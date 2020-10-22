What happened

Shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) fell as much as 15.1% in trading Wednesday after the energy solutions provider priced a new share offering. Shares of the renewable energy stock are still down 14.3% at 10:10 a.m. EDT.

So what

After the company announced the proposed stock offering yesterday, the deal was priced at $15 per share this morning and sized at 3.67 million shares. Underwriters have the option to sell another 550,500 shares over the next 30 days.

The response by the stock is because shares closed yesterday at $17.10 per share, so they were being sold at a discount. For understandable reasons, investors weren't happy with the price.

Now what

Management may just be using the high stock price as an excuse to raise capital for the business long term. Shares are up nearly 300% since hitting lows in April, and given continued losses the company needs to raise cash. What I would be more concerned about is American Superconductor returning to profitability. The stock won't be a good buy if the company keeps losing money, and right now the losses continue to pile up.