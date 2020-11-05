What happened

Shares of Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) slumped by 10.7% in October, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. That sell-off corresponded with a smaller, but still significant, pullback for the broader market.

Economic uncertainty created by the inability of Congress and the White House to agree on what should go into a new stimulus bill, as well as sharply rising numbers of new coronavirus cases in the U.S. and around the globe, led to turbulence in the stock market during the last couple of months. In September, Cloudera shares slumped by 17.5%.

So what

In September, Cloudera delivered a second-quarter report with sales and earnings numbers that topped the market's expectations, but some traders were likely looking for better guidance and sold the stock following the release. With the broader market under pressure last month, there wasn't any substantial positive news to drive a rebound for the company's share price.

Now what

Cloudera has made significant gains in November's trading. The stock is up roughly 5% in the month, apparently riding the momentum of the broader market.

Cloudera is guiding for third-quarter sales of between $207 million and $210 million, which would represent growth of roughly 5% year over year at the midpoint of the range. Subscription revenue for the period is projected to be between $187 million and $190 million, suggesting growth of roughly 13%. Earnings per share are projected to come in between $0.08 and $0.10.

For the full year, Cloudera is guiding for sales of $839 million to $853 million -- up about 7%. Earnings per share for the year are projected to be between $0.32 and $0.35

Cloudera is now valued at roughly 30 times this year's expected earnings and 3.8 times expected sales -- metrics that look relatively attractive for a company in its industry. If Cloudera continues to realize synergies from its merger with Hortonworks, the stock could post a substantial rebound.