Saluting those at the epicenter of America's COVID-19 epidemic, Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) is partnering with American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) to provide more than 4,000 doctors, nurses, and others from NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst with free round trips redeemable later in the year. Every worker at the healthcare facility is included in the specially arranged package.

The trips will involve round-trip American Airlines flights to and from select destinations in both the United States and the Caribbean islands. The airline refers to the medical workers as "special guests" and says they will receive "priority airfare."

Hyatt Hotels, which saw its share value rise nearly 20% during April as investors bet on a quick rebound, will provide three-night stays at the vacation destinations chosen from the available options. The press release states that the healthcare workers will "be able to unwind with wellbeing experiences, world-class food and beverage menus, outdoor activities and more" while staying at the Hyatt.

Both participating companies are both also allowing loyalty program members to donate their points or miles as a thank-you gift to medical personnel. The donations can be made through pages set up on their respective sites, hyatt.com/thankyou and aa.com.

The CEO of the Elmhurst hospital facility, Israel Rocha, expressed gratitude to Hyatt and American in turn, saying that the medical staff "really appreciate the outpouring of support from two of America's major companies, and we look forward to taking advantage of these well-earned vacations in the near future." Hyatt CEO Mark Hoplamazian remarked, "we look forward to making their stays special when they are able to take a hard-earned break."