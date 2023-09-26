Costco Wholesale (COST) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Costco Wholesale (COST -1.01%)

Q4 2023 Earnings Call

, 5:00 p.m. ET

Contents:

Prepared Remarks

Questions and Answers

Call Participants

Prepared Remarks:

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Lisa, and good afternoon to everyone. I will start by stating that these discussions will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results, and/or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. The risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those outlined in today's call, as well as other risks identified from time to time in the company's public statements and reports filed with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the company does not undertake to update these statements, except as required by law. In today's press release, we reported operating results for the fourth quarter of fiscal '23, the 17 weeks ended September 3rd. These results and the figures presented today compared to last fiscal year's 16-week fourth quarter. Reported net income for the 17-week fourth quarter came in at $2.16 billion, or $4.86 per diluted share, compared to $1.868 billion or $4.20 per diluted share in the 16-week fourth quarter last year.

In terms of sales, net sales for the 17-week fourth quarter were $77.43 billion, an increase of 9.4% from $70.76 billion in the 16-week fourth quarter last year. Comparable sales for the fourth quarter, and these figures are like-for-like number of weeks, in the U.S., reported was a 0.2% comp. Excluding gas deflation and FX, in the U.S., it would have been a 3.1%. Canada reported was a 1.8%, and excluding gas deflation and FX, 7.4%.

Other international reported 5.5%. And again, excluding gas deflation and FX, 4.4%. All told, total company reported 1.1% comp and a 3.8% ex gas deflation and FX. In terms of e-commerce, that loss came in at a minus 0.8% reported and a minus 0.6% excluding FX.

Overall, for the fiscal fourth quarter, food and sundries were relatively strong once again, with fresh foods right behind and with some offsets on some of the nonfood categories. In terms of Q4 comp sales metrics, traffic or shopping frequency increased 5.2% worldwide and 5% in the United States. Our average transaction or ticket was down 3.9% worldwide and down 4.5% in the U.S., impacted in large part from weakness in bigger ticket nonfood discretionary items, as well as the gas price deflation. Foreign currencies relative to the U.S.

dollar negatively impacted sales by approximately three-tenths of a percent, and gasoline price deflation negatively impacted sales by approximately 2.5%. Next on the income statement, membership fee income reported in the fourth quarter, $1.509 million -- billion, or 1.95% of sales in the fourth quarter of this fiscal year, compared to $1.327 million -- billion or 1.88% in Q4 of last year. So, $182 million increase or 13.7%. If you adjust for the extra week, the 13.7% would be roughly a 7% that extra week.

Excluding FX and the extra week, the increase would have been around 7.5%. In terms of renewal rates, at Q4-end, our U.S. and Canada renewal rates stood at 92.7%, which is up a tenth of a percent from the 92.6% figure as of the end of Q3. The worldwide rate came in at 90.4%, down a tenth of a percent, reflecting the impact of increasing penetration of memberships from international, which renew at a lower rate, in large part, because of new openings internationally.

Membership growth continues. We ended fourth quarter with 71.0 million paid household members, up 7.9% versus a year ago; and 127.9 million cardholders, up 7.6%. And that's on new openings over the past year of -- just under 3% increase in new locations. At fourth quarter-end, we had 32.3 million paid executive memberships, an increase of 981,000 during the 17 weeks since Q3-end.

The executive members now represent a little over 45% of our paid membership and approximately -- paid members and approximately 73% of worldwide sales. Moving down the income statement, next is our gross margin. Our reported gross margin in the fourth quarter came in higher, came in at 10.60%, up 42 basis points from 10.18% a year ago, and up 42 basis points is up 16 basis points excluding gas deflation. As I always ask you to jot down a few numbers with two columns, both reported and excluding gas deflation.

The first line item would be core merchandise, on a reported basis, up 51 basis points year over year in the fourth quarter; and ex of gas deflation, up 28 basis points. Ancillary and other businesses, a minus 32 and a minus 38; 2% Reward, minus 4 and minus 2; LIFO, plus 27 and plus 28. And you total that up, on a reported basis, gross margin was up 42 basis points year over year, and ex gas deflation up 16 basis points. Starting with the core, again, a 51 year over year; and ex deflation, up 28.

In terms of core margin on their own sales, our core-on-core margins were higher by 35 basis points, with food and sundries and nonfoods being up and fresh foods being down a little. Ancillary and other business gross margin was lower by 32 basis points and lower by 38 basis points ex gas. This was driven almost entirely by gas. If you look at the other components of ancillary and other, which would include pharmacy, e-com, food court, business centers, optical, all those things on a relative basis year over year were within a couple of basis points plus or minus from a year earlier.

2% Reward, higher by 4 basis points and higher by higher by 2 basis points. So, a negative 2 basis points excluding gas deflation. That represents higher sales penetration coming from our executive members. And LIFO, of course, if you recall last year in Q4, we had a $223 million pre-tax LIFO charge.

While there was a small charge this year of $30 million on a year-over-year basis, of course, that showed the basis-point improvement in margin. While we continue -- we've continued to see sequential improvement in year-over-year inflation, I'll talk about that a little later, we've still had a small amount relative to the first day of the fiscal year. That's the small charge in Q4. A couple of final comments on margins.

First, we are off -- we are asked often recently about our inventory shrinkage results and whether it has dramatically increased in the past year versus historical shrink results. The answer is no. In the past several years, our inventory shrink has increased by a couple of basis points, in part, we believe, due to the rollout of self-checkout. Over the past year, it has increased by less than 1 basis point more.

So, no, thankfully, not a big issue for us. And second, our year-over-year margin improvement has, in part, been due to fewer markdowns due to better inventory positions this year than last. Our inventories, overall, are in good shape. Moving on to SG&A.

Our reported SG&A in the fourth quarter, 8.96%, up from 8.53% a year earlier, or up 43 basis points; and ex gas deflation, up 21 basis points. Again, jot down the two columns of numbers, both reported and excluding gas deflation. Operations, minus 37 basis point, minus being higher by. And without deflation, core would be minus 18.

Central, minus 6 and minus 3. And those are the really only two line items. The others were all zero: stock compensation, pre-opening, and other. So, total reported margins were up 43 basis points year over year; and ex gas deflation, up 21 basis points.

In terms of the core operations being higher by 18 ex gas deflation and on a reported basis higher by 37, this negative included the impact of lower sales growth, as well as the impact of eight weeks of additional top-of-scale wage increases that went into effect July 4th of '22, so midway through Q4 last year. And a full 17 weeks of this past March is higher than normal top-of-scale increase. Central being higher by 3 basis points ex gas deflation. Again, not a lot of sales operating leverage there.

And again, I as mentioned, the other line items that I typically read out were flat, both with and without gas deflation, so zero year-over-year change. Below the operating income line. Interest expense came in at $56 million this year versus $48 million a year ago, one extra week, of course. Interest income and other for the quarter was higher by 171 million year over year, 238 million this year versus 67 million last year.

This was driven, in large part, by an increase in interest income due to both higher interest rates and higher cash balances, as well as the extra week. In addition, FX was slightly favorable year over year. In terms of income tax rate, our tax rate this year in the fourth quarter came in 27.1%, compared to 25.4% in Q4 last year, so a full 1.7 percentage points higher year over year. This increase in our rate as of Q4 is primarily attributable to an increased penetration of international earnings, which overall incurs a higher income tax rate than in the U.S.

Overall reported net income was up 16% year over year in the quarter or 9% if you adjust for the extra week this year -- quarter -- this year and fourth quarter versus last. A few other items of note. In the fourth quarter, we opened nine net new warehouses, including five new buildings in the U.S., two in China, and one each in Japan and Australia. That -- for the full fiscal '23 year, we finished with 23 net new units, as well as we did three relocations.

And for the first quarter, the first 12 weeks of fiscal '24, we plan on opening 10 net new units and as well relocating one unit. All 10 locations net new, nine are in the U.S. and one in Canada. Regarding capital expenditures, we've actually included the cash flow in the quarter report, but capex spend in Q4 was approximately 1.56 billion.

And for all of fiscal '23, it totaled 4.32 billion. Turning to e-commerce. E-commerce sales in the fourth quarter ex FX, as I mentioned, decreased six-tenths of a percent year over year. While still negative, relatively speaking, our e-commerce showed good improvement.

Results showed good improvement this quarter versus our year-over-year results in Q2 and Q3. In the previous two fiscal quarters, big-ticket discretionary, majors, home furnishings, small electrics, jewelry, and hardware, were down 15% and 20% year over year, respectively, and down just 5% year over year in the fourth quarter, with those big-ticket departments making up over half of our e-commerce sales. A couple of other items of note. Within the sales of big-ticket discretionary, appliance were up over 30% in the quarter.

Second, I've gotten a couple of calls that people have seen online that we've been selling one-ounce gold bars, yes, but when we load them on the site, they're typically gone within a few hours and we limit two per member. And lastly, I'll point out Costco Next. We continue to grow that. We currently have 60 -- 62 suppliers on costconext.com, and we continue to onboard additional ones in many product areas, from home improvement to apparel, to pet, to home and kitchen, to electronics and accessories, to sports and bicycles and toys, and the like.

Excuse me. Now, a few comments on e-com, mobile, digital efforts, which were always asked about. As I discussed during the last quarter earnings call, when I said that we were in the early innings of our digital mobile transformation efforts, progress is being made. In terms of recent additions and upgrades, we've recently redesigned account -- the account page and the digital membership card.

We also redesigned the header with larger search bar and expanded selling space. We've added an app box for messages and advertisements right in the app. We've recently, a few months ago, opened an optical digital store where you can virtually try on glasses and then order them for pickup, prescription glasses. And lastly, there are ongoing improvement in our Costco app, offering in-warehouse shopping tools to our customers such as a digital membership card, managing shopping lists, viewing warehouse savings, seeing the gas prices to the extent there's a gas station there.

And soon, you'll be able to search warehouse inventory and scan barcodes from the app. With the improvements made thus far over the past year, our app store rating has gone from a dismal 2.3 stars to currently 4.7 stars. Unique visitors in the site are up 40% year over year, and the Costco app installs are up 46% year over year. So, all in all, progress is being made.

Lastly, a couple of comments regarding inflation. Most recently, in Q3 '23, we had estimated that year-over-year inflation was in the 3% to 4% range. Our estimate for Q4 inflation is in the 1% to 2% range, and it's actually trended downward during the quarter. So, hopefully, these inflation trends will continue.

We'll have to see. Finally, in terms of upcoming releases, we'll announce our September sales results for the five weeks ending Sunday, October 1st on Wednesday, October 4th after the market closes. With that, I will open it up for Q&A and turn it back over to Lisa. Thank you.

Questions & Answers:

Operator

Thank you. [Operator instructions] We'll take our first question from Simeon Gutman with Morgan Stanley.

Simeon Gutman -- Morgan Stanley -- Analyst

Hey, Richard. How are you?

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

Good.

Simeon Gutman -- Morgan Stanley -- Analyst

I guess my first question, I don't mean to tongue in cheek, but is -- I guess, is a membership price increase part of the fiscal plan? And then part of the question is, is there a point at which, you know, this membership increase is part of, I guess, a hedge against inflation? Is there a point at which the model feels more weight without it? In other words, can you go another year without it?

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

Well, you know, my pat answer, of course, is it's a question of when, not if. You know, it's a little longer this time around since June of '17. So, we're six years into it. And -- but, you know, you'll see it happen at some point.

We can't really tell you if it's in our plans or not. We'll let you know when we know. We feel good, needless to say, about all the attributes of member loyalty and member growth. And frankly, you know, in terms of looking at the values that we provided our members, we continue to increase those at certainly a greater amount than even more than if and when an increase occurs.

So, you know, stay tuned. We'll keep you posted. But there's not a whole lot I can tell you about that.

Simeon Gutman -- Morgan Stanley -- Analyst

Fair enough. And then ultra short term, as gas prices have moved up, have you seen any effect or impact on spending at the store?

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

No. I mean, you look at the numbers over the last few months that we report, monthly and quarterly, there's not been a heck of a lot change. You know, big-ticket discretionary, while improved relatively, as I mentioned, online -- those online items, we've seen that the number of items in a basket tick up a little in the last few months. But I think that has more to do with the fact that we consciously added -- I think I mentioned in the last call, we've consciously added 40 or 50 what I'll call smaller ticket indulgent items, whether it's snack items and the like to -- just impulse items.

And so, that's what we do as merchants. But overall, we haven't seen any big change to -- or have been able to correlate any big change to what's happened with gas prices.

Simeon Gutman -- Morgan Stanley -- Analyst

OK. Thanks, Richard. Good luck.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Michael Lasser with UBS.

Michael Lasser -- UBS -- Analyst

Good morning. Good afternoon, I should say. Thank you so much for taking my question. Richard, you ended your prepared remarks saying that this quarter or this month, inflation is on pace to be 1% to 2%, and you suggest that it may be even lower than that.

So, should outside observers be prepared for the prospect of deflation, either because that's what's happening with some underlying costs that Costco's been experiencing or Costco will look to invest in price as a way to continue to drive volumes, especially at a time when core-on-core margins are expanding so nicely?

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

Well, first of all, the comment that it was 1% to 2%, but then as we look at the 17 weeks, or the four months roughly, we saw -- if we looked at it internally, at each of the end of those four months, we saw the level -- that 1% to 2% is from the beginning to the end of the year -- or I'm sorry, the beginning and the end of the quarter. But during the quarter, we saw that trending downward, if you will, a little. And when I talked to the merchants, you know, on the fresh side, it's flat to down a little right now on the food and sundries side. It's up a little primarily on some of the CPG stuff.

And on big ticket -- or not big ticket, but on nonfood, partly because of freight, which is down year over year in a nice way, and in some cases, some of the commodity costs on steel and the like, that's come down. So, that being said, not a big change, but at least it's trending that way. Who knows what tomorrow brings? And as it relates to us -- as we say, as it relates to us, we're always pushing prices as fast as we can. We want to be the first to lower them when those things happen and drive sales.

Michael Lasser -- UBS -- Analyst

So --

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

I think we've seen that with our -- I think we've seen that with our traffic.

Michael Lasser -- UBS -- Analyst

So, just to clarify, what you're saying is food and sundries prices are down, on average, year over year; shelf-stable products are up year over year; gen merch is down. So, in totality, it would seem like the store -- the box is deflating. Does it get -- does the rate at which you see deflation continue to increase from here? And would you expect that to be just driven by the factors that you mentioned or are you driving that as a way to drive this traffic?

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

Well, first of all, I want to correct one thing that maybe I misstate or you misunderstood. In terms of fresh, fresh is pretty much flat. Food and sundries, which is everything from sundries and packaged goods and CPG goods, that tends to be up a little bit. And, you know, I'd like to think that we're pushing the envelope as much as we can with our suppliers, that as certain freight costs have come down, recognizing the headline today in the paper as oil is approaching $100 a barrel.

So, who the heck knows what will happen tomorrow?

Michael Lasser -- UBS -- Analyst

OK. My follow-up question is as long as you see big ticket under pressure or discretionary under pressure, which influences your total sales because it's important for your member to come in and buy these big-ticket items, is -- does this going to influence how you think about managing labor in the store? Should the market just anticipate that labor and other SG&A is going to delever as long as the big ticket is under pressure?

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

Well, you know, I think we've seen that over the last year frankly. We had such operating leverage over a couple of years when we had outside sales during the kind of the two years of COVID, call it the spring of '20 to the spring of 2022. And, you know, it was before COVID when our SGA& was over 10% -- slightly over 10%, and we said would it ever be able to get below that? It's now still below 9%. So, notwithstanding the fact when I've looked at the last several quarters on a year-over-year basis, you know, again, particularly the last couple of quarters, we've seen some deleverage of that.

And look, we want to drive sales, and, you know, we'll do that in the best ways we can. So -- but we recognize when we used to be -- we used to get the question all the time, what comp number do you need to have zero, negative, or positive leverage with SG&A, recognizing there was no -- very little inflation back then. But we used to say somewhere -- who knows, but somewhere in the 4.5 to 5 range. So, we don't know exactly where it is, but we're certainly not going to change the level of service that we have and we're certainly going to respect our employees in terms of what we've done with wage increases over time.

And that's what we do.

Michael Lasser -- UBS -- Analyst

Thank you very much and good luck.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Chuck Grom with Gordon Haskett.

Chuck Grom -- Gordon Haskett Research Advisors -- Analyst

Hey. How's it going, Richard? Just picking on the inflation topic here on unit elasticity, particularly in categories where you're seeing prices actually start to fall or compress, curious what you're seeing on units, if you're seeing them improve at all to offset those price declines, and if there are any examples in either food or in GM that you could talk about.

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

Well, you know, I remember when we talked a few quarters ago about some of the slowness in big-ticket discretionary. When we got hotter on prices, it did a little bit, but not as much as we would have thought to start with. But again, that perhaps was the impact of what's going on with the concerns in the economy and everything else. We know that when we put Hot Buys and what we call TPDs, temporary price discounts, on items, even medium-sized ticket items, we do see the units increase, but there's -- it's not as predictable, I would say, as it used to be.

Chuck Grom -- Gordon Haskett Research Advisors -- Analyst

OK. Great. And I think you don't provide guidance, but I -- go ahead.

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

It's a little easier on the food side to see that sometimes when taken the price of a meat item down.

Chuck Grom -- Gordon Haskett Research Advisors -- Analyst

OK. So, you are starting to see some units increase as prices drop in certain parts of the business.

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

Sure.

Chuck Grom -- Gordon Haskett Research Advisors -- Analyst

Gotcha.

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

And by the way, even on big ticket. When we've seen $300 and $400 price declines because of freight and raw material cost on some big-ticket nonfood items, we'll see some of the sales pick back up on that. But it's -- there's nothing guaranteed.

Chuck Grom -- Gordon Haskett Research Advisors -- Analyst

OK. All right. Thank you. And I think you don't provide guidance, but I actually do remember when you did give some directional help back in the day.

But are there any big puts and takes that we should be thinking about on the gross margin and SG&A line over the next four quarters that we should be thinking about? You know, clearly, the LIFO lap will be an obvious tailwind. But just curious, any other things that we should be thinking about from a modeling perspective?

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

No, not really. I mean, LIFO is certainly one that was an impact over the last year and it's starting to slow down. You know, assuming that trend continues, there won't be, you know, much LIFO going forward for right now, but we'll see. Beyond that, no.

You know, we're still opening -- you know, we opened 23 net new units this past year. We're on board to do something in the mid to high 20s this year. But that's not enough to move the needle in terms of a leverage standpoint or anything. No, I'd say it's steady as she goes.

And if anything, I looked at the margins overall, given everything that's going on, including competition, that we're doing pretty well there. We -- with some of the wage hikes that we've continued to do and sales being a little weaker than they had been a year ago, I think we're doing pretty well on that as well. We're optimistic about our future, but we'll see what happens.

Chuck Grom -- Gordon Haskett Research Advisors -- Analyst

All right. Great. Thank you.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Peter Benedict with Baird.

Peter Benedict -- Robert W. Baird and Company -- Analyst

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking the question. Richard, just first one, just on LIFO, I'm just curious, I mean the $30 million charge, it's small, but just curious why there even was one. Can you give us a little more color? Maybe what drove that?

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. Well, I think -- it was on things like -- well, gas was one. And then in some of the fresh food items, there was -- even though there was deflation in things like eggs and some dairy products, there was -- there were some inflationary trends in beef. Beyond that, do you have that handy?

Unknown speaker

[Inaudible]

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, it's really small, but on 16 billion of inventory, it's a lot. I mean, it's still a small number, 30 million. I'm not -- but on --

Unknown speaker

[Inaudible]

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

That's -- I don't have the details on that.

Peter Benedict -- Robert W. Baird and Company -- Analyst

That's fine. Yeah, that's fine. Just in the context of broader disinflation, all this stuff, just interesting to see that. And then just really, turning to the international stuff.

You talked about the rural rates impact. Can you remind us maybe on the international membership trends, when you open up a new club outside the U.S., maybe give us some framework or some benchmarks around how many new members tend to sign up, how does that compare to what you would see, let's say, in the next club you open in the U.S., and then what kind of renewal rates you tend to see year one, year two, just so we have a frame of reference there. Thank you.

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

I don't have the exact numbers in front of me, but generally speaking, in Asia, whether it's Korea, Taiwan, Japan, or China, we'll open a new unit, including the 10 or 12 weeks of sign-ups prior to opening, we're anywhere from 50,000 to 100,000 new members. We had a couple of extremes like when we first opened in Shanghai and then Hong -- of well over 200,000. Now, some of that's looky-loos that don't renew. And we -- usually, in that first year of renewal and those types of outsized numbers, we might be as low as the mid to high 50s and is -- and it takes a few years to get even to the mid-70s.

But we see those numbers overall continue to increase every year. And I don't -- I can't -- I don't -- I should probably go back to what it was in the first 10 years of our 40-year history with even the U.S. My guess, it wasn't that extreme, but we didn't have as many -- it wasn't national and local news events the day we opened. You had a lot of people coming in in some of these markets that are signing up that maybe live too far away or choose not to come back.

So, we're seeing that continuing to grow. So, by -- you know, even that simple, that slight tenth of a percent decline, it's a rounding error in the sense that if you opened up a couple more units a year ago, that they're just renewing for the first time, that increases that number.

Peter Benedict -- Robert W. Baird and Company -- Analyst

Yeah. Well understood. Last question, I think I heard you say mid to high 20s in terms of unit opening planned for fiscal '24. Can you give me -- give us a sense of how many of those are in the U.S.

and then how many would be international? Thank you.

Unknown speaker

[Inaudible]

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

Seventy-plus percent in the U.S. and Canada. Mostly U.S., of course.

Peter Benedict -- Robert W. Baird and Company -- Analyst

Got it.

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

Which, in my view, continues to -- we're finding more openings -- more opportunities in the U.S. to infill given our high volumes, and we've got plenty going on over the years overseas.

Peter Benedict -- Robert W. Baird and Company -- Analyst

Yup. Thank you so much, Richard.

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Rupesh Parikh with Oppenheimer.

Erica Eiler -- Oppenheimer and Company -- Analyst

Good afternoon. This is actually Erica Eiler on for Rupesh. Thanks for taking our questions. So, I guess, first, I was hoping maybe you could give this a quick download maybe on how you're feeling about the health of your consumer right now.

I mean, obviously, some concerns out there on student loan impacts starting to roll in here as those restart. So, maybe any color you can provide on how you're thinking about discretionary from here, maybe some of those concerns out there, you know, anything on, you know, trade down or private label, you know, anything of note on that front in terms of consumer behavior as well?

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

Right. Well, look, first of all -- first and foremost, our traffic continues to do very well. You know, being up continually 4% and 5% on a year-over-year basis is great. And our renewal rates continue to be very strong.

So, that's a starting point. It makes sense to us on big-ticket discretionary, that's where you'd see the biggest weakness. We see some of that in some areas going back. When we look at our numbers compared to NBD, that tells us where we are versus our competitors.

Overall -- not in every category, but overall, we tend to do better. So, even a negative number here is a lower negative number than elsewhere. So -- and again, what do we do? We brought in some smaller ticket items that are impulse snack items to get an extra partial item in everybody's basket. So -- yes, and newness, you know, bringing those new items.

And, you know, there's not been a whole lot in television. You know, our unit sales in TVs are pretty good, but the average price point has come down, as they do. You know, there's always deflationary when you don't have new technology yet, and that's just -- we haven't seen a whole lot of new stuff yet there.

Unknown speaker

Gaming is good.

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

Gaming is good right now. And Christmas is good. I mean, we're one of the -- not the only one, but one of the few that are bringing in seasonal items early, everything from decor to trees, to toys. That's starting off well so far.

But it's new. It's in the last few weeks.

Erica Eiler -- Oppenheimer and Company -- Analyst

OK. That's really helpful. And then just -- oh, no, go ahead.

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

I'm sorry. What else did you ask?

Erica Eiler -- Oppenheimer and Company -- Analyst

Oh, yeah, and then just shifting gears, so I just wanted to touch on retail media. So, obviously, a significant focus on, you know, driving retail media of some of your peers. So, just curious if you could maybe talk a little bit about what Costco is doing in this area and the bigger opportunities that your team sees here.

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

Well, part of that is some of the things we're doing with digital and mobile and the app. And we're not giving out quantifiable numbers, but certainly, some of our competitors have talked about doubling these numbers in the next two or three years. In my view, there's some low-hanging fruit out there, and we're actively working on it. We've hired a couple of people that are helping us with that as well, and more to come.

Erica Eiler -- Oppenheimer and Company -- Analyst

OK. Great. Thank you so much.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Paul Lejuez with Citigroup.

Brandon Cheatham -- Citi -- Analyst

Hey, everyone. This Brandon Cheatham on for Paul. I just wanted to -- when you look at the retail landscape, I was wondering, how do your wages compare to your competition? Are you seeing similar trends in inflation pressure on the wage front and anything that you can help us with what your plans are over the next couple of quarters?

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

Well, first of all, we've always prided ourselves in providing the best hourly wage package out there: wages, benefits, contributions, and 401(k). I'm using U.S. numbers here. But our average U.S.

-- 90% of our employees, like many big retailers, are hourly, and our average hourly wage is approaching 26. It's in the high 25s. And that's on top of a very rich healthcare plan, where the employee only pays around 11% or 12% of it, I believe, and on top of -- a little less than that. And on top of that, we -- irrespective of what an employee contributes to his or her 401(k), we contribute anywhere from 3% to 9% based on years of service.

So, you've got a 20-year cashier making on a full-time basis in the mid-60s, with another 4,000 or 5,000 being contributed to his or her 401(k) plan, with a very rich healthcare plan. So, we stand apart, in our view, compared to anybody. Our pressure is -- comes from ourselves. In the last few years, as there has been wage pressure, starting with the front-line workers during the beginnings of COVID, we, like many retailers, added a 2% premium -- $2 premium rather.

We kept it longer, to our knowledge, than most anybody for a full year. And at the end, we kept $1 in there. And since then, we've had at least three or four increases on top of the normal top-of-scale increase that we do every -- generally have done every year. We have done every year.

So, we'll -- in our view, the pressure comes from us, and we feel that we're way ahead of our competition in that regard.

Brandon Cheatham -- Citi -- Analyst

Got it. That's helpful. Thanks. And I think you mentioned that the next iteration of the app, you're going to be able to scan barcodes.

Is the idea that eventually the customer is going to be able to scan and go, and how could that help flow operations in your stores if that is the case?

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

I don't think we're prepared for scan and go yet. We're just going to scan, but they can't go. You know, at the end of the day, the first order of business is getting the merchandise on there and have it -- have -- in numbers that where a member even goes online to say, hey, you can also get this currently at your local location. So, knowing what's in store when somebody wants to come out, I think that's going to be a big positive to start with.

And part of the scan is to be able to get more product information on the item as well.

Brandon Cheatham -- Citi -- Analyst

Yeah. Sure. That makes sense. OK.

I appreciate it. Good luck.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Greg Melich with Evercore.

Greg Melich -- Evercore ISI -- Analyst

Hi. Thanks. I have two questions, Richard. First, I'd love an update given the volatility in gas prices the last year and a half as to where we are on penny profit.

I know it had improved a lot, but I'm curious if it came back down in the last 12 months or if it sort of stabilized at that higher level?

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

Well, we don't give specific numbers. You know, gas has been stronger for us and, we believe, all retailers in the last few years. In fact, it was Q4 last year which, I think, was our strongest quarter, recognizing it's a 16-week quarter. This fourth quarter, it was still strong, down from its strongest a year earlier on a weekly basis, but nonetheless quite strong.

And so, it's part of the profit picture currently of all big retailers that sell gas: the supermarkets, the Walmarts, and the Costcos of the world. So, you know, it's still a profitable business. It's -- our view has been -- it used to be when prices -- given that we turn it so fast, literally almost daily, when profits are going up -- and I'm sorry, when the price of gas is going up, the guy down the street who's turning it every eight or nine days is paying a little less four days ago. And so, we make the less when profits -- when sales went down -- gallons went -- the price per gallon went down, we made a little more.

I think that equation, while it's still true, is not the driver of the bottom line of gas. Everybody seems to be wanting to make more in gas, which allows us, in our view, to make a little more and still be even more profitable. We've seen our competitive spread versus our direct competitors at every location, on average, improve over the last couple of years to now be in the -- I want to say the $0.30 range per gallon, 30 is the average, which is up. It's an average, and it can range from 10 to 45.

But at the end of the day, we feel good about our competitive position. It's increased and we're still quite profitable, down a little bit from a year ago, but nonetheless quite profitable.

Greg Melich -- Evercore ISI -- Analyst

That's helpful. Thanks. And then my follow-up is on cash. I think you finished it with 13.7 billion.

I think the last time you got to 13 was when you had a special dividend in 2020. What are your thoughts on how much cash you need or want? And especially now that there is a positive interest rate on holding cash, does that make you more interested in keeping it, but then you pay more tax? Just how do you think about it?

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

Well, I think it's -- look, at the end of the day, we've done four special dividends in the past. It's part of our DNA. At some point, we may do that again. Again, it's somewhat like the answer to the other question about membership fees.

It's probably a question of when, not if, but we'll let you know. Certainly, with earning 5%-ish on that money instead of a quarter of a percent-ish on that money does make it a little harder to do. But we're not selling the kind of earnings multiple that we are to earn 5% of our -- on our assets. So, at some point, we'll do something, and we'll have to wait and see.

Greg Melich -- Evercore ISI -- Analyst

Got it. Thanks and good luck.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Kelly Bania with BMO Capital Markets.

Kelly Bania -- BMO Capital Markets -- Analyst

Hi. Thanks for taking our question. Richard, just wanted to ask, I think I've asked this many, many times, but it seems like another huge quarter for executive membership growth, almost a million more this quarter. And I'm just curious if you could talk about the profile of that number today that's either upgrading or starting out as executive? What's the characteristics of that customer and any changes in how that executive member spends in their first year in that upgrade compared to the prior years?

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

Well, I was joking, I'm going to say, first of all, they're very smart to be an executive member. Look, I think we -- over the time, we've done a better job of communicating the value of the executive member. So, we clearly get more people to sign up that way in advance. And we see that over time, a regular member over the first few years will buy more every year and the executive member starts at a higher level and will buy more every year from that higher level.

So, that's really the profile that we've seen. I don't have any specifics on how old the member is. I know that when we look at age characteristics of new members, we're still -- you know, everybody used to be concerned 10 years ago how are we going to get millennials when we have an older average customer and all that. And we did with things -- with items -- with things like organic.

We're doing the same thing now. We're still getting our -- whether it's Gen Z or Gen A or whatever the next gen is, we are getting our share of those new members when we look at the profile of our members.

Kelly Bania -- BMO Capital Markets -- Analyst

Thanks. And, Richard, I may have missed this, but did you quantify the extra week impact in terms of EBIT or EPS or anything for us?

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

No. It's -- I mean, the simple math would just say it's one, seven -- you know, it's sixteenth, seventeenth of our quarter is equal to a 16-week quarter. That's about as good as we could do. But it takes that -- usually, on net income, it takes the 16% or whatever percent number down to a 9% or something, and that's just simple math.

Kelly Bania -- BMO Capital Markets -- Analyst

Perfect.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Oliver Chen with TD Cowen.

Oliver Chen -- TD Cowen -- Analyst

Hi, Richard. Inventory seems well positioned. What are your thoughts about where they are now and also how we will model them going forward relative to sales? And then as we look at overall ticket trending negative, that compare starts to ease, so does that imply that will inflect on partly the nature of the ticket comparisons overall? The same question for e-commerce. As you anniversary from the headwinds, can we expect the comparison to help as well? Thanks a lot, Richard.

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

Sure. Inventories, as I mentioned, we feel -- the merchants feel very good about our inventory levels right now. Are there a few departments that will be higher than they want and a few that need a little bit more? Sure. But overall, they're very good.

In fact, if you look at our fiscal year-end, inventory stood at just under 16.7 billion and payables stood at 17.5 billion. So, I think this -- running above 100% on that simple ratio is something new. We used to be -- we used to enjoy running 90% to 95%. It fluctuates.

But then, overall, we feel good about our inventories where they are now. And in terms of supply chain, things coming in on time, we feel good about that as well. Now, as it relates to -- as we -- excuse me, as we anniversary the inflection of when we saw some weakness, I think a couple of quarters ago, I mentioned that, well, what will help your big ticket sales, I said, well, at least in a few -- several more months, we'll anniversary this weakness. So, certainly, that's going to help.

I would like to think that it's not just that thing that's going to help but -- and the same with e-commerce. I mean, we're -- again, one bright spot and it is virtually all this e-commerce -- not nearly all this e-commerce was the appliances that -- and I think we've done a better job also of showing the value of these items online, not just the, you know, the price of the item, which, in our case, includes delivery and warranty and things like that, more so than some of our competitors and showing great value there.

Oliver Chen -- TD Cowen -- Analyst

OK. Thanks, Richard. Just a couple of short ones. Would love any thoughts on Instacart.

It seems like it's a really great partnership that you've had for a while. Also, another question we have is will EV charging play a role in how you're thinking about future services for customers? Finally, China, any -- it's a smaller percentage of total, but it's an important market for the long term. Lots are happening there. Has anything changed the value proposition or the geopolitics? Thanks.

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

OK. You know, I had the second and third, what was the first question?

Unknown speaker

Instacart.

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

Oh, Instacart. I know they just went public, so we have gotten a lot of questions. At the end of the day, they're good -- we're good partner with them. They're a good partner for us.

We use them throughout the U.S. and Canada. And sales are growing. We've added over the last -- you know, during COVID, we added some nonfood items that still can be carried in the car if you will.

And we're doing, I think, prescriptions with them now. And so, no, it's a good relationship and has been for a while.

Unknown speaker

[Inaudible]

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. I might add, though, that with regard to those sales, we include that in our warehouse sales, not our e-commerce sales because it's their employee or their employee coming into Costco to shop, purchase at the register, and then take it to the customer. So, that's not in our mobile or e-commerce sales. As it relates to EV charging, we're testing it in a number of locations.

Not a whole lot to be said. You know, if there's a charge for it, it's going to be less at Costco. And we'll wait and see. And then as it relates to China, no, we just opened a few weeks ago our fifth location.

We have two more planned this fiscal year, both in the -- I think one in Shenzhen in early calendar '24 and one other one before the end of August. So, we'll have seven locations, up from two a year and a half ago. And, you know, so far, our openings there treated us well overall.

Oliver Chen -- TD Cowen -- Analyst

Thank you. Best regards.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Scot Ciccarelli with Truist.

Scot Ciccarelli -- Truist Securities -- Analyst

Good evening, guys. Can you help us understand a bit better how the Costco Next process works? I mean, is it similar to how your e-commerce business used to work, where products were essentially dropshipped from your vendors? And if that's the case, Richard, how do you control the quality of the product and delivery process because I thought that became an issue for you guys before you took over your own distribution for e-com?

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. Costco Next is dropshipped, but we curate the items with the suppliers, and they're, for the most part, pretty well-known brands. And so far, we have not had an issue on that, recognizing they tend to be items that are easily shipped to a home. Yeah, and we're doing -- we have all the tracking information as well.

So, all I can tell you is you're right about that. That's a good point. Years ago when we did this, it was -- there was a difference. But so far, it's worked quite well for us.

We've had very few customer issues as it relates to items purchased on costco.com -- on costconext.com.

Scot Ciccarelli -- Truist Securities -- Analyst

OK. Understood. Thank you. And then another inflation question.

If we do end up getting outright deflation, outside of improved traffic or unit velocity, are there ways to protect margin because it seems to me like that could wind up being a deflator to the margin if we're in a deflationary environment there?

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

Well, you know, look, that's what our business is about. We're -- you know, we'll take a 10-pack and make it a 12-pack I guess. But at the end of the day, if there's a little disinflation, it'll impact all of us. But again, I think it should be favorable to us because we'll show the best -- we'll still show the best value out there.

Scot Ciccarelli -- Truist Securities -- Analyst

Understood. Thank you.

Operator

We'll take our next question --

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

Before you do, another comment was made at the table here that if there is deflation or disinflation, we've got a $450 million to $500 million LIFO reserve that'll be -- on a reported basis, it'll be part of a tailwind of that disinflation.

Scot Ciccarelli -- Truist Securities -- Analyst

Got it. Thank you.

Operator

And we'll take our next question from Scott Mushkin with R5 Capital.

Scott Mushkin -- R5 Capital -- Analyst

Hey, Richard. Thanks for taking my question. I don't think we've talked about it, but, you know, what's competition like out there now that we're seeing inflation come down and volumes, particularly for some guys, are negative? Just wondering if you're -- what it looks like out there.

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

I think, look, we said this for a few years now, our competition with Sam's is the most direct, and we've seen improvements in parts of what they do from our perspective. They're tough competitors and so are we. And -- but I think they've continued to get -- to improve over time and as have we. I don't -- you know, we don't really see a whole lot of other things.

BJ's, while we respect their model and what they do, it's a slightly different model, so there's not as much. There are certainly -- when we are competing directly as a membership warehouse club, we're making sure we're sharp on pricing, particularly in fresh and things like that, supermarket items. Beyond that, yeah, our view is on the nonfood side, we're gaining share as evidenced by the numbers we see in some of these NBD results and the thing that I just called out on appliances and things like that. Recognizing appliances, whatever, a $30 million business, we're still a small piece of it, but growing rapidly.

Scott Mushkin -- R5 Capital -- Analyst

Thanks. And then I know it came up earlier about raising membership rates, but I kind of feel philosophical, like, you know, this recession, not recession, you know, maybe there will be one. How does the company look at raising the membership fee if the economy is slow and fast? Does it matter? Does it factor in?

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

I think it mattered -- it does matter, and I think it really mattered as we approached kind of the five and a half years post-June of '17. We were in the -- you know, the headline every day was inflation and economy. And so, you know, we're doing great. We've got great loyalty.

If we wait a little longer, so be it. And that's kind of how we feel right now. So --

Scott Mushkin -- R5 Capital -- Analyst

OK. Great. Thanks. I'll yield.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Chris Horvers with J.P. Morgan.

Chris Horvers -- JPMorgan Chase and Company -- Analyst

Thanks. Good evening, Richard. So, your core-on-core margins were up a lot in this quarter. Can you talk about what drove that? I think you mentioned food and sundries.

Is that successful vendor-funded promotions? Is there anything one-time in nature about that gain that we shouldn't extrapolate forward?

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. Well, aside from LIFO, you know, markdowns were a lot less, I think, on core-on-core. So, no markdowns was a big piece of it, particularly on the nonfood side that helped. You know, last year, we had -- it was a year ago that all of us, including Costco, I think our inventories on a year-over-year basis were up 26% one -- for two quarters in a row.

And of course, those have all come down. And so, that was probably the biggest single thing in those numbers. Yeah.

Chris Horvers -- JPMorgan Chase and Company -- Analyst

And the --

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

We're -- a comment that was made at the table here. We're back on track on seasonal in and out dates. So, we're not having, you know, a year -- it was a year, year and a half ago where certain seasonal items came in late and just to move them out, not to have to store them as much. Some we did store, but to move them out where we thought that was the best way to do it, we took extra markdowns.

So, that helped.

Chris Horvers -- JPMorgan Chase and Company -- Analyst

And then a follow-up question around the consumer. You just came through the back-to-school season. There are some important electronics categories that are a big part of the basket during that time of year that also become a big part of the basket around holiday. Are you seeing iPads and PCs and notebooks, are you seeing positive unit trends and how does it make you feel about the upcoming holiday season?

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

Gaming is up. Some of the Apple products are up. TV units are up. But again, the average price points have come down some.

Tablets are up, and audio is up a little.

Chris Horvers -- JPMorgan Chase and Company -- Analyst

But not notebooks and computers.

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

No.

Chris Horvers -- JPMorgan Chase and Company -- Analyst

Got it. Thanks.

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

Less down was the answer I got.

Chris Horvers -- JPMorgan Chase and Company -- Analyst

Understood. Thanks so much.

Operator

We'll take our next question from John Heinbockel with Guggenheim.

John Heinbockel -- Guggenheim Partners -- Analyst

So, Richard, first thing, maybe just talk about how you look at cannibalization versus expanding the market in the U.S., right? And if you -- you know, obviously, you can now put -- it looks like location is closer together. When you kind of look at the U.S. in total, is there a number, right, that you guys have in mind that's now possible, you know, given what you're doing with density?

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. Our view is over the next 10 years that we could add easily another 150. And that's on top of however many business centers, you know, call it -- but just in the U.S. So -- and that number keeps changing.

If you had asked me six or eight years ago where would we be today? I would say if we were 70-30 U.S. back then, we'd be 50-50 by now. Outside the -- we'd be 50. And today, we're at 65, 70 in the U.S.

still. So, we're finding more opportunities here, and it's evidenced by just the sheer volumes of the units -- that our units are doing today versus three or four years ago. It's much higher than we would have expected three or four years ago. So, we think that there's still a lot of runway in that regard.

John Heinbockel -- Guggenheim Partners -- Analyst

And then just quick follow-up, the -- I know you guys haven't been particularly interested in BOPIS, right, for cost reasons. And I assume that's still the case. You know, there's a consumer argument for it, but I think it's hard to make the cost side of it work. Is that still your view?

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

That is still our view overall. In addition to the thing I mentioned a little bit with what we're doing with Instacart on some nonfood items as well, we are testing in stores some big-ticket items like TVs but on a limited basis to see what happens for buy online and pickup in store.

John Heinbockel -- Guggenheim Partners -- Analyst

OK. Thank you.

Operator

We'll take our last question from Joe Feldman with Telsey Advisory Group.

Joe Feldman -- Telsey Advisory Group -- Analyst

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking the question. I wanted to ask about CPG guys. Are they funding promotions a little more regularly with you guys? I know you did something I think with P&G that seemed like a clever promotion to get a gift card back from them, it seemed.

And I'm just wondering what you're seeing across the other vendors.

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. With P&G, we -- actually, we did that last year as well. We've done it for a couple of years, and we'll say we'll do it again. It's growing.

So, yeah. And once we do that with one, we want to share that excitement with others to see what other types of things we can drive that way. So, yeah, I'd say there's probably a little bit more increase on that type of promotional things.

Joe Feldman -- Telsey Advisory Group -- Analyst

And then --

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

And inventory is available for those things because we could really drive sales of those items in a short period of time.

Joe Feldman -- Telsey Advisory Group -- Analyst

Right. That makes sense. Yeah, the volume that you guys do. And then are you guys approaching the holiday any different this year? I know you mentioned Christmas goods are off to a good start, but is that, you know, earlier than normal? I feel like you're about the same timing, but maybe you could share thoughts on the approach to the holiday season.

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

If it's earlier, it's a week or two earlier, and some things came in early. And yeah, it's a little early compared to some of the supply chain disruptions we had, which screwed up a lot of things. But if you go back to where we were before COVID, we're probably at or very slightly earlier. And in terms of how we're approaching it, we're approaching it aggressively in terms of, you know, having stuff to sell to the member.

But we want to be out, too. Typically, this is nothing different here. You know, even on things like toys, we'll bring in a few things, you know, in the last couple of weeks before Christmas that if they don't sell through, we're not at risk of having to mark them down dramatically because they're not unique just to Christmas.

Joe Feldman -- Telsey Advisory Group -- Analyst

Understood. Understood. No, that's great. Thanks, guys, and good luck this quarter, Richard.

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

Well, thank you, everyone. We're around to answer questions and have a good holiday, and we'll talk to you soon.

Call participants:

Richard Galanti -- Director, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

Simeon Gutman -- Morgan Stanley -- Analyst

Michael Lasser -- UBS -- Analyst

Chuck Grom -- Gordon Haskett Research Advisors -- Analyst

Peter Benedict -- Robert W. Baird and Company -- Analyst

Unknown speaker

Erica Eiler -- Oppenheimer and Company -- Analyst

Brandon Cheatham -- Citi -- Analyst

Greg Melich -- Evercore ISI -- Analyst

Kelly Bania -- BMO Capital Markets -- Analyst

Oliver Chen -- TD Cowen -- Analyst

Scot Ciccarelli -- Truist Securities -- Analyst

Scott Mushkin -- R5 Capital -- Analyst

Chris Horvers -- JPMorgan Chase and Company -- Analyst

John Heinbockel -- Guggenheim Partners -- Analyst

Joe Feldman -- Telsey Advisory Group -- Analyst

