Uber Technologies' (NYSE:UBER) UberEats unit launched Family Style Meals on Wednesday, enabling food delivery customers to purchase family sized portions from restaurants.

Located in the new "Family Style Meals" section of the Uber app, the tech stock said customers will find menus from participating restaurants focused on larger portions and combinations of appetizers, main dishes, sides, desserts, and beverages. The family style meals will enable customers to get more value and savings when ordering through UberEats, said Uber.

The service is now live in several major cities, including New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago, with a full roll-out in the U.S. and Canada coming by June. "While working from home, meal time can be stressful for working parents, so large shareable portions and tons of variety at the tap of a button will save both time and energy," wrote Uber in a blog post announcing the new offering.

With little reason to hail a ride amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Uber is hoping UberEats can cushion some of the blow. In addition to expanding the features and items Uber drivers deliver, it's reportedly eyeing an acquisition of GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB), a rival meal delivery company, to expand its offering. Last week, The Wall Street Journal reported Uber and GrubHub have been engaged in ongoing talks and could ink an all-stock deal soon.