Because many ports of call globally have yet to reopen or have extended closure orders still in place, the Princess Cruises brand of cruise ship operator Carnival Cruise Line (NYSE:CCL) announced it was extending its "no sail" policy to a number of voyages in various countries.

Guests who have already booked a Princess voyage will be entitled to either a full refund or a credit on a future cruise that is equal to the amount deposited, plus a bonus.

Stuck in the doldrums

Princess said the pause in cruise operations would be extended for certain cruises out of Australia, Canada, Seattle, and Taiwan, through August, September, or October, depending on the port of origin.

According to the Carnival cruise line, guests who paid their fare in full can get a refund, or they can receive refundable "future cruise credit," or FCC, that is equal to the full amount of the fare plus an additional non-refundable FCC equal to 25% of the cruise fare.

Guests who haven't paid their fare in full can also receive a refund, or they can choose to get a refundable FCC that matches their deposit plus a non-refundable FCC that effectively doubles the amount of deposit and can be used toward any cruise through May 1, 2022.

Guests who want a refund must request one by June 30, otherwise they will automatically be given the FCCs and bonuses. Those who were scheduled to sail in May and June were given different offers.