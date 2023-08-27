Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Downgrades a Warning Sign for Banks? Not So Fast! 3 Bargain Bank Stocks to Buy Now

By Jason Hall – Aug 27, 2023 at 5:04AM

More bank downgrades have some investors worried. But there is still plenty of opportunity to profit.

We've seen three of America's biggest banks fail and get taken over by the FDIC this year, and in recent weeks Moody's and S&P Global have downgraded the credit rating for even more. The near-term environment doesn't look great for the sector. But Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall still sees opportunity to profit in the right banks. In this video, he makes the case for three of his favorites: SoFi Technologies (SOFI 2.09%), Axos Financial (AX), and Live Oak Bancshares (LOB -1.17%)

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of Aug. 23, 2023. The video was published on Aug. 27, 2023.

Jason Hall has positions in Axos Financial, Live Oak Bancshares, and SoFi Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Axos Financial, Live Oak Bancshares, Moody's, and S&P Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policyJason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool. 

