $1.359 billion for fiscal '21. For billings, we expect $512 million to $522 million in Q4 and $1.7 billion to $1.71 billion for fiscal '21.

We expect non-GAAP gross margin to be 78% to 80% for both Q4 and fiscal '21. For non-GAAP operating expenses, we expect sales and marketing in the range of 42% to 44% of revenue for Q4 and 44% to 46% for fiscal '21, R&D in the range of 14% to 16% for Q4 and 13% to 15% for fiscal '21, and G&A in the range of 9% to 11% for Q4 in fiscal '21. For Q4 non-GAAP interest and other, we expect $1 million of expense to $1 million of income. And for fiscal '21, we expect $3 million to $5 million of non-GAAP interest and other income.

We expect a tax provision of approximately $2 million to $3 million for Q4 and $7 million to $8 million for fiscal '21. Finally, we expect fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 205 million to 210 million for Q4 and 200 million to 205 million for fiscal '21. In closing, Q3 had strong results and execution across the board, and we are off to a solid start in Q4. On a personal note, my first quarter as CFO has been incredible.

And I'd like to express my personal gratitude and excitement to be working alongside Dan and the entire DocuSign team in this new capacity. I feel fortunate to have had a front-row seat as a Board member over the last few years and could not be more impressed and humbled by the team's dedication and focus on our customers, our differentiated product portfolio and remarkable execution in these extraordinary times. Today, I may be more energized by the tremendous long-term opportunity in front of us. Thank you again for joining us today.

And now I'd like to open up the call to questions. Operator?

Questions & Answers:

Operator

[Operator instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Sterling Auty with J.P. Morgan. You may proceed with your question.

Sterling Auty -- J.P. Morgan -- Analyst

Thanks. Welcome, Cynthia, to your first earnings call. Just one question from my side, and it's the one that I get most from investors at the moment, and that is how much of your revenue growth is being impacted by existing customers that are either coming back to buy more envelopes or per seat pricing where they hit that level of reasonable volume and then they have to really kind of come in and either buy envelopes or upsell? So if you can maybe quantify or characterize how much of that benefit. And when they do buy, what are they buying? So are they going through a multiyear or just a bigger batch of envelopes? That would be great.

Thank you.

Dan Springer -- Chief Executive Officer

Yes. Sterling. I think the way to think about this is it's a little bit of all of the above, first off, right? And if you think about our model, which is a capacity model, so it's not like an overage model when you see in some businesses. So people are buying capacity.

And oftentimes, it happens just as you articulated, if we'll come back and they say, "We've used up our capacity, and we need to renew." Or sometimes before they get to that point, they've used up at the volume level that they've sort of contracted with us to use. And they need to sort of true that up early, and we'll work with them to do an early renewal. And I think what we're seeing right now more than ever is that because people are putting more and more existing customers of their business processes on with DocuSign. They're more rapidly getting to a place where they've used up that capacity.

They might have planned it as a three-year growth, and at the end of a year and a half or two, they're now at that new level. So they're coming back to us saying, "We want to renew and up the volume." Some people do buy by seats, as you said. Most people buy message capacity when we're talking about our eSignature business, which, of course, is still the largest part of our business. But even if someone does buy on a seat basis, we have a reasonable use per seat.

So in the end, I think the right way to think about the business is it is volume. It is the capacity of agreements they're putting through the system is what drives that increase in demand, which then leads them to up the contract with us. So that's kind of what's happening. And my sense about it is it's really the faster adoption that's driving this that's coming from people putting more and more of their use cases on to DocuSign.

Sterling Auty -- J.P. Morgan -- Analyst

Got it. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Stan Zlotsky with Morgan Stanley. You may proceed with your question.

Stan Zlotsky -- Morgan Stanley -- Analyst

Perfect. Thank you so much. I wanted to dig in for a second on just the adoption of the broader Agreement Cloud. What are you guys seeing as far as the ability to upsell the entire Agreement Cloud beyond just eSignatures, so things like SpringCM, Seal, into your rapidly growing installed base? And then I have a quick follow-up.

Dan Springer -- Chief Executive Officer

Let me give you a sense of the arc we've had, Stan, over the last year. If you recall, when we finished Q4 last year, the message we had was there was a fairly significant acceleration in particularly CLM, which was the major additional Agreement Cloud product we had at that time. And we were quite excited to see that coming into the new year. And at the beginning of Q1, we saw that trend continuing.

After COVID sort of hit and halfway through our first quarter, we saw a fairly significant change. We saw customers coming back to us saying, "Yes. Long term, we want to be Agreement Cloud companies. But right now, we've got some critical use cases that we need to get up for signature." And so we saw this dramatic acceleration on the signature side of the business and some slowing of deals and some slowing of those transactions of people who were working with us on the CLM side.

I think we've seen the same thing throughout the year. And in the last quarter or so, though, we started to see that coming back. So things like the Seal Software, things like CLM, those are now businesses that are returning to the levels we would have expected if it hadn't been for COVID. And we think CIOs and other business leaders are fundamentally — had a reaction upfront, which was, "I can only work on my critical projects." Remember, they were, just like DocuSign, having to go to a work from home setting and they weren't in their offices.

And so larger and more complex projects that require a systems integrator or at least some sort of statement of work, those got pushed out a little bit. Now people are coming back and saying those are critical to our future. And so the Agreement Cloud is right back where we want it to be in terms of top of mind with our customers. And I'll just give you a quick example.

I had a call this morning with a very large customer of ours. And they said, "Hey, we're super excited to be now reaccelerating our plans to roll out CLM." While they had been dramatically increasing their signature usage over the course of the year, they said, "Now is the time. We're ready to reaccelerate with CLM." And I think that's what we're going to see throughout the next few quarters.

Stan Zlotsky -- Morgan Stanley -- Analyst

Perfect. That makes a lot of sense. And maybe a quick follow-up on international. 77% growth, very nice acceleration in that segment of the business, and Mike now going to be at the helm of it.

What are you guys seeing as far as the dynamics in international, in rest of the world versus the U.S.?

Dan Springer -- Chief Executive Officer

Well, I think there's a couple of thoughts I have. And then, Cynthia, chime in with your perspectives on what you're seeing. The first piece is — remember, it's a much smaller number. So we expect international to grow fast or coming off a smaller base.

We also expect it to grow faster because we have more levers there relative to the U.S. business in that we have additional countries that we are not in. And we have countries that we're very early in that we see an opportunity to really accelerate. That's, I think, what you saw in this last quarter is that a lot of the execution efforts we've been putting in place over the last several quarters have really come out very nicely in this quarter and popping up to 20%, which is a really important milestone for us.

So I still see that happen. I think you're going to see more of the same. You're going to see us doing more in our non-focus eight countries, which are the newer ones that we'll be entering, primarily using digital as an opportunity to get there in a really efficient way. And then in the existing core eight, I think you're going to see an opportunity for us to just U.S.

and the other seven to really leverage the investments we've made in people and processes, investing ahead of that big opportunity for both countries that are substantial with us already, like you might see in a place like the U.K. or Canada or earlier like Germany and Japan. We see opportunities for both of those. So I think you're going to see a really exciting opportunity to continue growth there.

Stan Zlotsky -- Morgan Stanley -- Analyst

Perfect. Thank you so much.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Bhavan Suri with William Blair. You may proceed with your question.

Bhavan Suri -- William Blair and Company -- Analyst

Thank you. Thanks for taking my question. And Cynthia, good to chat and work with you again. It's a pleasure.

I guess let me touch on something that maybe Stan and Sterling touched on in a different fashion. I think you made it pretty clear, and we all get it. No one's going back to pen and paper. But the growth and the acceleration of this has been phenomenal.

And I guess, do you feel like demand was pulled forward? And how should we think — I know you're not getting guidance, but how should we think about next year, if we did see this acceleration pull forward verticals that may have been slower to adopt accelerating it? How do we sort of handicap or think about that? And then I've got a longer-term question.

Dan Springer -- Chief Executive Officer

Good. It might be good to have Cynthia chat a little bit about sort of the timing, particularly in Q3 and how we saw that play out versus Q4 and going forward. And before that, let me just give you sort of a high-level perspective. The way I would think about it is TAM-based.

So I would start off and say, just talk about signature for a second. When we talk about the sort of $25 billion TAM, that was the same number we've been using since the IPO, and we continue to see that as a really good metric for seeing the opportunity. So as fast as we are penetrating against that TAM, I think it's growing as fast. We're still in very early innings.

And then when we're opening up the rest of the Agreement Cloud TAM, which is in the order of magnitude of almost doubling that, then we think to ourselves, we're actually not even keeping up with the TAM opportunity, which is a high-class problem to have. And so my view on it is that we've seen is not so much a pulling forward of demand but therefore now won't happen in the future, but that we're looking at the long game of all of that market opportunity to penetrate. We're just executing at a higher rate today. And so we've accelerated that growth not because we're sort of robbing from the future, but we're just getting closer toward that $25 billion TAM opportunity.

And with our revenue being under a couple of billion and us having such a dramatic market share lead, I mean, such a big portion of the total market, it gives you a sense that I think we can continue to grow at very attractive rates well into the future.

Cynthia Gaylor -- Chief Financial Officer

Yes. And I would just add to that. I mean Q3 was really strong, and we saw broad-based demand across the customer base, whether it was in new customers or the expansions and upsells. And so I think, as Dan said, when you think about the TAM and the market penetration, we're really just scratching the surface.

And the kind of new customer growth that we're seeing really creates the foundation for kind of future expansions and upsells kind of across the platform, which we're pretty excited about. That being said, I do want to point out, Q3 was exceptionally strong. And we did see early renewals and expansions and timing of deals that made some of the metrics in Q3 particularly strong on a relative basis year on year. And so just something to consider kind of as you look to the future.

Bhavan Suri -- William Blair and Company -- Analyst

Got you. Got you. No. That's really helpful.

And I guess maybe stepping back a little bit. You touched on AI, and Dan you and I have talked about this over the years, just about sort of the broad opportunity. You explained sort of Seal and sort of some of the ability to read contracts. As you think about the amount of data you have, do you think, I guess to a point where you start doing sort of even deeper contract analysis? The point of, hey, you've got a contract for x number of seats.

You may not realize it, but you actually exceeded it or you haven't met it, actually drilling into some of the numerical data in the contracts and then sort of either flagging it. And that's just one example. But I'd love to understand how deep, you think the AI ultimately gets and the use cases because that obviously ends up being a whole analytics TAM and a contract TAM that we aren't including today.

Dan Springer -- Chief Executive Officer

Yes. It's a great way to think about it. I think the way we have traditionally thought about the first phase of AI was things like the Analyzer product I described earlier, which said this now gives legal and business teams the ability to very quickly and efficiently understand where there are sort of outlier clauses or things they should pay particular attention to. But I actually think the more exciting part about AI is where you're going with your question, which is once we have through a CLM that's enhanced with our AI capabilities, now companies have the ability to really learn about their business and make intelligent insights about their business based on that body of contracts that they have.

One of my favorite examples, we see certain institutions saying, "I want to understand my risk better by understanding whether or not I have a whole bunch of contracts that are relevant to a particular sort of cost of something," as an example. We see this with companies in the chemicals industries that say, "Oil prices are hugely important to my business across a variety of contracts. Have I had a way to look across all of them and be thoughtful about what the puts and takes on that so I can understand the risk and implication to my business by a move in that commodity price." So that's where I think the really exciting place comes. And I think you're right.

I don't think we've sort of looked at that in our existing TAM because I don't think anyone has really built that market to help people do that analysis across all of their agreements. And so I think it is a part of our exciting future.

Bhavan Suri -- William Blair and Company -- Analyst

That's helpful. Thanks, guys. Congrats.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Alex Zukin with RBC. You may proceed with your question.

Alex Zukin -- RBC Capital Markets -- Analyst

Thanks to all of you. Cynthia, I'll add congratulations, and Dan for you as well. I've got kind of two big-picture questions. Dan, if you think about — I mean going back to kind of Sterling's question around even the bonds, the biggest question people have is around the durability of growth.

And you've done a great job, I think, talking about some of the longer-duration tailwinds to your business. How should we think around the puts and takes of certain verticals that may have surprisingly strong capacity increases this year that maybe are difficult comps for next year or the opposite, verticals that have come back that you expect to actually sustain some of that capacity growth? Or is it as simple as we're starting to see a baton passing from eSignature to CLM that you see sustaining growth next year? Then I've got a quick follow-up.

Dan Springer -- Chief Executive Officer

Yes. And I think it's a really interesting question. When we look at it from a vertical standpoint, first, as we've mentioned before, some of our strongest verticals, and that would include financial services, both banking and insurance, that would include healthcare life sciences. Increasingly, government is one.

We've had a lot of enthusiasm about this year as well. They've actually performed incredibly well in this time period for us. Some of the verticals that weren't as big for us that you would expect to have been hurt, of course, were. We saw that with some small businesses.

We definitely saw it with travel and hospitality, where people had to sort of put on hold virtually everything as they really needed to retrench. So when you think about it going forward, I don't expect there to be a significant rotation out of our strong industries. I mean the verticals, again, when we talk about financial services, we talk about healthcare life sciences, I think they're going to be very strong for us next year as well. The government strength we saw this year, I think we expect to continue into the year as well.

Whether there'll be some bounce back with some of the things like travel and hospitality that were hurt, maybe some energy businesses as well, I think the answer is probably, but I don't know what that cycle time is. I don't know whether in the first quarter or second quarter or maybe it's a couple of quarters post vaccine. I'm not sure how that plays out exactly. But I don't think that will be as significant a driver as the second piece you talked about.

And so Cynthia just alluded to this in her comment. But if you talk about — we've been adding such a significant number of new customers on the direct side of our business, 14,000 this quarter, it was 10,000 in each of Q1 and Q2. Those are primarily people coming in with eSignature only because they needed to get those use cases up and running. They had a really important priority for their business in this really challenging time.

Those are companies that we are going to aggressively be working a year from now to come back and say, "Hey, we want to talk to you in your renewal discussions around what additional use cases we have for signature. But also let us tell you a little more about the DocuSign Agreement Cloud and how that's going to transform your business in a way you might not even have thought about when you became a signature customer." So that's the place where I think we'll see a bigger opportunity to really maintain substantial growth that Cynthia described.

Alex Zukin -- RBC Capital Markets -- Analyst

Perfect. And then an even bigger-picture question, if I might. If you think about other platforms, software platforms that have taken off during this pandemic, like Zoom as an example, one of the things we're most excited about there is this notion of becoming a potential powering a marketplace. And I look at your business where you have a lot of network effects.

Is there a way to also create or seed the marketplace for services where you start powering and even, to some extent, monetizing and adding value to both sides of the transaction?

Dan Springer -- Chief Executive Officer

Yes. It's super interesting, as you said, big-picture question. So when everyone gets newly introduced to DocuSign, and I'll put myself in that category four years ago, one of the exciting things is thinking about all the possible places you could take this business, and some because of the power of the data that was referred to earlier, but also the network effect that you're sort of describing and what could be a marketplace environment. So let me be really clear.

We're a software company. We sell software to companies that use it to run their business. It's their customers, it's their customers' data. We don't really think about that as information that's ours to sort of play with.

So that said, we do believe there are probably interesting opportunities where our customers over time could get comfortable with us saying, "Hey, we want to monetize some of what's happened here in a different way." But I don't want to give you the sense that that's like a priority for us today. We look at the core business we have and we look again at a very large TAM. We need to execute for the next several years to achieve our goals of getting to $5 billion of revenue. And then after that, we're going to be talking about $10 billion in revenue.

That's all going to be very achievable based on our current business model. So it's not that we're not interesting people here with interesting ideas about the expansion opportunities you're describing. I just want to be clear. That's not part of the core business today.

We are a software company. We serve our customers when they buy software from us. And that will be, I believe, the primary thing we do for the years to come.

Alex Zukin -- RBC Capital Markets -- Analyst

Awesome. Great to hear, Dan. We'll hold you to that $10 billion target. Thanks again.

Dan Springer -- Chief Executive Officer

Any day now. Any day now.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Karl Keirstead with UBS. You may proceed with your question.

Karl Keirstead -- UBS -- Analyst

Thank you. Maybe one for Dan, one for Cynthia. Dan, if I could go back to the question of the upsell of the broader Agreement Cloud or CLM suite, you gave some good color. But I'm wondering if you could quantify it a little bit.

For instance, is there any way that you could quantify what portion of new ACV might be from this versus eSignature or the portion of your largest 100 customers that you've successfully upsold the broader Agreement Cloud into? Anything that might more specifically let us know how far along that journey you are, as exciting as it is?

Dan Springer -- Chief Executive Officer

Yes. Yes. It's still pretty early in that journey. We're in a position right now where if you look at our financials, it's going to be a while before, I believe, the non-signature part of our business will be meaningful enough to sort of warrant that kind of breakout.

Now when we've done acquisitions, like what we did with Spring on the CLM side and what we do with Seal, we sort of share what kind of the revenue was in those businesses. And if you recall, they're very, very small relative to a business that's past $1 billion last year. And before long, we'll be hitting $2 billion. So those are just really, really small at this point in time.

The challenge is initially, I thought it would be sooner when we'd be having that conversation. But the reality is with this reacceleration of signature that's occurred this year — I mean we start off — really clear, we start have every conversation with a customer today saying, "We want to talk to you about the doc in Agreement Cloud." That's every new customer as well as each customer we come in to talk about renewal. But we've also, this year, more than ever, when we finished that sort of explanation and articulation of the power of that Agreement Cloud vision, most of them this year have said, "That's fantastic, and I look forward to doing that, but I need some signature today." As I tell our salespeople, there's only one answer to that question, which is, "Yes, ma'am." or "Yes, sir. We've got signature for you today." And so I think you're going to see that, that is going to be the reality of the next, I would say, several quarters.

We're still seeing this demand that's just so strong on signature. And it's almost hard for the folks that are CLM-focused or Seal-focused to sort of get attention to keep up with that rate. So Cynthia, you can give a perspective on your thoughts on when we be in a position to talk about that further. But I just don't think we can really quantify it yet because it's still so small.

Karl Keirstead -- UBS -- Analyst

Yes. Got it. OK. And maybe this next question is to Cynthia.

And Cynthia, you're probably going to dodge it. I understand. But one of the issues with DocuSign shares is that you're about to face some very tough comps, starting in Q1 next year. So I'm sure you don't want to give guide on this call, but is there any framework you can provide? Should we think about sort of a return to pre-COVID sequential growth rates as a starting point to model next year? Is there any framework you could provide before maybe giving more formalized guidance, I presume, on the next call?

Cynthia Gaylor -- Chief Financial Officer

Yes. That's right. And thank you for the question. But we'll be giving guidance for next year on our Q4 call.

I think what you've observed, though, is we will have tough compares going into next year. And even in Q4, our Q4 last year was very strong, and it was a significant quarter on its own. So I would expect going into next year, we'll be looking at kind of the guidance, and we'll be looking across the metric. And as you know, we guide to what we see.

And so we'll have that conversation next quarter when we chat with you all.

Karl Keirstead -- UBS -- Analyst

Yeah. I get it. Thank you, both.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Scott Berg with Needham & Company. You may proceed with your question.

Unknown speaker

This is Alex on for Scott. Thanks for taking my question. As you look back over the last two quarters, has either the composition of the initial purchase or the channel that the customers are coming through changed meaningfully? Or have deals been coming in similarly to what pre-pandemic compositions were? Or was there just a larger quantity of them that's been happening?

Dan Springer -- Chief Executive Officer

Yes. I can tell you, the deals that we have coming in have had a higher focus on signature in the last few quarters. And as I mentioned before, we saw that it was growing for the rest of the Agreement Cloud, going up through Q4 of last year and into the beginning of Q1 this year. And then signature has just been explosive for all the good reasons we've already talked about.

And so I would say there's been an increase in that mix in that direction. But I would say the rest of the Agreement Cloud has sort of been holding its own. It just hasn't been growing its share the way it had been growing substantially, again, off a very, very small base but growing its position there. And then from the standpoint of the channels, we've been investing a lot in the digital channel versus the direct sales channel.

It's still about 15% of our revenue or almost 90% of our customers. And I think that we've seen real strength there, and I think we're going to continue to see strength. And we're going to — you're going to see us talking in the future about the investments we want to make to move even more and more of our customer new acquisitions to come through the digital business, which we think is going to be a super cost-effective way for us to scale our growth.

Cynthia Gaylor -- Chief Financial Officer

Yes. And the one thing I would just add to that is that you do look at the customer growth numbers, whether it's the total or the direct versus digital, you can really see the strength kind of across the board, up and down the customer base. And so it really is kind of broad-based demand that we're seeing across customers and companies.

Unknown speaker

Great. And then just one more for me. Given Salesforce acquisition this week that seems to have a broader implication to valuations in the SaaS space, how are you thinking about M&A valuations given your willing appetite for M&A in the past?

Dan Springer -- Chief Executive Officer

Yes. I mean I think we've been very specific about what we've tried to do with our M&A strategy, which is to say, we're not looking from a strategy standpoint for sort of blockbuster deals in terms of, let's go buy lots of revenue per se. We've been trying to stick to our strategy that we think our customers want us to drive, which is the DocuSign Agreement Cloud. So when we do acquisitions, if you think about the three deals we've done since I've been here, you'll see they all have very similar characteristic, which is someone has a product, probably not super mature business but a product that we look at and say, "We need to have that functionality in our Agreement Cloud suite." And we can build it on our own, but we think that they have some domain expertise.

We think that they've built a little bit of a business there. They sort of got a market fit that — product market fit that we're comfortable with. And we think it will accelerate our ability to build out those products and services for our customers. I think we'll probably be looking to doing the same thing.

So in terms of the valuation question, I'm certain that the issue we already have today when we acquire a company and they look at us and they go, "We love you to buy us at the same multiple that DocuSign has." I don't think that's going to change. They'll all start with that position. And politely, I'll probably remind them that we've achieved some things in our business as they probably haven't yet in terms of scale, growth and profitability. And therefore, we might not as we have not yet come close to giving someone the same multiple that we have.

But I don't think other deals like Slack will fundamentally change that perspective of valuation. And just my view on it is they paid a slight premium to the peak multiple that Slack had. And that, to me, is sort of more of the same as opposed to sort of an earth-shattering multiple. But I think it is obviously clear that for entrepreneurs out there with SaaS businesses, it probably makes them smile.

Unknown speaker

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Patrick Walravens with JMP Group. You may proceed with your question.

Patrick Walravens -- JMP Securities -- Analyst

Great. Thank you and congratulations. So Dan, what's the top priority today for your development organization? Like where are you concentrating your R&D dollars? What do you want the solution to do in the future that it can't do today?

Dan Springer -- Chief Executive Officer

So I put it in three buckets, and I'll do them in priority order for you. I asking about top. But it's kind of hard not to think about all three, Pat, for me. The first one is the sort of integration of the AI capability that we had — we purchased with Seal.

And Analyzer is the first example. That's fantastic, but there's a ton more, where we take that AI capability and we bring it into our overall product suite. So we have a huge focus on integrating that team and integrating that technology. We think it's going to be, as we talked about in the earlier questions, hugely important part of building this significant opportunity that we have.

Second piece is notary. I think we look at this notary — and a lot of people think of it as a smaller thing. We think it can actually be really significant. There's third-party notary.

There's going to be first-party notary that we're attacking first. But we think that opportunity there is a very specific thing that we're aggressively going after. And we think about that as being part of our sign business as opposed to really a separate component. But clearly, it's an additional growth opportunity for us on the sign side.

And then the third piece for me is it really is about this macro opportunity in the Agreement Cloud and making sure we're stitching together all of the pieces that — one of the things when we buy these other companies, sometimes they're small. They don't have our sort of kind of uptime capability. They don't have the quality of service that we have. And they're not integrated completely.

They're usually partners that we've sort of jointly sold before. We have APIs, but we haven't really fully integrated them into one platform. And so I think getting that platform the place where we want it to be, would be the third of those important development priority.

Patrick Walravens -- JMP Securities -- Analyst

That's helpful. Right. Great. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Walter Pritchard with Citi. You may proceed with your question.

Walter Pritchard -- Citi -- Analyst

Thank you. First question for Cynthia just on NRR. I mean I think we've seen a lot of times when companies add a lot of customers like this. The numbers start getting bigger that the NRR comes down.

You've actually seen it go the opposite direction. I'm just wondering if you could help us understand sort of the puts and takes over the next couple of quarters on NRR as we're looking at that number and how it trends.

Cynthia Gaylor -- Chief Financial Officer

Yes. So I think, as I said, I think we hit a record net retention number this quarter at the 1 22. It's the second time we've been at 1 20 or greater. And I think that was really driven by the expansions and upsells that we saw across the board, as Dan said, led mainly by eSignature, but also kind of building the DAC pipeline opportunity.

So I would say our churn has largely been stable in regards to that, but the expansions are really driven by the upsell that we saw in Q3.

Dan Springer -- Chief Executive Officer

Yes. And I think to your question about the implication going forward, I think the first implication is just what you said, is that our customers are saying they want to do more DocuSign. They want to use those in different ways, and I think we continue to see that both within the signature business. And as Cynthia was describing, but also customers saying they want to expand into the rest of the Agreement Cloud, which also gives us another way to turbocharge that number.

At the same time, I think as we go forward, we're not at this point changing our historic range that we've talked about since the time of the IPO of saying that's going to be kind of in that teens, 112, 113 on the low end and maybe getting up to 119 or so on the high end. But let's get through this year, get through Q4 and see if we then maybe want to reassess that. Because there are some puts and takes. There are some adjustments.

We do think about the potential for churn. We don't know how much longer the pandemic is going to last. I know there's a lot of enthusiasm about a vaccine, but I don't think that's going to — the next quarter or two have a significant impact on the economy. And we do worry about small businesses.

So I think we just want to just give us another quarter, and I think we're going to take a hard look at that and assess whether the success we've had would lead us increasing our expectation for that range going forward. And I agree with you, it's somewhat unusual to see an accelerating rate there. But I think we're somewhat unusual as a company, again, that we have such a strong market leadership position and such a large TAM that I think it is conceivable that we could continue to see that kind of acceleration.

Walter Pritchard -- Citi -- Analyst

Got it. And then actually, another question for you, Cynthia. On opex, I mean, I think we've seen a lot of companies in this environment actually see the opex growth significantly tempered by COVID, Latin and so forth. Your opex has actually grown in line with what it grew last year.

And I'm just wondering, where you sort of hit the gas to accelerate that opex? I assume you saw the same lack of TV and so forth? And then how are you just thinking about opex going forward and return on the investment that you're making?

Cynthia Gaylor -- Chief Financial Officer

Yes. It's a great question. I think what — we're trying to invest for top line growth, right? And sometimes when you have outperformance on the top line, it's hard to reinvest that in quarter at the same rate. We saw six points of margin improvement year on year.

The areas that we're really kind of leaning heavily into to grow the top line is around sales and marketing, particularly capacity, customer success and then product innovation and all the areas that Dan talked about one of the earlier questions. But we'll make dollar trade-offs to grow top line before we improve margin. But I think the outperformance that we're seeing is driving it to pretty impressive levels year on year.

Walter Pritchard -- Citi -- Analyst

Great. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Taylor McGinnis with Deutsche Bank. You may proceed with your question.

Taylor McGinnis -- Deutsche Bank -- Analyst

Hi. Congrats on the quarter and thanks for taking my question. So you've had a record number of enterprise and commercial customer adds the last three quarters. So just as we look ahead into next year and beyond, can you maybe talk about any expectations you have for how you expect those customers to ramp over time? I'm curious if you've seen any changes in trends or trends in the size of land today? And how those customers expect to expand usage? And maybe similar to one of the previous questions, what does that say about the durability of the net retention levels we've seen recently?

Dan Springer -- Chief Executive Officer

Yes. Interesting. There has not been a lot of variation on that front. So the sizes of lands, the pricing of the deals that we've been doing, they've been amazingly consistent even though the volume, as you point out, has been more substantial.

There has been a small amount of mix shift. I talked about the direct business being very strong for us. But we've also seen those web upgrades that we talked about, where we call that positive churn, right, where someone comes to us on the digital business, and they start growing with us. And then we create a direct relationship with them with a sales person being involved.

And so that's been accelerating and taking a bigger part of our business, sort of pulling them out of the digital business, if you will. So there's nothing I'd point to to it sort of seems to me fundamentally different that would give us any reason to expect that the journey that customers would take in terms of their growth coming from that land and expand would be different. And then to get to the second part of your question, what that implication for the retention rate would be. It may be it's a math piece that over my head or that I'm missing, but I would expect it probably then to not have a significant impact on the retention rate if there was nothing different in the nature of those lands.

So my guess would be, but I can give it a little more thought. I guess it would be that we wouldn't see any change in that path that customers or that average path customers were taking with us for this new crop of new customers that are coming in. Even though they're a bigger class, I think — we think they would probably perform the same way previous classes at as well.

Taylor McGinnis -- Deutsche Bank -- Analyst

Great. Thanks.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Koji Ikeda with Oppenheimer. You may proceed with your question.

Koji Ikeda -- Oppenheimer and Company -- Analyst

Hey. Thanks and congrats on a great quarter. Wanted to ask you a question on DocuSign's branding and really specifically internationally. From our lens in the U.S., it sure seems like DocuSign has a great chance of becoming the next brand to become a verb like your Xerox as a new versus demo.

I mean maybe it already has. But what about internationally? Does DocuSign already have that sort of market awareness and positioning internationally? Or is that still to come?

Dan Springer -- Chief Executive Officer

Yes. So it's a great question. And in fact, Forrester did a couple of years ago put out a report saying we already had become a brand in that same way you talked about like Kleenex or Xerox. So Koji, we're a step ahead.

We already got that piece done in the U.S., as you indicated. We just actually recently did a study a couple of months ago. And Rob Julio, our CMO, looked at our brand in a variety of different markets. And what we found is that the aided awareness was quite strong, but the unaided awareness was not as strong as it might be and clearly not as in the U.S.

And the fundamental difference is that in the U.S., recall that we took this very significant position within the real estate space. And so many people in buying homes or leasing apartments got familiar with using DocuSign, such to the point that if I go someplace and say, I work at DocuSign, the vast, vast majority of the people, give what we call Docu love stories. And they come back and say, "Oh, my gosh, I was traveling on a vacation, was able to buy a home." or "I started a new job, and I was able to sign that when I was traveling." and all those wonderful stories that you and I have talked about that happens with our brand. If you're in different markets overseas, particularly some of the markets where we have had sort of less growth and I put sort of the Germanys and the Japans as an example, we don't have that same brand awareness.

It's starting to happen, and we're going to be looking in the coming year to invest in different ways to build that greater brand awareness. Because the real estate market won't be the same, it's just very different in the U.S. than it is in most other countries, it won't give us that same vehicle to do it. We're looking at focusing on our digital business and using digital advertising, which, of course, is customer acquisition-oriented but will also have a component of brand building for us.

So that's going to be a big part of our marketing plan in the coming year. And I'll look forward to, at some point during the year, given an opportunity to share with you all what we're seeing in terms of the success of those investments. But the last thing I would tell you is even though we in some of these countries do not have the same sort of leadership position of our brand, nobody else does either. So when we get to these other markets, it's not — there's no other DocuSign of with that same sort of presence in another country.

So we haven't lost that opportunity to take that global leadership position in each of the key international markets where we want to be and that's — we intend to do just that.

Koji Ikeda -- Oppenheimer and Company -- Analyst

Got it, got it. Super helpful. And just one follow-up question on the government opportunity. I know you guys have been talking about your IL4 government data center.

Could you please remind us, is that certified now? And if it is, how do we think about the certified data center and your FedRAMP certification? I mean could 2021 be an inflection year for the government opportunity? I mean what sort of go-to-market investments are you making for that government vertical opportunity?

Dan Springer -- Chief Executive Officer

Yes. The IL4 is actually built, and it's operational and we've actually put volume through it. There's additional an organization called Disa, more than you probably ever want to know in the federal government, has a final certification requirement that we expect shortly. But we're already working with agencies on that functionality and capability, and we're excited about it, same way we were when we got FedRAMP certification.

We continue to put ourselves in a position with the federal government. And by the way, it does trickle down. A lot of states really look at that as being important. Even if they don't necessarily require the certification, it gives them comfort.

So we see that in local and state governments as well. And we think we feel really good about that positioning as a sort of preeminent provider in the agreement space to the agencies. So from a standpoint, when you said '21, I assume you meant calendar '21, not fiscal '21. And we actually think fiscal '21, this past year, has actually been, I don't know if I call it, inflection point, but incredibly strong for us in government.

And so many agencies now have requirements to do things, particularly around eSignature with a company like DocuSign. So we expect that to continue to be a strength. I think we're looking at different ways that we can invest in sort of the marketing to be more effective and getting the breadth of our message out to all the different, particularly federal agencies. And I think — while I think we've done good sales execution, I would say that we have an opportunity to do a better job on sort of marketing and business development aspects at sort of the top side of that funnel with the various government agencies.

And so we will look at that in fiscal '22, calendar '21, to accelerate that and do even more.

Koji Ikeda -- Oppenheimer and Company -- Analyst

Got it. Thank you for taking my questions. Appreciate it. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Rishi Jaluria with D.A. Davidson. You may proceed with your question.

Rishi Jaluria -- D.A. Davidson -- Analyst

Guys, thanks for taking my question. Nice to see continued acceleration in the business. Just wanted to go back to an ongoing theme of the questions, which is thinking about DocuSign in the post-pandemic world. Dan, I understand we're not going back to a pen-and-paper way of doing things, but you also talked about how customers are accelerating their digital transformation by three to 4 years.

As you think about that post-pandemic world and given all the high net expansion rates and everything you're seeing, does that pace of acceleration maybe slow down now that there's less urgency with remote work? Or is there enough opportunity in the land that you've gotten with the core digital signature product that you can keep up that sort of acceleration with cross-sell and getting people into CLM? Maybe help us understand how you think about that.

Dan Springer -- Chief Executive Officer

Yes, yes. So let me tell you what I know and what I don't know. What I know is what Cynthia just reported to you, which we had, something I can say for the last three quarters, the highest rate of billings growth we've ever had in our history. And didn't think that would happen this quarter after last quarter, and it did.

Given the compare in Q4, you see the guide, I don't think we would say we expect that to happen again, by any means, next quarter. But the growth has been very strong, and it's been consistent. So the tricky part of your question is in the post pandemic. I have no idea when that's coming, any more than any of the other people on this call.

My sense is that it has been an accelerant to our business. So there would be some lack of that accelerant occurring in a post-pandemic world. But at the same time, I think the second part of your question, which is really important is we're also hitting our stride with the capabilities we have and the rest of the Agreement Cloud. And we've also built a lot of sales capacity, right, as we've seen this opportunity.

And because the TAM is so big, I think the biggest determinant of our ability to grow is our ability to onboard quality people that can build the software that we need and then represent and sell that software into the marketplace so we can then work with our customer success team to drive adoption. So if we can continue to scale our team effectively, I think we can continue to grow at very exciting rates. So I think that's kind of how I look at it right now. And I do think it's going to be a little while before we realize what the new normal will be.

And what we said the last couple of quarters what I still think is what we'd say today is that, at some point, the sort of enormity of the tailwind that is there will be less enormous. But it may be substantial that people have said, digital transformation is what I need now, and they flipped a bit. And we will continue to see strong growth of that. But my assumption, not really having any detailed ability to guess the future, is that, that growth will be at a higher rate than we were pre-COVID happening but probably not at the same growth rate that we've seen in the last few quarters, where it's been amazingly heightened.

So I think it will be very strong growth and probably higher than you've seen previously. And so when we look at our revenue growth, I think you'll see next quarter — when Cynthia pulls together, I think what you will see is an exciting growth future for us, and probably from a billing standpoint, slightly below the incredible numbers we put up the last few quarters.

Rishi Jaluria -- D.A. Davidson -- Analyst

Very helpful. Thank you.

Cynthia Gaylor -- Chief Financial Officer

I would just add to that is just keep in mind, when we get there, we'll be at considerable scale from where we were this time last year, right? And so the growth numbers that we're posting is that considerable — on considerably bigger absolute numbers. And so it's just something to be mindful of as we move forward.

Rishi Jaluria -- D.A. Davidson -- Analyst

Got it.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Michael Turrin with Wells Fargo Securities. You may proceed with your question.

Michael Turrin -- Wells Fargo Securities -- Analyst

Hey there. Thanks and good afternoon. Just one for me. We've spoken with members of your ecosystem who seem particularly excited about the DocuSign Insight technology and opportunity for automation there.

Just wondering if there's more you can tell us around that value proposition and how Insight maybe fits within the overall Agreement Cloud vision. Thank you.

Dan Springer -- Chief Executive Officer

So you're saying that the Insight as a partner?

Michael Turrin -- Wells Fargo Securities -- Analyst

Yes. The Seal technology being used? No, not Insight, the partner, the DocuSign Insight technology, which feel in for the contract analysis.

Dan Springer -- Chief Executive Officer

Yes. Absolutely. Sorry. Yes, I got confused on the partner side.

Yes. So I would say that we think it's a significant part. And one of the things that's interesting when you think about our partners, and this happened before we did the CLM acquisition of SpringCM, where people previously had said, "Yes, we love DocuSign." Customers love Docusign, but your software is pretty good. It's pretty easy to implement.

And it's not really an opportunity for us to make enough money in sort of implementing it. Then with Spring, we saw people say, "Hey, you're getting into a broader-based software tool that requires a significant SOW to be installed, and there's real opportunity." And we saw the SI community sort of work with us more aggressively to become partners. And we see that happening even more so because of Insight. And I think people realize there's a lot of opportunity to deliver fantastic value for our end joint customers if they're providing services there.

So one of the things you've heard us talk about is we're actually trying to decrease even though it's small, we're talking about 4% of our revenue being services, decreasing that as a percentage going forward, not because we're going to reduce the services we do, but we're just going to move so much more of the growth into the partner ecosystem. So that's kind of how we look about it. We think it's going to be a significant piece. We see a lot of excitement about partners, and particularly SIs, that want to leverage insight into the work they do with our joint customers.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Kirk Materne with Evercore ISI. You may proceed with your question.

Kirk Materne -- Evercore ISI -- Analyst

Thanks, and thanks for squeezing in. Dan, I was just curious, when you think about all the new direct customers that you've landed over the last couple of quarters, I realize they don't have necessarily the time to talk about the full sort of Agreement Cloud right now with you. But are they at the right level in the organization to have that conversation, say, a year from now? Meaning, are you landing higher up in your customer organization so that when they are ready to come back around and have that discussion, they're at the level that the kind of business process changes required or really that could help change their entire business that they have the authority, frankly, to start to have those conversations? Because you're obviously getting into CLM. It opens up so many interesting sort of avenues from a business process perspective.

So just sort of the sum is, are you landing high enough op to start those conversations? Thanks.

Dan Springer -- Chief Executive Officer

Yes. It's a really helpful question. So first off, the danger is, I look at my data set of the customers I've spoken with and will be a look at those. So we've got 34,000 new direct customers in the first nine months.

I didn't talk to too many of them myself. But I would tell you, from a trend standpoint, I haven't seen something that feel fundamentally different. So I don't think we're landing higher or landing lower for that matter. I think our enterprise business has done really well.

So it's probably — maybe it might even be a little mix shift from that standpoint to growth there in more senior relationships. But I can tell you this, that we do not have field personnel that do not start now every conversation with the Agreement Cloud. As I mentioned earlier, just we don't let someone go out. And even if we get an RFP in or someone calls up and just says, "Give me signature right now," you're going to listen to a DocuSign Agreement Cloud pitch.

And I's going to talk to you about you're going to prepare, sign, act on and manage your agreements with DocuSign. And that wouldn't have been true a year ago. We wouldn't have that in the field enabled to do that. So we're absolutely doing that.

So my guess is, if anything, there's probably a slight, slight move toward people who are coming in, whether they're more senior or not. But they're coming in with a mindset that this is an Agreement Cloud company, and this is where they should be going with us. And that's why I sort of see is probably the trend moving in the future.

Kirk Materne -- Evercore ISI -- Analyst

OK. Thanks and congrats on the results.

Dan Springer -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, we have reached our time limit for this question-and-answer session. I would like to turn this call back over to management for closing remarks.

Dan Springer -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you so much, operator. Hey, thank you guys for joining us. As Annie said, we're going to be up on the road, some opportunities to see you all. We're obviously incredibly excited about the business and the performance we have.

And we look forward to seeing you all in the near future. Cheers.

Operator

[Operator signoff]

