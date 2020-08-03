After partnering with all traditional national grocery stores to offer its plant-based meat alternatives, Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) is now moving fully into the wholesale space, announcing new partnerships with BJ's Wholesale (NYSE:BJ) and Walmart's (NYSE:WMT) Sam's Club.

Beyond Meat entered Costco (NASDAQ:COST) last year, and now it is greatly expanding its coverage with BJ's and Sam's Club, where it will offer an 8-pack of its Beyond Burgers.

Blanketing the grocery market

Chuck Muth, Beyond Meat's chief growth officer, said in a statement, "With the added focus on retail the past few months as well as a shift toward less frequent, stock-up style shopping trips, our distribution in club stores has been especially critical."

The leader in plant-based meat alternatives says its products are available at approximately 25,000 retail stores across the U.S. in supermarkets such as Kroger (NYSE:KR), Walmart, Target (NYSE:TGT), Whole Foods, and Wegmans.

Muth said, "Having entered all national conventional retailers in the U.S., we looked for where the white space existed, and club stores were the next logical step toward increasing accessibility to plant-based meat among mainstream consumers."

Sam's Club began testing Beyond Meat's burgers earlier this year at all of its stores and decided to make them a permanent offering after receiving positive consumer feedback. BJ's tested several brands before ultimately choosing Beyond Meat.