Downgrades a Warning Sign for Banks? Not So Fast! 3 Bargain Bank Stocks to Buy Now

We've seen three of America's biggest banks fail and get taken over by the FDIC this year, and in recent weeks Moody's and S&P Global have downgraded the credit rating for even more. The near-term environment doesn't look great for the sector. But Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall still sees opportunity to profit in the right banks. In this video, he makes the case for three of his favorites: SoFi Technologies (SOFI 2.09%), Axos Financial (AX), and Live Oak Bancshares (LOB -1.17%).

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of Aug. 23, 2023. The video was published on Aug. 27, 2023.