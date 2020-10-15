What happened

Shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) are jumping today, up by 5% as of 2:40 p.m. EDT as the company continued its annual Zoomtopia conference alongside an analyst day event. Wall Street analysts liked what they saw, and the events triggered a slew of price-target increases.

So what

The now-ubiquitous videoconferencing technology company unveiled a slew of new features and offerings:

OnZoom will be an online event platform where users can create and host free or paid virtual events.

The overall platform is getting third-party app integrations called "Zapps."

Zoom is adding a new end-to-end encryption (E2EE) option available to both free and paid users.

Zoom is also introducing a new customizable software developer kit (SDK) that will allow developers to create custom apps for the platform. Additionally, the company unveiled some minor customization options for the core videoconference service like immersive scenes and a smart gallery for Zoom Rooms.

Now what

Nine analysts boosted their price targets following the conference. Here's a quick summary of today's activity:

Needham: Maintains buy rating, increases price target to from $440 to $540.

Rosenblatt: Maintains neutral rating, raises price target to from $350 to $450.

RBC Capital: Maintains outperform rating, ups price target from $450 to $600.

Wells Fargo: Maintains equal-weight rating, boosts price target from $375 to $465.

BTIG: Maintains buy rating, lifts price target to $550.

DA Davidson: Maintains buy rating, increases price target from $460 to $600.

Bernstein: Maintains outperform rating, raises price target from $228 to $611.

Stifel Nicolaus: Maintains hold rating, increases price target from $350 to $400.

BofA Securities: Maintains buy rating, ups price target from $475 to $570.

BofA argues that Zoom remains in the "very early innings" of monetizing its growing enterprise user base. RBC has "increased conviction in the potential for durable hyper-growth" and believes the competitive threat from Microsoft Teams is overblown. Bernstein suggests that Zoom has "revenue upside of several billion dollars over the next few years."