Hui Zhang -- Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer

[Foreign language]Hello, everyone, and thank you for participating in the Full Truck Alliance inaugural earnings conference call today. On June 22, 2021, FTA successfully listed on the New York Stock Exchange, marking the start of our new journey as a public company. On behalf of FTA's employees and myself, I'd like to extend our sincerest gratitude and appreciation to all our long-term and new shareholders for their unwavering support.[Foreign language]I believe many of you are joining us today not only to hear about our second-quarter earnings results and achievements, but also to learn more about our response to the regulatory developments that occurred in early July. We wanted to assure you that we have attached great importance to the cybersecurity review initiated by the Cybersecurity Review Office, or CRO, of the Cyberspace Administration of China and have cooperated full with the CRO during the review process.In addition, we also conducted a comprehensive self-examination of any potential cybersecurity risks, and are committed to continuously improving our cybersecurity system and technological capabilities.

New user registration for our Yunmanman and Huochebang apps remain suspended in China, but the apps are operating normally for existing users. In line with our commitments to safeguard national security and public interest, we will spare no effort to fulfill our corporate and social responsibilities, and actively promote the implementation of relevant cybersecurity policies.[Foreign language]Now turning to our second-quarter earnings results. As we present our results for the first time as a public company, we are pleased to report a solid second-quarter performance, positioning us for a promising year. Our total net revenues doubled from the same period last year to RMB 1.12 billion.

We continue to prove our platform's ability to generate profit on a non-GAAP basis. As we adjusted, net income reached RMB 99.5 million, compared with a net loss of RMB 39.14 million in the same quarter last year. These results were driven by an 87.9% year-over-year increase in fulfilled orders, which came in at 36.0 million during the quarter, coupled with continued improvements in user engagement, where average shipper MAUs grew by 40.3% to 1.53 million, bringing our gross transaction value or GTV to RMB 74.0 billion, 57.8% higher than what we had in the same period of 2020. The quick growth and consistent strength across our business attest to our ability to successfully manage our rapid expansion as we lay a solid foundation for long-term profitability.[Foreign language]With that overview, I would like to update you on the scale of our platform, user behavior, and new initiatives as well as draw your attention to certain trends we are seeing in our core business and how they fit into our long-term strategy.

Starting with our platform, our cutting-edge logistics infrastructure and innovative proprietary technology are becoming increasingly advanced. That's proven by high consumer rates in the second quarter reaching approximately 30%, compared with 17% in the same period last year. This remarkable improvement demonstrated our ability to quickly and seamlessly analyze and process data on both the shippers and truckers end, our deep understanding of supply and demand, and our steadily improving managing efficiency.[Foreign language]During the second quarter, we witnessed an increasing proportion of direct shippers on our platform, which hinges on our ability to improve the freight managing efficiency and provide high quality solutions, among other things. Going forward, we expect direct shippers to contribute more significantly to our increasing traffic as we benefit from the powerful network effects amid continued growth for our platform.[Foreign language]As previously mentioned, the average shipper MAUs reached 1.53 million during the second quarter, increasing 40.3% year over year.

We also experienced the same growth in the number of truckers for building shipping orders and truckers actively negotiating or bidding, pushing orders in the second quarter. Shippers and truckers have diverse complex and often highly non-standard needs and we cater to these by providing comprehensive logistics and value-added service. We have contributed better service quality and higher transaction for rates, helping us achieve a strong record of shipper retention. For example, the 12-month retention for our paying members remain stable at about 85%.[Foreign language]We believe our long-term success depends on our ability to continuously improve service quality and address users pain points, capabilities that also form the cornerstone for fulfilling our corporate and social responsibilities.

We are committed to protecting the interests of all our staff and users, and are continuously refining features and functions on our platform to improve and promote transparency, trust, and efficiency across the industry.[Foreign language]Now let's take a deep dive into our business. We generate revenue primarily from freight managing service, which includes freight listing, freight brokerage, and transaction commissions as well as various value-added services.[Foreign language]First of all, our online transaction service is a testament to our diverse and evolving monetization capabilities. Following the excellent customer acceptance in [Inaudible] cities, we have extended this commission model to 60 cities as of June 2021. During the second quarter, we collected commissions worth RMB 160.9 million, up 88.1% from the previous quarter.

Commission to GTV as a percentage of total GTV generated on our platform continues to increase from the previous quarter. Truckers next month retention rates in the 60 cities are stable at approximately 9%. The stable volume growth in commission areas and high trucker retention both demonstrated the sustainability of our closed loop commission business model and indicate great promise for future expansion.[Foreign language]Moving onto our freight listing service. [Inaudible] the membership fees from shippers remains one of the most stable revenue streams.

In the second quarter, our refined marketing strategy and optimized operations yield positive results as our membership fee revenue grew in tandem with the number of users on the platform. We believe our ongoing efforts to increase growth transaction value, improved managing efficiency, and enhanced user experience will ultimately boost membership fee growth.[Foreign language]Our freight brokerage service, or marine [Inaudible], is one of our core service offerings. Marine [Inaudible] to provide end-to-end freight matching services with a higher level of service quality assurance to shippers and solve a significant pain point for many shippers when contracting with truckers, making shippers more dependent on the use of the service. Scale and transaction volume remain our primary focus and core strategy going forward and we believe the marine [Inaudible] feature will spur more shippers to repeatedly use our platform to address their shipping needs.[Foreign language]Lastly, to increase user stickiness and engagement on our platform, we provide a comprehensive range of value-added service to shippers and truckers, catering to their diverse and complex needs, including the lessened truckload intra-city and special goods shipments in addition to our full truckload services as well as a series of value-added services.

As of June 2021, about 2.67 million users have used at least one of our value-added service. We expect our value-added service to continue to improve user engagement and stickiness, which in turn will attract more industry participants to cooperate with us, forming a virtual cycle driving a constant level of growth.[Foreign language]We have a clear path for advancement and expansion while also proactively pursuing strategic investments, acquisitions, and collaboration both domestically and overseas to expand service offerings to further consolidate our leading market position, improve our core platform capabilities, attract new ecosystem participants, and manage our business explosive growth. Now I'd like to review some of our recent activities and upcoming initiatives for 2021 and beyond.[Foreign language]In the second quarter, we completed our investments in Plus.ai, Plus, a developer of automated driving system for trucks, along with global investors raising a total of USD 350 million. We began our investments in Plus in June 2018 as part of our strategy of holding equity interests in complementary business and entered a strategic partnership with Plus to develop an autonomous truck driving technology.

We believe autonomous trucks could potentially transform the logistics industry and result in significant savings in labor and fuel costs.[Foreign language]Speaking of fuel costs, the constant liability of fuel price present material challenge for the road transportation industry. In the second quarter, Sinopec Group Capital completed its investments in FTA and will laid out emerging technologies, such as big data and artificial intelligence in the fields of energy and highway logistics. We look forward to exploring the possibilities of a more in depth cooperation with Sinopec as we seek to improve the overall operation efficiency in the logistics industry while bringing greater value to more truckers and logistic companies.[Foreign language]With respect to the road transportation ecosystem, we are also exploring software-as-a-service solution for logistics to enhance our problem solving capabilities while strengthening the ties with shippers and truckers from different sectors. In addition, in the second quarter, we built an open platform and started collaborating with leading logistics companies products, merchandising platform, and other industry practitioners to better serve the industry with integrated service, including switching operations, logistic management, and other value-added services.

Furthermore, we continue to expand our intra-city and LTL shipping services during the quarter and plan to test our model in [Inaudible] cities before launching nationwide.[Foreign language]Our solid and steady growth will not be possible without our innovative technology and unique data generated by our day-to-day operations, including rich and structured data on routine, matching, pricing, and order fulfillment. By analyzing and leveraging this valuable data, we have developed several proprietary technology, which we apply to fit matching pricing and truck navigation. Such data and technologies enabled us to increase the fulfillment rates and freight managing efficiency. Our R&D team continue to grow in second quarter and our talent structure will further optimize with the number of core R&D experts more than doubling year over year.

Going forward, we will continue to recruit and retain top talent in artificial intelligence and engineering logistics and other disciplines to build a team that can support our long-term growth.[Foreign language]In summary, we've had another strong quarter and we are well positioned to proceed along this growth trajectory. Building on this positive momentum, we plan to grow our logistics network, expand the scale of our platform and widen our service offerings in the coming quarters to further drive user engagement and enhance our citation capabilities. Moreover, we will make additional investments in infrastructure, technology innovation, and data analysis to improve managing efficiency and accelerate the digital transformation of our platform.[Foreign language]In closing, I would like to reiterate that China's logistics industry has enormous potential waiting to be unleashed. Our user-centric value proposition, cutting-edge digital transaction platform and ecosystem, and strong R&D capabilities uniquely positioned FTA to play a leading role in the country's evolving logistics industry.

Looking ahead, we have a mission to make logistics better and smarter. We remain committed to shaping the future of the industry with technology. We are confident that our strategic initiative will further support our top-line expansion and yield considerable returns in the long run as we continue to build value for our company investors and growing communities of users. With that, I will now turn the call over to our CFO, Simon Cai, to discuss our financial performance.

Simon Cai -- Chief Financial Officer

Thank you. I'd like to provide a brief overview of our second-quarter 2021 financial results. Before I get started, I'd like to clarify that all financial numbers presented today are in RMB amount and all percentage changes refer to year-over-year changes unless otherwise noted. As Mr.

Zhang stated, our total net revenues, mainly consisting of revenues from freight matching services and value-added services, were RMB 1,118.8 million in the second quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 100.9% from RMB 556.9 million a year ago, primarily attributable to an increase in revenues from freight matching services. Revenues from freight matching services in the second quarter of 2021 were RMB 937.6 million, representing an increase of 109.8% from RMB 446.9 million in the same period last year. As part of our freight matching services, we generate service fees from freight brokerage models, membership fees from listing model, and commission from online transaction services. Revenues from freight brokerage service in the second quarter this year were RMB 601.3 million, increased by 88.6% from RMB 318.9 million in the same period last year, primarily due to a significant increase in transaction activities amid a substantial recovery in both transportation in China post-COVID but partially offset by a decrease in our average fee rate to attract more users to use our service.

Revenues from freight listing service in the second quarter of 2021 were RMB 175.4 million, up 37% from RMB 128 million a year ago, primarily due to an increase in total paying members and increased shipper demand for our services as our business continue to expand. We started monetizing online transaction services by collecting commissions from truckers on selected types of shipping orders from three cities in August last year. In the second quarter of this year, we collected commissions in a total of 60 cities, and our total transaction commission amounted to RMB 160.9 million in the second quarter, increased by 88.1% from RMB 85.5 million in the first quarter this year. As we continue to grow our platform, we expect to achieve high monetization efficiency while bringing more value to our -- to both our truckers and shippers.

Revenues from our value-added services in the second quarter of 2021 were RMB 181.2 million, an increase of 64.8% from RMB 110 million in the same period last year, mainly attributable to higher revenues from credit solutions and other value-added services. Cost of revenues in the second quarter this year was RMB 627 million, compared with RMB 378.2 million in the same period of 2020. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in VAT-related tax surcharges and other tax costs, net of tax refunds on government authorities, which was RMB 572.4 million increased by 73.7% from RMB 329.5 million in the same period of 2020, primarily due to an increase in transaction activities involved in our freight brokerage service. As a percentage of total revenues, cost of revenues for the second quarter of 2020 decreased to 56% from 67.9% in the same period last year.

Sales and marketing expenses in the second quarter of this year were RMB 236.8 million, compared with RMB 71.5 million in the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to higher advertising and marketing expenses to promote new initiatives and increase in salary and benefits expenses due to increased headcount and sales and marketing personnel as well as increased share-based compensation expenses. General and administrative expenses in the second quarter this year were RMB 2.123 billion, compared with RMB 347.1 million in the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to an increase in share-based compensation expenses.

R&D expenses in the second quarter of this year were RMB 165.1 million, compared with RMB 87.9 million in the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to an increase in salary and benefits expenses driven by higher headcount in R&D personnel as well as increase in share-base comp. Our operational leverage steadily improves in the second quarter of 2021, excludes share based compensation and compensation expenses resulting from share repurchase, adjusted operating expenses, which included sales and marketing expenses. G&A and research and development expenses accounted for 41.7% of total revenue in the quarter, compared to 45.9% in the same period last year.

The improving operating leverage was driven by economies of scale of our platform. Many expenses, including labor costs are closer to fixed expenses in nature and do not increase proportionately with the growth of the platform GTV. Loss from operations in the second quarter of 2021 was RMB 2,040.4 million, compared to RMB 345 million in the same period last year. Net loss in the second quarter this year was RMB 1,958.2 million, compared with RMB297.3 million in the same period last year.

We achieved profitability under the non-GAAP measures during the second quarter of 2021. Our non-GAAP adjusted operating income in the second quarter of 2021 was RMB 20.1 million, compared with non-GAAP adjusted operating loss of RMB 84.1 million in the same period last year. Non-GAAP adjusted net income was RMB 99.5 million, compared with non-GAAP adjusted net loss of RMB 39.1 million in the same period last year. We believe that the further improvement in our profitability proves the operational capabilities of our platform.

Basic and diluted net loss per ADS were RMB 7.34, compared with RMB 1.72 in the same period last year. Adjusted basic diluted net loss per ADS were RMB 0.49, compared with RMB 0.23 in the same period last year. As of June 30 2021, the company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash as well as short-term investments of RMB 26.9 billion, compared with RMB18.9 billion as of December last year. For the second quarter of 2021, net cash used in operating activities was RMB 48.8 million.

Looking at our business outlook for the third quarter of 2021, we expect our total net revenues to be between RMB 1.04 billion to RMB 1.15 billion, representing a year-over-year growth rate of approximately 42% to 56.2%. This forecast reflects our current and familiar view on the market and operational conditions and the impact of ongoing cybersecurity review and new COVID outbreaks in certain areas of China, which are subject to changes. We will fully cooperate with the cybersecurity. We will offer to fulfill its review process while we are closely monitoring these developments, and we will provide more updates when possible.

Looking ahead, we remain committed to continued improvement of our service offerings to better meet diverse needs of both truckers and shippers. As we continue to grow our logistics network and develop a smarter logistics infrastructure across the value chain, we're confident, we will further enhance our monetization capability, deliver sustainable growth and generate value for our shareholders in the long run. That concludes our prepared remarks. We would now like to open the call to Q&A.

Operator, please go ahead.

Questions & Answers:

Operator

[Operator instructions] Our first question today comes from Ronald Keung from Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead with your question.

Ronald Keung -- Goldman Sachs -- Analyst

[Foreign language]Thank you, management. I have two questions. First is, could you share what is the latest progress in your closed loop model? And advancing in that in the second quarter of 2021, what is the fulfillment rate and how do we plan to further improve its fulfillment rate into the future? And my second question would be given the recent extreme weather, there were floods, typhoons, and the recent outbreak of COVID and particularly in Nanjing, has that affected the business volumes and operations of the business and into our third quarter revenue guidance? Thank you, [Inaudible].

Hui Zhang -- Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer

[Foreign language]In the second quarter, our closed loop model was further enhanced and our fulfillment rate continued to increase, reaching approximately 30%. This remarkable improvement was mainly attributable to both our deep understanding of both supply and demand and the steady improvements in our matching efficiencies. So going forward, we will continue to generate more structured data through our advanced big data technology, improve the standardization of order entry and refinement of data analysis. We're also launching a recommendation based model to constantly improve the matching efficiency and enhance user experience.

We expect that overall user rate on our platforms to continue increasing over the next few years.[Foreign language]So since late July, the typhoons and floods have impacted road transportation in some areas, including Henan and some cities of Zhengzhou and [Inaudible] province as well as Shanghai. The extreme weather had an impact on our business in some areas in the third quarter, but given the short duration of the extreme conditions, our business in related areas have gradually recovered after the disaster, and we believe that extreme weather will not significantly impact our overall business and the financial performance in the third quarter. Speaking of the pandemic impact in the third quarter, based on our current assessments, our business in some areas of Zhengzhou, Henan in the Henan province has been affected. As the pandemic is ongoing, we will continue to monitor the impact on our business.

And since the outbreak, our employees from Nanjing office have been working from home and have been able to function efficiently with the support of our internal communication tools. Our platform is running smoothly at the moment and all business departments are progressing as expected with no disruption to daily operations. So in keeping with our commitment to prioritize employees' health and welfare, we encourage employees to work from home and come back to the office when the pandemic is over.

Ronald Keung -- Goldman Sachs -- Analyst

Understood. Thank you, management. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Eddy Wang from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead with your question.

Eddy Wang -- Morgan Stanley -- Analyst

[Foreign language]I have two questions. First is what's the impact of the ongoing cybersecurity review on our user growth? What are the measures we have adopted to improve our user retention and increasing the engagement level of the existing users when you are not able to bring in the new users? And the second question is do you see any impact on the transaction flow and truckers retention in the pilot city since the commission model was put in place in the second quarter? And what is the rollout plan for your commission model in the second half of this year? And will the tightening regulatory environment impact your take rate? And what's the outlook for the take rate for the second half of this year? Thank you.

Hui Zhang -- Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer

[Foreign language]Regarding first question on the cybersecurity review, yes, that the suspension of the new user registration for our Yunmanman and Huochebang apps in China has an impact on the business. And the extent of the impact depends on how long the suspension will last. While there will be no direct impacts on the existing users of FTA's mobile app, with the review still in progress, we will continue to monitor and evaluate the impact on our overall GTV and the revenue in the second half of the year. And given the uncertainty around the review timeline, we are now adopting some operational initiatives to boost the activity of the existing users, which many include activating and stimulating certain users through targeted marketing, enhancing the user experience of the registered users by streamlining the delivery process, etc.

We believe the impact of the cybersecurity review on our business growth is temporary and our overall business strategy will not be affected in the long run.[Foreign language]In terms of the transaction commission, during the second quarter, we collected commissions of RMB 168.9 million in 60 cities. And the commission GTV as a percentage of total GTV continues to increase from a prior quarter. In terms of the key operating indicators, we see our business growing steady in the 60 cities with the truckers next month retention reaching around 9%. This signals truckers' willingness to pay a commission, reflecting the recognition of our value for both shippers and truckers and injecting competence into our nationwide rollout in the future.

And compared with the intermediary fees charged by middleman, we believe our mid commission is vital. We are committed to not infringing truckers' best interests, and we provide these truckers with a series of additional [Inaudible] through the closed loop transaction. We believe this added value provided by our platform is recognized by the truckers. FTA has been paying close attention to the relevant regulatory guidelines, and we believe our current commission rate is in line with the regulatory requirements.

In keeping with the regulatory requirements with the continuous enhancement of the value of our platform and service, we see there is still room for further improvement in take rate. And we will continue to communicate with regulators, conduct self-examination periodically, and embrace the changing regulatory environment.

Eddy Wang -- Morgan Stanley -- Analyst

[Foreign language]

Operator

Our next question comes from Charlie Chen from China Renaissance. Please go ahead with your question.

Charlie Chen -- China Renaissance -- Analyst

[Foreign language]So I have two questions here and thanks for your time to take my questions. The first is regarding the new initiatives that the company has taken, which is the intra-city and also LTL business. How's the progress in the second quarter and how is the investment going forward? Will there be more investments? And also, how do you position this to new business in your service portfolio? And my second question is, how is the recent trends of the competition landscape in the full truckloads business, especially since second quarter? Thank you very much.

Hui Zhang -- Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer

[Foreign language]OK. Regarding the first question on our new initiative, in the second quarter, the progress in the intra-city and LTL business was in line with what we expected though it's still in the trial period in more areas. We will only consider extending the coverage after carefully testing the economic model, and we believe we'll continue our investments in the next two to three years. We entered the intra-city and LTL field aiming-mainly to build a one-stop logistics service platform to meet the diversified needs for our existing shippers.

And in terms of the competitive advantage, compared with LTL and intra-city in shipments, we believe that FTL shipments have higher requirements in terms of order matching, trucker management, monitoring of the whole fulfillment process, as well as offering of value-added service. And we believe that we have accumulated rich experience in capital collaboration and entered this new business area with a significant competitive edge. At the same time, the LTL and the intra-city segments are highly overlapped and correlated with FTL, which helped us save additional user acquisition costs. Therefore, from the client coverage and operating efficiency perspective, we believe it's a natural extension of of our existing FTL business.[Foreign language]In terms of the competitive landscape of the industry since second quarter, we have not seen any significant changes yet.

We are a leading worldwide digital freight platform and a pioneer in the FTL market. In terms of GTV, we are the largest digital freight platform in the world and our business maintains strong momentum in the second quarter. Since the earliest freight listing service, we have deepened our roots in digitization. As of now, our platform covers more than 70% of the heavy duty and medium duty truckers in China.

The China's road transportation market is larger than RMB 6 trillion in 2020 while the penetration of digital freight platform was only 4%. And FTL shipments rely on the nationwide closed loop network. Its highly complex and dynamic arbitration of millions of shipments is difficult to replicate and form a natural barrier of entry for us. Our platform has a clear competitive edge.

We don't see any potential substitutes for a comparative players in the market for us at present while our real competitors are [Inaudible] truckers from the offline model. Going forward, we will continue to enhance our platform capability to bring more value to both shippers and truckers while replacing the traditional offline appointment trucker model and increasing the online penetration. So overall, the low transformation market is massive yet the current penetration is still very low. So we don't think the emergence of any potential competitors will change the existing industry landscape.

And with the gradual improvement of our closed loop model, we believe the online transaction fulfillment rate will further increase and the network effect of our platform will become more evident. With our continuous efforts, we are confident to further augment the penetration rate of digital freight platform in the future.

Charlie Chen -- China Renaissance -- Analyst

[Foreign language]Thank you very much.

Operator

Our next question comes from Xin Yang from CICC. Please go ahead with your question.

Xin Yang -- CICC -- Analyst

[Foreign language]So my question is about the cybersecurity review. So [Inaudible] that this cybersecurity review will cover and how is the company's data security protection system and how long will the cybersecurity review take? In your view what should be done or rectified in order to successfully complete the review? Thank you.

Simon Cai -- Chief Financial Officer

[Foreign language]So the main purpose of the review is to prevent national data security risk and safeguard national security and public interest. We have established a comprehensive data and network security protection system in terms of [Inaudible] structure technology and also internal processes. So based on our preliminary self-assessment, we have not found any situation or issues that may lead to direct removal of our forming apps.We will also cooperate with regulatory authorities in the review and maintain close communication with them to minimize the impact on company's business. And given there's no precedent to follow the review, the actual review period and work or rectifications that needs to be done will depend on regulators' actual timetable.

We'll fully cooperate with regulators to complete the review as soon as possible. And in future, we'll continue to improve our internal operations systems and safeguard the security of our own data and network. Meanwhile, we are committed to continually improving our cybersecurity systems and technology capabilities under the guidance of the authorities.

Xin Yang -- CICC -- Analyst

[Foreign language]Thank you.

Simon Cai -- Chief Financial Officer

Thank you.

Operator

